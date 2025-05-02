Every Shot From the Epic 2025 PGA Professional Championship Playoff

The final round of the PGA Professional Championship always tends to have a flair for the dramatics. That's because there's a spot in a Major Championship on the line.

The top 20 in the PGA Professional Championship qualify for this month's PGA Championship, and to determine the final spot this year, a 4-for-1 playoff was needed. And - you guessed it - there was plenty of drama.

Here's every shot from the playoff. We recommend you stay watching until the end!