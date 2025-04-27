By the Numbers: 2025 PGA Professional Championship

The 2025 PGA Professional Championship is underway in Port St. Lucie, Florida, and it promises to be another exciting edition of this great event.

Hosted by PGA Golf Club for the second time, the Championship will see a field of 312 PGA of America Golf Professionals from 41 different PGA Sections trying to survive two cuts and earn a spot on the Corebridge Financial Team. The top 20 finishers that compose the team receive an invitation to the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club, May 12-18.

Let's take a look at some of the interesting tidbits about the PGA Professional Championship, by the numbers:

31

The number of record-setting starts by Darrell Kestner, the 1996 PGA Professional Champion, of Deepdale Golf Club. Kestner is also the oldest player in the field (70) and has qualified to play in 11 PGA Championships via the Championship.

Darrell Kestner.

$750,000

The total purse for the 2025 PGA Professional Championship. The winner will receive $66,700 for first place, as well as exemptions in six PGA TOUR events over the next 12 months, and the crystal Walter Hagen Cup.

16

The number of past PGA Professional Champions in the field, led by last year's winner Ben Polland. They include: Alex Beach (2019), Rich Berberian Jr. ('16), Michael Block ('14), Matt Dobyns ('12, '15), Scott Hebert ('08), David Hutsell ('11), Darrell Kestner ('96), Jesse Mueller ('22), Rod Perry ('13), Ron Philo Jr. ('06), Jeff Roth ('93), Steve Schneiter ('95), Braden Shattuck ('23), Bob Sowards ('04) and Ryan Vermeer ('18).

Ben Polland.

24

Age of the youngest two players in the field: Andrew Martin, the youngest, is a PGA Assistant Professional at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Ohio, and Andre Chi is a PGA Assistant Professional at Deepdale Golf Club in New York.

56

Number of players making their PGA Professional Championship debut.

5

The number of players who are also playing in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco in June. Sandra Changkija (North Florida), Joanna Coe (Philadelphia), Ashley Grier (Middle Atlantic), Allie Knight (Tennessee) and Katelyn Sepmoree (Northern Texas) will tee it up in the third women's major of 2025.

Joanna Coe.

12

The number of players who are also playing in the Senior PGA Championship. Michael Crowley (Wisconsin), Steve Holmes (Southern California), Scott Hunter (Carolinas), David Hutsell (Middle Atlantic), Alan Morin (South Florida)

Rod Perry (North Florida), Tracy Phillips (South Central), Robert Russell (Midwest), Jeffrey Schmid (Iowa), Steve Schneiter (Utah), Mick Smith (Wisconsin) and Bob Sowards (Southern Ohio) will be in the field at Congressional Country Club in late May.



1968

The year that the PGA Professional Championship started. Howell Fraser won at Century Country Club and Roadrunner Country Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Fraser, after winning the 1968 PGA Professional Championship.

56

Members of the 2025 field from a PGA Golf Management University Program , which provides extensive classroom courses, internship experience and opportunities for aspiring PGA of America Golf Professionals.

21

Number of players from the South Florida PGA Section in the field, the most of any Section. The Metropolitan PGA is second with 17.

75

The number of Head Golf Professionals competing, the most of any PGA of America Membership classification.

267

The PGA Professional Championship scoring record, set by Larry Gilbert at Doral in Miami, Florida in 1991. Gilbert was 14-under-par.