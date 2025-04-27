How to Watch the 2025 PGA Professional Championship

The quest for Quail Hollow begins in South Florida.

20 spots in the 2025 PGA Championship are on the line at the PGA Professional Championship, which gets underway at PGA Golf Club in Port St. Lucie on April 27.

A field of 312 PGA of America Golf Professionals from across 41 PGA Sections are vying to win the Walter Hagen Cup, and be one of 20 who punch their ticket to Charlotte as part of the Corebridge Financial Team next month.

The 2025 PGA Professional Champion will also earn exemptions into six PGA TOUR events over the next 12 months.

Ben Polland, the PGA Director of Golf at Shooting Star of Jackson Hole in Wyoming, won the 2024 PGA Professional Championship at Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco in Texas, and is seeking to become the first repeat Champion since Mike Small in 2009-10.

See the schedule below for streaming and broadcast times (all times Eastern). You can also follow all the action with live scoring and full coverage on PGA.com.

Round 1 (April 27)

Round 2 (April 28)

Round 3 (April 29)

Round 4 (April 30)