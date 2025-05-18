On the 18th Green, PGA REACH Program Participants Get Experience of a Lifetime at PGA Championship

Harold Hill is like most of the fans onsite at Quail Hollow for the 2025 PGA Championship.

He loves golf. And that might be the understatement of the year.

"My wife asks me all the time, 'Harold, how long do you think you'll be playing golf for?' I always tell her... until my last breath!"

There might be a moment that happens Sunday afternoon as the 2025 Champion is crowned that could be become Hill's all-time golf memory, too.

Harold Hill.

He's pretty stoked to be a part of history.

"I mean there's not many places better in that moment, right?" says Hill. "I think it's something I'll remember for the rest of my life. I'm so thankful for something like PGA HOPE to give me an opportunity not only to be out there on the 18th green but to allow me to help Veterans heal. It's so special.

Charlotte Pate will maybe one of the youngest people out on the green but she's just as excited as Hill. The 13-year-old Pate is a PGA Jr. League participant in nearby Greensboro, and she already knows there will be a few jealous classmates tomorrow at school when they see her on TV.

Charlotte Pate.

"One of my friends was like, 'Why didn't I come today!' which was was pretty funny," Pate laughed. "PGA Jr. League has been one of my favorite things I've ever done and I never thought it'd lead me to being on the 18th green at the PGA, but here I am. I'm so excited."

And she knows who she wants to see hoist the Wanamaker.

"Oh, Scottie. For sure! That would be so awesome."

Mia Hayasaki will also be there on the 18th green, but Quail Hollow has been a familiar spot for her all week. As a former Sunny Harris Hutchison PGA WORKS Fellow for the Carolinas Section, Hayasaki is now the PGA REACH Carolinas Program Manager and has been busy helping with every little part of the PGA Championship.

Mia Hayasaki

But it's also the first time she's been a part of a PGA Championship Sunday. Not a bad way to end a special week.

"I moved here from Illinois and the PGA WORKS program changed my life," says Hayasaki. "Sunny was the daughter of Johnny Harris, Quail Hollow's president, so there's a really special connection between WORKS and Quail Hollow."

And how amped is Hayasaki to be out on 18 green?

"It's going to be amazing to be out there," she says. "I should probably call my parents to look for me!"