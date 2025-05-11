How the PGA HOPE Secretary's Cup, Golf's Major for Veterans, Got Started

It was a steamy August day in New Jersey and Chris Nowak didn’t have much help. He had worked relentlessly with Scott Kmiec, now the senior director of PGA ExecuSearch who was executive director of the New Jersey Golf Foundation at the time, to create the Secretary’s Cup, an event that would host PGA HOPE teams from different PGA Sections designed to celebrate Veterans just days before the PGA Championship.



Nowak, the military and veteran liaison for the PGA HOPE program, had to set up Fiddler’s Elbow Country Club himself.

He did as much as he could, but time kept him from being able to prep everything properly. He convinced a company to donate shirts for the tournament and they added camouflage numbering on the back of each. Many of the sizes didn’t fit the Veterans properly. Only a handful of teams participated.



“It was a two-man show, with some local help,” Nowak recalls of that first Secretary’s Cup in 2016. “It was all done on a wing and a prayer.”

The winning team from the first Secretary's Cup.

This year, the ninth playing of the prestigious event, is bigger than Nowak ever could’ve dreamed. Twelve teams from 12 PGA Sections will compete May 12 at Carmel Country Club, two miles from Quail Hollow Club, site of the PGA Championship. There will be dinners, practice sessions and a welcome reception. Each team will wear uniforms, their names will be displayed on lockers and at their respective positions on the practice range. They’ll have their names and branches of service proudly announced on the first tee.

"The whole thought process was for Veterans to feel like this is their major championship. To try to give them an experience they’re not going to get anywhere else, and they get to compete as well." Chris Nowak, military and veteran liaison for PGA HOPE

introduces and teaches golf to Veterans and Active-Duty Military to enhance their physical, mental, social and emotional well- being. In order to compete in the Secretary’s Cup, Veterans must have graduated from the PGA HOPE program. The name of the event comes from the PGA of America’s partnership with the Department of Veterans Affairs and its Memorandum of Understanding. It celebrates the Secretary of the VA.



“We don’t want this to be a highlight of our best golfers, we want this to be therapeutic,” Nowak said. “We want this to be for those who need it most.”



The members of the 12 teams have earned their spots because of the commitment they have for themselves and their fellow Veterans – all while embracing their own journeys every step of the way.



“I’m from that culture, I knew people would gravitate toward it and take ownership,” Nowak said. “When that happens, it makes the mission a lot different and easier.”



Nowak, who turns 60 on May 11, the day before the Secretary's Cup, is the perfect person to spearhead the event and the PGA HOPE program. He grew up as a military kid and enlisted in Marines immediately out of high school back in 1983. Four years later, during a training exercise with the Army there was an ammunition miscommunication – the government labeled it "friendly fire" – and Nowak was shot and eventually lost his right leg below the knee. He was only 22.

Chris Nowak.

In 1989, Nowak left the Marines and went to work for the VA where he held numerous positions – chief of prosthetics, national director of Veterans sports and special events, among others – until the PGA of America and its PGA HOPE program came calling for him in 2014.



“Each year I hear different stories,” Nowak said about his Secretary’s Cup experience. “One team rented a car and drove 600 miles in one day just to get there. One of the most memorable moments was last year, we had a father-son play. The wife was there, and I heard her say ‘this is the best Mother’s Day gift I could’ve ever received.’ It reminds me that it’s about the journey.”



Nowak has worked tirelessly over the past decade to make sure that this event, and the PGA HOPE program, are as good as they possibly can be – insisting that every detail, every decision, big or small, is made with the Veterans in mind. They must always come first.



While Nowak is the front-facing leader of the Secretary’s Cup, its heart and soul, and will talk passionately about the Veterans anytime he’s asked, he will not leave a conversation without uttering these same five words.



“This is not about me,” Nowak said. “I’ve always strived to make sure of that.”

PGA of America Master Professional Barry Friedman has the honor of leading Northern Ohio at the Secretary’s Cup for the first time. His team is represented by Navy Veterans Jason Strejcek and Jennifer Baun, as well as Army Veterans, brothers Trip and Paul Heaverly, who live 30 minutes from each other in the Cleveland area.

Team Northern Ohio.

Paul Heaverly is four years younger than Trip and admits that his big brother has always done everything first in their lives. But not this time.



“It’s one of the coolest things because he’s always led the way. He was always first and I went second, after him,” Paul said proudly. “I found this program and I told him about it. I finally got the leg up.”



And now they’ll be playing together representing the Veterans of Northern Ohio.

“This is a big deal,” Trip said after having just played historic Firestone Country Club with his team to prepare for the Secretary’s Cup. “It’s important to those of us who compete, but I’m still wrapping my head around the level of importance. It’s all so impactful.”



Baun only started playing golf a year ago and has a hard time believing that she’s come so far so quickly. But she earned her spot in spades.



There are 67,000 female Veterans in Ohio, she estimates, so Baun knows that her work will never truly be complete. She’s been a mainstay at lessons over the last year and has recruited dozens of women into PGA HOPE programs in her area, all of whom went on to graduate in their respective sessions. In fact, right now at Mill Creek Golf Club in Ostrander, Baun recruited all 12 women who are participating in the program.



“With women it’s interesting because most women who serve, it’s something that we did, then we move onto our next identity,” Baun said. “I’m here to advocate for women and resources, letting them know that there’s a place for them. Just go, try it. Even if you don’t like it, you’re going to meet other women and people who are in similar situations.”



As for expectations at the Secretary’s Cup?

"I just want to embrace every moment. Whether it’s the laughter, or the needling. I’m going to take every single one of those moments and internalize them and remember them forever." Jennifer Baun, Team Northern Ohio

Said Paul Heaverly: “The amount of gratitude I have, I’m starting to feel uncomfortable. We have to bring the Cup back for everybody who has been involved in helping us get here.”

Colorado has a representative from the Army (Jeremiah James), Navy (Joshua Lee), Air Force (Paul Garcia) and Marines (Erich Posdzich). Jordan LeBlanc, who served in the Army from 2010-15 is the team leader and helps run the PGA HOPE program at Buffalo Run Golf Course in Commerce City. He’s also a National PGA HOPE Trainer, although he sheepishly admits that he came by it cautiously.



LeBlanc, 34, was approached three years ago and asked if he would be interested in becoming a National Trainer. He was adamantly against the idea. “It’s not for me,” he remembers thinking. “I don’t get out in front of people and do that.”



However, LeBlanc recalls his wife having a few opposing words for him, telling him that he’s passionate about golf and the military and that having a purpose that fulfills both of those things was exactly what he should be doing.

Jordan LeBlanc

“I took it and ran with it,” he said. Now LeBlanc has trained more than 400 PGA of America Golf Professionals at 15 different Sections over the past three years, and he’s been rewarded by leading this Secretary’s Cup team from Colorado.



“I’ve been teaching and training since 2023 and I always show Veterans the photos from the Secretary’s Cup,” LeBlanc said. “It’s almost surreal to be close to finally experiencing it myself for the first time. And bringing on four of my comrades, from a home-grown program that’s been waiting for this opportunity, I couldn’t be more excited. It’s the pinnacle.”

Jack Aschenbach is the leader of the first team from the North Florida Section to compete in the Secretary’s Cup. He’s the executive director of the North Florida Junior Golf Foundation. He also served in the Navy from 1974-1996.



When Aschenbach, 69, left the Navy he wanted to get into law enforcement in the Jacksonville area but there was a hiring freeze. He then turned to golf and has never looked back. He’s now taught the PGA HOPE program for eight years and Jax Beach Golf Club serves more than 100 Veterans each year.



Don Moore (Army) works for Aschenbach as a tournament official. Chris Hundley (Navy) just started playing golf a year ago. Felix Rios (Army) has the golf bug and has been competing as often as he can over the past year. Andrew Ramirez (Marines), who they simply call Ram, considers golf his saving grace.

Team North Florida Secretary's Cup

A physician told Moore eight years ago that he needed to consider playing golf and attending yoga classes, that it’d be better for his mind and body that it was to surf and hike, his other hobbies.



“I laughed out loud,” Moore recalls. “But he was right. The yoga was phenomenal. I still do it today. And with golf you spend time outside, which is healthy. You’re typically with people who you choose to be around.”



Aschenbach is excited to spend time around this team in North Carolina. He’s seen their competitive spirit shine in tournaments and practice. He’s honored that he’s the one who gets to lead them for the first time out of his beloved section.



“We’re representing North Florida and we’re going to do a great job of doing that,” Aschenbach said. “It may be overwhelming at times, but growing this program and this event and experiencing it is going to be wonderful. I’m sure that they’re all going to shine.”

The Carolinas Section will have two distinctions this year that no others will have – they’re the host team and they’re the defending champions. Sure, they will travel 200 miles to Carmel and it’s a completely different team than the one that won last year at the University of Louisville Golf Club in Kentucky, but the same team name is on the trophy.



Richard Sierzega, PGA, is leading the team. He has been teaching the PGA HOPE program for three years at the Wescott Golf Club in Summerville, South Carolina, which has produced more than 650 graduates over the years. His team is Caleb Vanderhorst (Navy), Greg Miller (Army), H.P. Bordeaux (Air Force) and Ryan White (Air Force).



“I don’t think there’s more pressure because of that,” Sierzega said. “I know last year’s winner was from Parris Island, a military golf course. We’re going to go out and have a good time, play the best that we possibly can.”

Miller’s job is to get the ball in play first, he hits it straighter than everyone else. The other three will swing as hard as they can and try to hit the ball as far as possible. Sierzega likes the potential.



Although he says that there is no pressure, Sierzega then thinks about it for a minute and admits that there may be some. Perry Green, the Director of Instruction at Wescott and director of the PGA HOPE program there, has played in the Secretary’s Cup six times and won it once.



“He’s been there before so we do need to bring it home for him,” Sierzega said. And the Carolinas Section is expecting to send a large contingent of people to watch their team in person because of the close proximity.



“Yeah,” Sierzega said, “we do have to bring it home for the home team. For sure.”