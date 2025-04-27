2025 PGA Professional Championship Round 1 & 2 Featured Groups

Today, 312 PGA of America Golf Professionals will begin competing in the 2025 PGA Professional Championship at PGA Golf Club in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Fighting for a share of a $750,000 purse, a spot in the PGA Championship next month at Quail Hollow Club and the Walter Hagen Trophy, below are a couple of our most anticipated pairings for Rounds 1 & 2. Live coverage begins at 4 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app and NBCSports.com.

Ben Polland, Braden Shattuck, Michael Block

Michael Block during the first round.

Preston Cole, Matt Dobyns and Rich Berberian

At 12:58 p.m. on No. 1 at the Wanamaker Course, a unique piece of history is on the line for Preston Cole . The 2023 Assistant PGA Professional Champion has the chance to become the first PGA of America Member to qualify for a Major Championship hosted at their home facility. Cole is the Lead Assistant Professional at Quail Hollow Club, and there'd be nothing cooler than punching his ticket to the PGA Championship. He's familiar with PGA Golf Club and has good vibes there, but is also playing with two PGA Professional Champions in Dobyns and Berberian, who want to be at Quail just as much as Cole does. Dobyns is one of only six players to win the Championship twice (2012, '15), while Berberian competed in five straight PGA Championships (2016-20).

Preston Cole.

Andre Chi, Tom Johnson, Mike Ballo

There's no past Champions in this group, but the 7:31 a.m. group on the Ryder Course has plenty of interesting storylines. We'll start with Chi, who's continuing the long lineage of Deepdale Golf Club appearances at the PGA Professional Championship. He's hoping to continue the success the club's pros have had, too: Darrell Kestner (1996), Dobyns and Polland are all winners. The spring has provided a huge boost for Chi, an assistant at Deepdale, who Monday-qualifed for the Valspar Championship last month with just $60 in his pocket. Outside of Polland, Tom Johnson has a ton of experience on TOUR the last few years, making the cut in the Fortinet/Procore Championships two years in a row in Napa. Lastly, Mike Ballo Jr. would like nothing more than to make the Corebridge Financial Team and play alongside someone he's known for a while: U.S. Ryder Cup Captain and college teammate Keegan Bradley.

Andre Chi.

Here's the rest of the live broadcast schedule on Golf Channel to watch the action unfold:

Monday, April 28 - 3-6 p.m. ET

Tuesday, April 30 - 3-6 p.m. ET

Wednesday, May 1 - 3-6 p.m. ET

For a complete list of starting times and scoring, click here. Learn more about the PGA Professional Championship.