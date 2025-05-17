5 Swing Lessons You Can Learn from Max Homa's PGA Championship Pursuit

What fascinates me about Max Homa's return to his form of old at the PGA Championship isn't just the impressive 64 he posted in the second round—it's the journey that got him there.

Just weeks ago, Homa was questioning whether he'd ever play another Masters. Now he's contending at Quail Hollow. His story offers powerful lessons for every weekend warrior who's ever felt "broken" on the golf course.

Trust Your Feel Over Technical Perfection

The most revealing part of Homa's turnaround came during a pivotal range session when he finally stopped deferring entirely to his coaches. Despite working with "brilliant" instructors, Homa realized something profound: nobody knows your swing like you do.

"I think I should swing it like this," he told his PGA Coach, John Scott Rattan, who wisely responded, "Okay, show me."

Max Homa and John Scott Rattan.

This exchange changed everything. For recreational golfers, this is gold. I see players constantly chasing technical perfection at the expense of what actually works for them. Your swing has a fingerprint—unique patterns that might not fit textbook positions but produce results when you're playing well.

Next time you're struggling, try this: Put down the swing thoughts from your last lesson and ask yourself, "How did it feel when I was swinging well?" Then chase that feeling, not the position. Your body has "muscle memory" that sometimes knows better than your conscious mind. And yes, I understand, there is no such literal thing as "muscle memory," but your brain and body do indeed store up past feels, especially when they worked once before.

Return to Your North Star

What's fascinating about Homa's "new" swing? It's actually his old one—the motion that felt natural during his best years in 2022 and 2023. "It feels more like me," Homa said.

I've seen this countless times. Golfers abandon what works in search of something "better," only to find themselves lost. Your swing has a home base—a natural motion that might not be perfect but is authentically yours.

When you're struggling, don't immediately seek something new. Instead, look back at video from when you played well. What was different? Often, the path forward is actually a return to what once worked.

Validate Changes in Competition, Not Just Practice

Homa's struggle highlights something I preach constantly: range success doesn't always translate to the course. He'd show up to tournaments believing he had the fix, only to shoot 76s and 81s when it counted.

The practice area is a controlled environment. The first tee is where truth lives.

For amateurs, this means you must validate any swing change under pressure. Don't just hit perfect shots on the range and assume you're fixed. Play nine holes with one ball. Put yourself in uncomfortable situations. Only then will you know if your changes hold up when your heart rate climbs.

The Takeaway Drill: Homa's Pre-Shot Routine

One detail from Homa's second round jumped out at me: On nearly every tee box, Homa practiced the takeaway of his swing several times before stepping up to the ball.

Here's a drill inspired by this observation:

Address an imaginary ball and take the club back slowly to hip height, focusing only on the first 18 inches of movement.

Pause, then return to address.

Repeat this three times before every full shot, both on the range and the course.

This simple routine does two things: it reinforces your personal swing pattern and slows down your transition—the exact issue Homa struggled with when he said his swing would "speed up during competition."

Embrace the Relationship

Homa described his struggles as "a very toxic relationship" with golf. Every dedicated player understands this sentiment. The game can feel like it's actively working against you.

Remember that golf is a journey of peaks and valleys. The difference is they persist through the valleys, knowing another peak awaits.

Your relationship with golf might be complicated, but like any relationship worth having, working through the difficult times makes the good times that much sweeter.

Max Homa's resurgence reminds us that sometimes finding your way back isn't about discovering something new—it's about rediscovering what made you fall in love with your swing in the first place.

PGA of America Golf Professional Brendon Elliott is an award-winning coach and golf writer. Check out his weekly Monday column on RG.org, and to learn more about Brendon, visit OneMoreRollGolf.com.