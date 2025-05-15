2025 PGA Championship: By the Numbers

On February 3, 2025, construction the PGA Championship commenced at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

From that day forward, it was all systems go to build what amounts to a small city around the grounds of the esteemed course, which last hosted a PGA in 2017. To give you some insight into what truly goes into making a PGA Championship, we go inside the numbers:

36

The number of months of design planning for the 2025 PGA Championship.

3,200

The number of PGA Championship volunteers.

505,000

Amount of square footage of carpet/turf around the grounds of Quail Hollow Club.

620,000+

Amount of square footage of decking for the PGA Championship.

3.5 miles

Number of miles of chain-link fencing on the grounds of Quail Hollow Club.

2.5

Number of miles of crowd control barriers around the PGA Championship setup.

4,800

Amount of tons of gravel. It covers 230,000 square feet of Quail Hollow property.

250

Number of structures that have been built at Quail Hollow.

3,000

Amount of kilowatts provided by Duke Energy to the PGA Championship setup. There's also 60+ generators around the course.

5,770

The amount of kilowatts of HVAC power provided to the structures standing at Quail Hollow. There's also 2,500 tons of cooling capacity and 5,700 feet of ducting to go with that HVAC power.

240,000+

The amount of feet of electrical cabling, which amounts to 45-46 miles!

600

The number of portable toilets, to go with 35 executive restroom trailers.

650+

The number of golf carts perusing around the grounds of Quail Hollow Club.

55

The amount of mobile office trailers for 1000s of staff working the PGA Championship.

400+

The number of TVs around property at Quail Hollow.

255

Lastly . . . the number of shuttle buses used on peak day.