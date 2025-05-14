The Story Behind Justin Thomas’ First Major Title — Through Dad's Eyes

There were moments during the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow that Mike Thomas thought his son, Justin, could be on the verge of his first major title.

There was the putt that hung on the lip for a standing-eight count before falling in for a birdie at the 10th. There was the chip-in at the 13th. There was the pured 7-iron over the water at the par-3 17th.

Still, as Justin Thomas walked toward the 18th green, the lead in hand with no significant obstacles left in his path, that it was over still hadn’t fully registered to Mike. The PGA of America Golf Professional, whose father was also a PGA of America Golf Professional, was about to watch his son’s name get etched into the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship.

“It’s incredible disbelief, that this really happened,” Mike Thomas said recently. “The realization that he was getting ready to win a major was unbelievable. He had only been out there a few years at that point. But it was coming down that last hole and you’re thinking ‘He’s going to win a major.’”

The PGA Championship returns to Quail Hollow this week. Mike Thomas is sure he will recall that day all over again when he steps foot on the property.

“I could see shots that he hit or the spot there on 13 where he chipped in from,” he said. “The memories come back every time I’m there.”

Justin Thomas outlasted a talented leaderboard – Francesco Molinari, Louis Oosthuizen, Patrick Reed, Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama and more – to win by two shots. It was his first major championship. And for someone who grew with golf as the family business, with the PGA of America in his blood, it just felt right.

“You don’t get pick which one you win, but that was special to be able to win that one first,” Mike Thomas said. “We’ll take any major we can get, but that one was special. Being a PGA Member and my father being a PGA Member . . . that had a real special meaning.”

Thomas said he didn’t feel nervous on the final day.

“I only really get nervous watching him when he’s on the cut line on Friday,” Thomas said.

Justin Thomas didn’t have any issues with that. After a so-so opening round of 73, Thomas got hot on Friday. He shot 66 to vault up the leaderboard into a tie for seventh.

A 69 on Saturday put him two off the lead heading into the final round. Then the magic happened.

“What really got me worked up was when he chipped in on 13,” Mike Thomas said. “That was when I was like ‘Oh boy, now we’ve got something.’ Because he was in a bad spot.”

On 17, with water short, left and long, there was little room for error.

“He hit a 7-iron,” Mike Thomas remembers. “It was a 6-iron all day. He was like ‘I am so amped up, I am hitting this 7.’ The caddie is wondering if that is even enough to get over the water.”

Thomas on the 17th during 2017's final round.

The shot never even sniffed trouble, landing safely on the green before settling 12 feet from the hole. He slid the putt in the side door for birdie. Still, there was one significant task ahead. The 18th has trouble looming the entire left side.

“All I thought when he was on that tee was hit on land somewhere and make a bogey and let’s get out of here,” Mike Thomas said. “He’s a cutter, so that 18th at Quail Hollow does not fit him very well. I was thinking hit it out into one of those tents somewhere, chip out, chip on, whatever and let’s go.”

He made the bogey Mike wanted. That golf ball went with the rest of Mike’s collection. He has all of the golf balls Justin has used in victories.

“There are a number of balls in there that are favorites for different reasons,” he said. “Obviously, a Major Championship ball is going to be a special one. That one’s got to be near the top.”

Thomas said it wasn’t until the next day that he and Justin talked about the final round. And that happened via telephone. See, Mike left early Monday morning to get back to Harmony Landing Country Club in Goshen, Kentucky. A PGA of America Golf Professional doesn’t take a day off, even when his son won a major title 24 hours earlier.

“The members were like ‘What are you doing here?’ I was out picking up the range,” Mike Thomas said. “When the flight landed, I went straight to work. I didn’t go home. My wife and anybody else will tell you I was kind of a workaholic back then. That was all I knew. Go to work.

When he did talk to Justin, the message was simple.

“I just told him how special that day was and how cool that day was and to keep the hammer down,” he said.

When an AJGA tournament Justin Thomas runs came to Harmony Landing, the pro shop had a special guest.

“Justin comes to it every year,” Mike Thomas said. “He brought the Wanamaker Trophy with him. We set it in the golf shop for a week or so. All the kids were getting pictures with it. That was pretty cool.”