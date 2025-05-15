How to Watch the 2025 PGA Championship

The 2025 PGA Championship is underway from Quail Hollow! Settle in, golf fans, because there's wall-to-wall coverage from Thursday-Sunday live from Charlotte.

There's also plenty of incredible storylines: Xander Schauffele is looking to defend his title as PGA Champion. Rory McIlroy, off his Masters win, is back at one of his favorite courses. Jordan Spieth is trying to become the seventh golfer to complete the men's career Grand Slam. Scottie Scheffler, Ludvig Åberg and Bryson DeChambeau are all in search of their first Wanamaker Trophy, too.

Needless to say, the stage is set for a great few days.

See the schedule below for the TV schedule, streaming details, featured groups and broadcast times (all times Eastern). Featured Groups and Featured Holes will be updated throughout the week.

You can also follow all the action with live scoring and coverage on PGA.com. The leaderboard has a “star” function to create your own leaderboard, making it easier to follow your favorite players!

Thursday, May 15

Main Broadcast

Featured Groups

AM

7:30 AM - 12 PM: Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler, Shane Lowry; ESPN+

7:45 AM - 12:15 PM: Phil Mickelson, Tommy Fleetwood, Jason Day; ESPN+

PM

Featured Holes

Clubhouse Report

Friday, May 16

Main Broadcast

Clubhouse Report

Saturday, May 17

Main Broadcast

Clubhouse Report

Sunday, May 18

Main Broadcast

Clubhouse Report