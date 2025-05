2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow: Tee Times for All PGA Professionals

Tee times are out at Quail Hollow for the 2025 PGA Championship!

There's some stellar featured pairings but were also keeping our eyes on the 20 PGA of America Golf Professionals in the field, like 2025 PGA Professional Champion Tyler Collet , Bob Sowards - who's making a record-tying 12th appearance and, of course, Michael Block.

Here's when they tee off (PGA Professional is bolded):

Round 1 (Hole 1)

7:11 a.m. - John Somers, Taylor Moore, David Puig

7:22 a.m. - Nic Ishee, Kurt Kitayama, Alex Noren

7:33 a.m. - Tom Johnson, JT Poston, Ryo Hisatsune

8:39 a.m. - Bobby Gates, Lee Hodges, Ben Griffin

9:01 a.m. - Greg Koch, Marco Pence, Ryan Gerard

9:12 a.m. - Dylan Newman, Daniel Van Tonder, Victor Perez

12:30 p.m. - Michael Kartrude, Sami Valimaki, Jake Knapp

12:41 p.m. - Michael Block, Erik van Rooyen, Mackenzie Hughes

2:20 p.m. - Brandon Bingaman, Davis Riley, Sungjae Im

2:42 p.m. - Timothy Wiseman, Keita Nakajima, Beau Hossler

Round 1 (Hole 10)

7:05 a.m. - Justin Hicks, John Parry, Ryan Fox

7:16 a.m. - Andre Chi, Patrick Fishburn, Seamus Power

9:06 a.m. - Jesse Droemer, Garrick Higgo, John Caitlin

9:17 a.m. - Rupe Taylor, Eugenio Chacarra, Justin Lower

12:25 p.m. - Bob Sowards, Keith Mitchell, Adam Hadwin

12:36 p.m. - Eric Steger, Eric Cole, Cam Davis

12:47 p.m. - Brian Bergstol, Austin Eckroat, Jacob Bridgeman

1:53 p.m. - Tyler Collet, Jimmy Walker, Richard Bland

2:15 p.m. - Ryan Lenahan, Rafael Campos, Matt Wallace

2:37 p.m. - Larkin Gross, Kevin Yu, Johnny Keefer

Round 2 (Hole 1)

7:00 a.m. - Bob Sowards, Keith Mitchell, Adam Hadwin

7:11 a.m. - Eric Steger, Eric Cole, Cam Davis

7:22 a.m. - Brian Bergstol, Austin Eckroat, Jacob Bridgeman

8:28 a.m. - Tyler Collet, Jimmy Walker, Richard Bland

8:50 a.m. - Ryan Lenahan, Rafael Campos, Matt Wallace

9:12 a.m. - Larkin Gross, Kevin Yu, Johnny Keefer

12:30 p.m. - Justin Hicks, John Parry, Ryan Fox

12:41 p.m. - Andre Chi, Patrick Fishburn, Seamus Power

2:31 p.m. - Jesse Droemer, Garrick Higgo, John Caitlin

2:42 p.m. - Rupe Taylor, Eugenio Chacarra, Justin Lower

Round 2 (Hole 10)

7:05 a.m. - Michael Kartrude, Sami Valimaki, Jake Knapp

7:16 a.m. - Michael Block, Erik van Rooyen, Mackenzie Hughes

8:55 a.m. - Brandon Bingaman, Davis Riley, Sungjae Im

9:17 a.m. - Timothy Wiseman, Keita Nakajima, Beau Hossler

12:36 p.m. - John Somers, Taylor Moore, David Puig

12:47 p.m. - Nic Ishee, Kurt Kitayama, Alex Noren

12:58 p.m. - Tom Johnson, JT Poston, Ryo Hisatsune

2:04 p.m. - Bobby Gates, Lee Hodges, Ben Griffin

2:26 p.m. - Greg Koch, Marco Pence, Ryan Gerard

2:37 p.m. - Dylan Newman, Daniel Van Tonder, Victor Perez