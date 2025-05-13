Category - Major Events
2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow: Tee Times for All PGA Professionals
By Ryan Adams, PGA
Published on
Michael Block gets his 2025 PGA Championship started Thursday afternoon.
Tee times are out at Quail Hollow for the 2025 PGA Championship!
There's some stellar featured pairings but were also keeping our eyes on the 20 PGA of America Golf Professionals in the field, like 2025 PGA Professional Champion Tyler Collet, Bob Sowards - who's making a record-tying 12th appearance and, of course, Michael Block.
Here's when they tee off (PGA Professional is bolded):
Round 1 (Hole 1)
7:11 a.m. - John Somers, Taylor Moore, David Puig
7:22 a.m. - Nic Ishee, Kurt Kitayama, Alex Noren
7:33 a.m. - Tom Johnson, JT Poston, Ryo Hisatsune
8:39 a.m. - Bobby Gates, Lee Hodges, Ben Griffin
9:01 a.m. - Greg Koch, Marco Pence, Ryan Gerard
9:12 a.m. - Dylan Newman, Daniel Van Tonder, Victor Perez
12:30 p.m. - Michael Kartrude, Sami Valimaki, Jake Knapp
12:41 p.m. - Michael Block, Erik van Rooyen, Mackenzie Hughes
2:20 p.m. - Brandon Bingaman, Davis Riley, Sungjae Im
2:42 p.m. - Timothy Wiseman, Keita Nakajima, Beau Hossler
Round 1 (Hole 10)
7:05 a.m. - Justin Hicks, John Parry, Ryan Fox
7:16 a.m. - Andre Chi, Patrick Fishburn, Seamus Power
9:06 a.m. - Jesse Droemer, Garrick Higgo, John Caitlin
9:17 a.m. - Rupe Taylor, Eugenio Chacarra, Justin Lower
12:25 p.m. - Bob Sowards, Keith Mitchell, Adam Hadwin
12:36 p.m. - Eric Steger, Eric Cole, Cam Davis
12:47 p.m. - Brian Bergstol, Austin Eckroat, Jacob Bridgeman
1:53 p.m. - Tyler Collet, Jimmy Walker, Richard Bland
2:15 p.m. - Ryan Lenahan, Rafael Campos, Matt Wallace
2:37 p.m. - Larkin Gross, Kevin Yu, Johnny Keefer
Round 2 (Hole 1)
7:00 a.m. - Bob Sowards, Keith Mitchell, Adam Hadwin
7:11 a.m. - Eric Steger, Eric Cole, Cam Davis
7:22 a.m. - Brian Bergstol, Austin Eckroat, Jacob Bridgeman
8:28 a.m. - Tyler Collet, Jimmy Walker, Richard Bland
8:50 a.m. - Ryan Lenahan, Rafael Campos, Matt Wallace
9:12 a.m. - Larkin Gross, Kevin Yu, Johnny Keefer
12:30 p.m. - Justin Hicks, John Parry, Ryan Fox
12:41 p.m. - Andre Chi, Patrick Fishburn, Seamus Power
2:31 p.m. - Jesse Droemer, Garrick Higgo, John Caitlin
2:42 p.m. - Rupe Taylor, Eugenio Chacarra, Justin Lower
Round 2 (Hole 10)
7:05 a.m. - Michael Kartrude, Sami Valimaki, Jake Knapp
7:16 a.m. - Michael Block, Erik van Rooyen, Mackenzie Hughes
8:55 a.m. - Brandon Bingaman, Davis Riley, Sungjae Im
9:17 a.m. - Timothy Wiseman, Keita Nakajima, Beau Hossler
12:36 p.m. - John Somers, Taylor Moore, David Puig
12:47 p.m. - Nic Ishee, Kurt Kitayama, Alex Noren
12:58 p.m. - Tom Johnson, JT Poston, Ryo Hisatsune
2:04 p.m. - Bobby Gates, Lee Hodges, Ben Griffin
2:26 p.m. - Greg Koch, Marco Pence, Ryan Gerard
2:37 p.m. - Dylan Newman, Daniel Van Tonder, Victor Perez
For all tee times from Rounds 1 and 2 of the PGA Championship visit here.