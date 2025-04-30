Tyler Collet Wins 2025 PGA Professional Championship in Historic Fashion

Tyler Collet is a PGA Professional Champion. And he earned his victory with a record-breaking performance.

The PGA Assistant Professional from John's Island Club in Vero Beach, Florida, won the 2025 PGA Professional Championship at PGA Golf Club with a final score of 15-under par, beating Houston's Jesse Droemer by 10 shots to claim the Walter Hagen Cup. It's the largest margin of victory for a Champion since Matt Dobyns in 2012, who won by 8 strokes.

The victory march for Collet started on Sunday, when he fired a 65 on PGA Golf Club's Wanamaker Course to have a share of the lead with Michael Block after the first round. He followed that up with a 67 on the Ryder Course, taking a solo lead by three shots. Collet then kicked it into overdrive in the third round back on the Wanamaker Course, mastering windy and firm conditions to fire 68. A final-round 72 sealed the win for him.

With the victory, Collet receive $66,700 for first place, as well as exemptions in six PGA TOUR events over the next 12 months. He'll lead the Corebridge Financial Team of 20 PGA of America Golf Professionals to Quail Hollow Club for the PGA Championship next month.

Collet also becomes the first player since Wayne DeFrancesco in 2001 to go wire-to-wire with a victory.

More to come on PGA.com on this record-breaking performance from Collet, and the 20 PGA of America Golf Professionals who are heading to Quail Hollow.