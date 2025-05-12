Meet the PGA of America Golf Professionals Playing in the PGA Championship

The 2025 PGA Championship is finally here!



The strongest field in major championship golf tees it up this week at Quail Hollow . . . and that includes the newly-minted Corebridge Financial Team. Twenty PGA of America Golf Professionals make up the team, having earned their spot at the PGA Professional Championship last month in Florida.



Among the 20, 10 are PGA Championship veterans — including 2025 PGA Professional Champion Tyler Collet and 2023 PGA Championship standout Michael Block —while 10 others will be making their debuts. Let's get to know them.

Brian Bergstol

Club/Facility: Shawnee Inn & Golf Resort, Shawnee on Delaware, Pennsylvania

PGA Championship appearance: 1st

Philadelphia PGA Section

Brian is making his PGA Championship debut in 2025 after finishing T-3 at the 2025 PGA Professional Championship at PGA Golf Club. His 2024 season included a victory at the PAO Match Play Championship, along with third-place finishes in both the Philadelphia PGA Professional Championship and the Philadelphia PGA Assistant Championship. In 2023, he won the Philadelphia PGA Classic. He captured the 2022 Philadelphia PGA Professional Championship with rounds of 66-69-69, winning by two strokes at DuPont Country Club and Concord Country Club. His other career victories include the 2018 Shawnee Open, 2018 Cedarbrook Classic, and the 2017 Philadelphia Assistant PGA Professional Championship. He was named the Philadelphia PGA Assistants Organization Player of the Year in 2017, 2018, and 2021.

He finished T-2 at the 2022 Assistant PGA Professional Championship and was runner-up in 2021. Earlier in his career, he qualified for the 2008 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines and competed on the NGA Hooter’s Tour, where he finished in the top five on the 2010 money list.

Shawnee Inn & Golf Resort, where he currently works, was also his home course during high school.

Brandon Bingaman

Club/Facility: Gleneagles Country Club, Plano, Texas

PGA Championship appearance: 2nd

Northern Texas PGA Section

Brandon is making his second appearance in the PGA Championship, having debuted in 2022 after finishing T-11 at the PGA Professional Championship. He earned his return in 2025 with a T-5 finish at the same event. In 2023, he was named the Northern Texas PGA Section Player of the Year and captured the NTPGA Professional Championship title in a one-hole playoff. With that win, he completed the NTPGA career grand slam, having now won all four individual stroke play section major championships: the 2023 NTPGA Professional Championship, the 2021 NTPGA Western Championship, the 2021 NTPGA Eastern Championship, and the 2020 NTPGA Section Championship.

He played collegiate golf at Colorado Mesa University, where he earned NCAA Division II All-American honors.

Michael Block

Club/Facility: Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club, Mission Viejo, California

PGA Championship appearance: 7th

Southern California PGA Section

Michael is making his seventh appearance in the PGA Championship, having previously competed in 2014, 2016, 2018, 2022, 2023, and 2024. He earned his spot in the 2025 field with a T-3 finish at the PGA Professional Championship. He won the 2014 PGA Professional Championship in his debut. He finished T-2 at the 2023 PGA Professional Championship to qualify for the PGA Championship at Oak Hill where he finished T-15, highlighted by a final-round hole-in-one on the 151-yard, par-3 15th hole.

A dominant presence in the Southern California PGA Section, he was named PGA Professional Player of the Year in both 2022 and 2023, and has been Southern California PGA Player of the Year 10 times (2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018–2023). His major section victories include the Southern California PGA Professional Championship (2017, 2018, 2022, 2023), Southern California PGA Match Play Championship (2013, 2017, 2021, 2023), and the 2019 Southern California PGA Stroke Play Classic. He also won the 2001 California State Open.

Internationally, he represented the United States in three PGA Cup competitions (2015, 2022, 2024). In the 2024 PGA Cup at Sunriver Resort, he helped lead the U.S. to a dominant win over Great Britain & Ireland. He has also qualified for two U.S. Opens—2007 at Oakmont and 2018 at Shinnecock Hills. At the 2007 Sectional Qualifier, he drained a 22-foot birdie putt in a playoff to secure his spot. Over his career, he has competed in 32 PGA TOUR events.

Andre Chi

Club/Facility: Deepdale Golf Club, Manhasset, New York

PGA Championship appearance: 1st

Metropolitan PGA Section

Andre is making his debut in the PGA Championship after finishing T-5 at the 2025 PGA Professional Championship. He also finished T-3 in the 2025 PGA Stroke Play Championship, earning his spot in the field. In 2024, he won PGA Tournament Series Event No. 4, placed T-9 in the Met Assistant Championship, and finished T-6 in the New York State Open. He also Monday qualified for the 2025 Valspar Championship, marking a significant step into PGA TOUR competition.

He played collegiate golf at Methodist University, where he was part of the team that won the 2022 NCAA Division III National Championship. A standout player, he was named a PING First Team All-American and an NCAA Division III PING All-South Region selection. He was also a finalist for the NCAA Division III Jack Nicklaus National Player of the Year Award in the 2020–21 season.

Tyler Collet

Club/Facility: John’s Island Club, Vero Beach, Florida

PGA Championship appearance: 4th

South Florida PGA Section

Tyler is playing in his fourth PGA Championship (2024, 2022, 2021). He won the 2025 PGA Professional Championship at PGA Golf Club with a 15-under-par 272, capturing victory by a record-setting 10 shots—the largest margin in PPC history. He became just the fourth wire-to-wire winner in the event’s history and only the second South Florida PGA Member to win the title.

He earned a spot in the 2024 PGA Championship with a T-6 finish at the PGA Professional Championship and was a member of the victorious 2024 PGA Cup team. Named South Florida PGA Player of the Year in both 2023 and 2022, he also won the 2023 South Florida PGA Professional Championship, the 2023 South Florida PGA Stroke Play Championship, the 2023 South Florida PGA Assistant Championship, and the 2020 South Florida PGA Professional Championship.

His PGA TOUR appearances include the 2024 Cognizant Classic, the 2024 Puerto Rico Open (where he made the cut), the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, the 2023 Honda Classic, and the 2021 Puerto Rico Open.

He graduated in 2017 from the PGA Golf Management program at Eastern Kentucky University, where he helped lead the team to a win at the 2016 PGA Jones Cup at PGA Golf Club in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Jesse Droemer

Club/Facility: Riverbend Country Club, Sugar Land, Texas

PGA Championship appearance: 2nd

Southern Texas PGA Section

Jesse is appearing in his second PGA Championship. He earned his spot with a runner-up finish at the 2025 PGA Professional Championship at PGA Golf Club, marking his fourth appearance in the event. In 2023, he finished T-11 in the PGA Professional Championship to secure a place on the Corebridge Financial Team for his PGA Championship debut at Oak Hill.

He was named the 2023 Southern Texas PGA Player of the Year and claimed titles that year at the Southern Texas PGA Spring Classic and the Player’s Cup. His additional victories include the 2022 Southern Texas PGA Memorial Championship, the 2017 Southern Texas PGA Professional Championship, and the 2017 Southern Texas Assistant PGA Professional Championship.

In recent play, he was runner-up in the 2024 Southern Texas PGA Section Championship and the 2023 Southern Texas PGA Assistant Championship, and he finished third in the 2024 Southern Texas PGA Tradition Championship.

His PGA TOUR appearances include the 2018 Valero Texas Open and the 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open. He played collegiate golf at the University of Houston from 2010 to 2014 and remains active in the development of the game through his involvement with PGA Jr. League.

Bobby Gates

Club/Facility: Summit Golf School, The Woodlands, Texas

PGA Championship appearance: 1st

Southern Texas PGA Section

Bobby is making his debut in the PGA Championship after finishing T-15 in the 2025 PGA Professional Championship. He also placed T-6 in the 2024 Southern Texas PGA Section Championship.

He earned his first Korn Ferry Tour victory at the 2010 New Zealand Open, becoming just the 13th player in history to win in their tour debut. Prior to that, he played on PGA Tour Canada in 2009.He played collegiate golf at Texas A&M University, where he was named the 2005 Newcomer of the Year and 2006 Team MVP. He was a three-time All-Big 12 Conference and All-Region selection (2006–2008), and a 2006 Academic All-Big 12 Team honoree.

As a junior, he was ranked the No. 1 junior golfer in 2004. His accomplishments include being named a 2002 AJGA Rolex Honorable Mention All-American, a 2003 Second Team All-American, and a 2004 First Team All-American. He also won the 2004 AJGA HP Boys Invitational and was honored as the 2004 Alachua County Scholar Athlete of the Year.

Larkin Gross

Club/Facility: Westwood Country Club, Vienna, Virginia

PGA Championship appearance: 3rd

Middle Atlantic PGA Section

Larkin is making his third appearance in the PGA Championship after finishing T-15 at the 2025 PGA Professional Championship to earn a spot on the Corebridge Financial Team. In his 2021 PGA Professional Championship debut, he finished 4th as the youngest player in the field, earning a spot in the 2021 PGA Championship.

He is a two-time Middle Atlantic PGA Open Player of the Year (2021, 2024). He was also named the 2021 PGA Professional Player of the Year. In 2024, he recorded top-4 finishes in five of seven Player of the Year qualifying events, highlighted by a low MAPGA professional finish at the State Open of Virginia, a third-place showing at the Section Professional Championship, and a T-1 finish in MAPGA Stroke Play Championship #1.

A member of the victorious 2022 U.S. PGA Cup team, he also finished T-6 at the 2022 Assistant PGA Professional Championship at PGA Golf Club. He played collegiate golf at Methodist University, where he was a three-time All-American and helped lead the team to the 2018 NCAA Division III National Championship.

His wife, Paige—also a PGA of America Golf Professional—will caddie for him in the PGA Professional Championship for the third consecutive year.

Justin Hicks

Club/Facility: Stonebridge Golf & Country Club, Boca Raton, Florida

PGA Championship appearance: 1st

South Florida PGA Section

Justin is making his debut in the PGA Championship after finishing T-9 at the 2025 PGA Professional Championship. He was named the 2024 South Florida PGA Player of the Year and won the 2024 South Florida PGA Stroke Play Championship. He has finished as the runner-up in both the 2024 and 2022 South Florida PGA Professional Championship.

He has previously competed in major championships, including six U.S. Opens (making two cuts, with a best finish of T-60th in 2011) and one British Open (T-45th in 2012). He led the 2008 U.S. Open after an opening round 68 and finished T-74. He also finished third at the 2014 RBC Canadian Open.

He has made 153 Korn Ferry Tour starts, winning the 2008 Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic and the 2010 BMW Charity Pro-Am. He played college golf at the University of Michigan from 1994 to 1997.

Nic Ishee

Club/Facility:Old Waverly Golf Club, West Point, Mississippi

PGA Championship appearance: 2nd

Gulf States PGA Section

Nic is making his second appearance in the PGA Championship. He earned his spot in the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills by finishing T-11 at the 2022 PGA Professional Championship. He also finished T-9 at the 2025 PGA Professional Championship.

A winner of the 2024 Northern Texas PGA Professional Championship, he shot 12-under 128 to win by five strokes. He has also claimed victories in the 2021 and 2019 Northern Texas PGA Assistant Championship, as well as the 2018 and 2015 Gulf States PGA Assistant Professional Championship. Additionally, he was named Gulf States PGA Assistant Player of the Year in both 2018 and 2015.

He was the runner-up in the 2021 Northern Texas PGA Section Professional Championship.

He played college golf at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, where he was a 2010 First-Team National Junior College Athletic Association All-American, and at William Carey University in Mississippi, where he was a Second-Team NAIA All-American. He won the 2012 SSAC Conference Individual Medalist honor and made an appearance in the 2012 NAIA National Tournament. He was also named the 2010 SSAC Newcomer of the Year.

Tom Johnson

Club/Facility: Meadow Club, Fairfax, California

PGA Championship appearance: 1st

Northern California PGA Section

Tom is competing in his first PGA Championship after finishing T-9 in the 2025 PGA Professional Championship. He is a three-time Northern California PGA Player of the Year (2024, 2023, 2022) and has won several notable titles, including the 2024 Northern California PGA Tournament of Champions, the 2023 Northern California PGA Section Championship, and the 2022 Northern California PGA Match Play Championship. He also finished T-5 in the 2024 Northern California PGA Section Championship.

As a collegiate player, he was a two-time All-American (2003 and 2001) and a three-time All-Big Ten selection at Northwestern, where he played alongside 2023-2025 European Ryder Cup Captain Luke Donald. He paired with Donald at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

In addition to his playing career, he has coached at Trinity High School, where he was named Coach of the Year in both 2013 and 2014. He also served as an assistant coach for the UC Davis Men’s Golf team from 2015 to 2016 and as a volunteer assistant at the San Francisco Academy of Art.

Michael Kartrude

Club/Facility: The Bear’s Club, Jupiter, Florida

PGA Championship appearance: 1st

South Florida PGA Section

Michael is making his debut in the PGA Championship after winning a four-man, five-hole playoff at the 2025 PGA Professional Championship to secure his spot.

He is a three-time winner of the Fort Lauderdale Open (2024, 2020), the 2022 Massachusetts Open, and the 2019 New Hampshire Open. He finished T-4 in the 2024 Assistant PGA Professional Championship and placed fourth in the 2024 South Florida PGA Professional Championship. He also finished T-6 in the 2024 South Florida PGA Assistant Championship.

In addition, he competed in the PGA TOUR’s 2020 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship and participated in five events on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica in 2022. He played college golf at Palm Beach State College.

Greg Koch

Club/Facility: Ritz-Carlton Golf Club-Grand Lakes Orlando, Orlando, Florida

PGA Championship appearance: 3rd

North Florida PGA Section

Greg is appearing in his third PGA Championship, having previously played in 2023 and 2021. He secured his spot in the 2025 PGA Championship with a T-15 finish at the 2025 PGA Professional Championship. In 2021, he was one of four players to survive a five-player playoff at the PGA Professional Championship to earn a spot in the PGA Championship at The Ocean Course.

A four-time North Florida PGA Player of the Year (2024, 2023, 2022, 2021), he has won multiple North Florida PGA titles, including the 2024, 2021, and 2014 North Florida PGA Section Championship, and the 2023 North Florida PGA Match Play Championship. He is also a two-time winner of the North Florida PGA Assistant Professional Championship (2022, 2020) and was named North Florida PGA Assistant Player of the Year in 2022 and 2021. He finished T-3 in the 2020 Assistant PGA Professional Championship.

His first PGA TOUR cut came at the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational, where he finished T-68. He made the cut in dramatic fashion after completing his second round the next morning, hitting a crucial par on the 9th hole to avoid missing the cut. He also finished T-63 (-8) at the 2023 Bermuda Championship.

In addition, he played in the 2005 U.S. Amateur at Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pa. He played college golf at Florida Southern College, where he was inducted into the FSC Hall of Fame in 2013. A three-time NCAA Division II All-American, he finished third in the 2006 NCAA Division II National Championship.

Ryan Lenahan

Club/Facility: Walnut Creek Country Club, South Lyon, Michigan

PGA Championship appearance: 1st

Michigan PGA Section

Ryan is playing in his first PGA Championship after a T-5 finish in the 2025 PGA Professional Championship. He also finished third in the 2024 Michigan PGA Professional Championship.

He is the winner of several notable events, including the 2023 Michigan PGA/Eastern Chapter Championship, the 2015 Baymont Inn & Suites Classic, the 2013 North Dakota Open, and the 2012 Arrowhead Pro-Am on the Dakotas Tour. In 2014, he Monday qualified for the John Deere Classic and set a course record in the 2011 Michigan Open with a 9-under 63 in the final round. He has over 30 victories on various mini-tours and was the first alternate at the 2013 U.S. Open.

He played college golf at the University of Nebraska, where he was a four-year starter and recorded multiple top-10 finishes.

Dylan Newman

Club/Facility: Meadow Brook Club, Jericho, New York

PGA Championship appearance: 2nd

Metropolitan PGA Section

Dylan is making his second PGA Championship appearance after a T-5 finish in the 2025 PGA Professional Championship. He previously earned a spot in the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills following a T-11 finish in that year’s PGA Professional Championship.

A two-time winner of the PGA Stroke Play Championship (2024, ’22), he also won back-to-back Metropolitan PGA Championships in 2024 and 2023. He was named the 2023 Metropolitan PGA Player of the Year and Assistant Player of the Year, and won the 2023 Met Open. He has multiple victories at PGA Tournament Series events and is a two-time Metropolitan PGA Section Assistants Champion (2021, ’20).

He played college golf at Iona. His wife, Carly—also a PGA Assistant Golf Professional—serves on the Metropolitan PGA Section Board of Directors and works at Century Country Club in Purchase, N.Y. The two met at a PGA Level 1 seminar in 2018.

John Somers

Club/Facility: Southern Hills Plantation Club, Brooksville, Florida

PGA Championship appearance: 3rd

North Florida PGA Section

John is making his third PGA Championship appearance after previously competing in 2024 and 2023. He earned his 2025 PGA Championship berth with a T-9 finish in the 2025 PGA Professional Championship, following back-to-back T-4 finishes in 2024 and 2023.

He secured the winning point for Team USA in the victorious 2024 PGA Cup and is a two-time winner of the North Florida PGA Professional Championship (2023, ’22). He also won the 2019 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Chile Open.

A graduate of Elon University, he was named Team MVP in 2013 and completed the PGA Golf Management program in just 2.5 years. He grew up on a farm in Elon, North Carolina, and fondly recalls playing in a parent-child tournament with his grandmother, Helen Hartman—the first woman to play in the Greater Greensboro Open (now the Wyndham Championship).

He and his wife welcomed their daughter just two days before the 2023 PGA Professional Championship and their son in January 2025.

Bob Sowards

Club/Facility: Kinsale Golf and Fitness Club, Powell, Ohio

PGA Championship appearance: 12th

Southern Ohio PGA Section

Bob is making his 12th PGA Championship appearance—and first since 2020—tying the record for most PGA Championship starts by a PGA of America Golf Professional. He is also part of the Corebridge Financial Team competing in this year’s Senior PGA Championship at Congressional.

He won the 2004 PGA Professional Championship at Longaberger Golf Club and is a two-time winner of the Senior PGA Professional Championship (2023, 2018), both held at PGA Golf Club. In 2023, he shot a final-round 66 to finish at 15-under 272, winning by six strokes. He finished T-5 at the 2021 Senior PGA Championship at Southern Hills, earning the second-largest payday of his career ($106,000), and made the cut in both the 2023 and 2024 Senior PGA Championships.

A five-time Senior PGA Professional Player of the Year (2023, ’22, ’21, ’19, ’18) and four-time PGA Professional Player of the Year (2014, ’05, ’04, ’03), he holds a record nine national PGA awards. He has also represented the U.S. in four PGA Cup Teams (2005, ’13, ’15, ’19), famously holing out for eagle on the 18th to spark the U.S. comeback win in 2019.

Inducted into the Southern Ohio PGA Section Hall of Fame in 2019, he has won a record 21 Southern Ohio PGA Section Player of the Year awards (including 2024) and every Senior Player of the Year award since becoming eligible in 2018. He is an 11-time Southern Ohio PGA Section Champion and six-time consecutive Southern Ohio Senior PGA Professional Champion (2018–23). His résumé includes five PGA Stroke Play Championships, three PGA Match Play Championships, and wins in numerous state and regional events including the Ohio Senior Open (five times), Ohio Open (three times), and multiple Section Tour and Match Play Championships.

Eric Steger

Club/Facility: Pebble Brook Golf Club, Noblesville, Ind

PGA Championship appearance: 1st

Indiana PGA Section

Eric Steger is making his PGA Championship debut after finishing T-9 at the 2025 PGA Professional Championship. He is a three-time Indiana PGA Assistant Player of the Year (2024, ’23, ’22) and has won back-to-back Indiana PGA Assistant Championships (2023, ’22). He also won the 2022 Indianapolis Open and captured the 2010 Indiana State Amateur title.

A two-time all-conference player at Ball State University, he was inducted into the Ball State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2023, joining his father, Scott Steger (Class of 1988), making them just the second father-son duo to receive the honor. The Stegers are also the only father-son pair in Indiana PGA Section history to have both won either the Indiana State Open or Indiana State Amateur.

His father, Scott Steger, a 38-year PGA Member and the PGA Director of Instruction at Pebble Brook Golf Club, competed in six PGA Professional Championships (1988–93), the 1994 PGA Championship at Southern Hills, the 1987 U.S. Open, and 31 PGA TOUR events (1979–82). Eric’s mother, Donna, also played collegiate golf at Ball State.

Eric is PGA HOPE certified, a dedicated PGA Jr. League Coach, and launched Pebble Brook’s first-ever PGA HOPE program, which served 30 veterans. Outside of golf, he is an avid deep-sea fisherman.

Rupe Taylor

Club/Facility: Virginia Beach National Golf Club, Virginia Beach, Virginia

PGA Championship appearance: 1st

Middle Atlantic PGA Section

Rupe is making his PGA Championship debut after finishing T-9 at the 2025 PGA Professional Championship—his second appearance in the event, with his first coming in 2017.

A 2012 graduate of NC State’s PGA Golf Management program, he was a key contributor to NC State’s victory in the 2011 Jones Cup at the PGA University Championship—the first in the program’s history.

He has coached multiple high school golf teams and several PGA Jr. League squads, continuing to develop and mentor junior players in the game.

Timothy Wiseman

Timothy Wiseman. (Darren Carroll/PGA of America)

Club/Facility: Old Capital Golf Club, Corydon, Indiana

PGA Championship appearance: 1st

Indiana PGA Section

Timothy is appearing in his first PGA Championship after earning a spot with a T-15 finish at the 2025 PGA Professional Championship. He was named the 2023 Indiana PGA Player of the Year and won back-to-back Indiana PGA Professional Championships in 2023 and 2022.

Earlier in his career, he captured the Indiana PGA Assistant Championship titles in 2021 and 2020 and was named the 2020 Indiana PGA Assistant Player of the Year. He also qualified for and competed in the 2018 U.S. Open.

He played college golf at Ball State University, where he earned All-MAC Second Team honors in 2019. A standout junior player, he was a two-time all-state selection at Corydon Central High School. He remains active in youth development through his involvement with PGA Jr. League.