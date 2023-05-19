Best Finishes by PGA Professionals in PGA Championship

As play gets underway for Round 2 of the PGA Championship, the grounds of Oak Hill Country Club have turned into a Block party.

That's courtesy of Michael Block, the PGA Head Professional at Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club in Mission Viejo, California, who has stormed up the leaderboard to get into the Top 10 of the 2023 PGA Championship leaderboard.

At the moment, the Corebridge Financial PGA Team member is making a bit of history, putting together one of the best scores by a PGA Professional in PGA Championship history.

See below for how PGA Professionals have fared and where Block ranks all-time.

T-11 - 1986 - Lonnie Nielsen (Inverness Club)

T-11 - 1974 - Tommy Aycock (Tanglewood Park G.C.)

T-17 - 1988 - Jay Overton (Oak Tree)

T-19 - 1990 - Bob Boyd (Shoal Creek)

T-27 - 1983 - Buddy Whitten (Riviera)

T-28 - 1992 - Tom Wargo (Bellerive)

T-30 - 1994 - Bob Boyd (Southern Hills)

T-31 - 2004 - Chip Sullivan (Whistling Straits)

T-31 - 1993 - Stu Ingraham (Inverness Club)

T-40- 2005 - Steve Schneiter (Baltusrol)

T-42 - 2018 - Ben Kern (Bellerive)

T-44 - 2021 - Ben Cook (Kiawah)

T-44 - 2001 - Rick Schuller (Atlanta Athletic Club)

T-47 - 1987 - Bob Betley (PGA National)

T-52 - 1996 - Bob Boyd (Valhalla Golf Club)

T-60 - 2019 - Rob Labritz (Bethpage Black)

T-61 - 1981 - Don Padgett (Atlanta Athletic Club)

T-62 - 1984 - Scott Bess (Shoal Creek)

T-68 - 2010 - Rob Labritz (Whistling Straits)

T-68 - 2006 - Don Yrene (Medinah)

T-68 - 1999 - Bruce Zabriski (Medinah)

T-69 - 2011 - Mike Small (Atlanta Athletic Club)

T-69 - 2007 - Mike Small (Southern Hills)

T-71 - 2015 - Brian Gaffney (Whistling Straits)

PGA Professionals over the last 20 years to rank among the top 40 after 36 holes at the PGA Championship:

Year Player Club 36H-Rank Overall Finish

2009 Grant Sturgeon Hazeltine National G.C. T-13 T-76

2017 Omar Uresti Quail Hollow Club T-29 T-73

2007 Ryan Benzel Southern Hills C.C. T-30 71

2007 Mike Small Southern Hills C.C. T-30 T-69

The last PGA Professional to finish among the top 40 for the entire championship was Steve Schneiter in 2005 at Baltusrol (T-40).