20 Facts About the 20 PGA Professionals Competing in the PGA Championship

It's the NBA playoff season, so bear with me on this one.

Imagine one week you’re coaching high school hoops while also getting your AAU team ready for that weekend’s tournament. Then, the next, you’re asked to suit up and take on the world’s best and vie for the most coveted championship in the game.

Well, that’s kind of what it’s like for the 20 PGA of America Golf Professionals who will be competing for the major championship next week at Quail Hollow during the 107th PGA Championship.

These gents have day jobs – full lesson books, golf shops to run, shotgun scrambles to organize. On top of that, they juggle families and real-world responsibilities. But they’re fueled by the same thing: an unwavering passion and drive to play the game.

Here’s one thing you should know about each of these 20 players:

Tyler Collet, PGA

Assistant Professional

John’s Island Club

Vero Beach, Florida

What to know: This guy’s a player, as demonstrated by his 10-shot victory at this year’s PGA Professional Championship. He’s qualified for eight PGA TOUR events in his career and made one cut.

Jesse Droemer, PGA

Teaching Professional

Riverbend Country Club

Sugar Land, Texas

What to know: A member of the 2013-14 American Athletic Conference All-Academic Team while competing on the University of Houston golf team, Droemer is competing in his second PGA Championship and his fifth PGA TOUR start.





Brian Bergstol, PGA

Assistant Professional

Shawnee In & Golf Resort

Delaware, Pennsylvania

What to know: Bergstol knows how to come through in the clutch. Just ask anyone who saw him win the 2022 Philadelphia PGA Professional Championship – coming from five shots back with a final-round surge that included a wild hole-out from 156 yards on the 10th. That shot fueled his two-stroke comeback victory. Safe to say, the guy knows how to get it done when it counts.



Michael Block, PGA

Head Professional

Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club

Mission Viejo, California

What to know: Michael Block isn’t new to the spotlight. He made one of the most unforgettable aces in PGA Championship history while playing alongside Rory McIlroy in the final round at Oak Hill in 2023, finishing T15. Now, he’s gearing up for his seventh PGA Championship.



Here’s something you might not know: Block signed a sponsorship deal with Raising Cane’s. Does that mean free chicken tenders at the next Block Party?



Dylan Newman, PGA

Lead Assistant Professional

Meadow Brook Club

Jericho, New York

What to know: If you don’t know, the Metropolitan PGA Section is one of the largest and most competitive in the country. There are talented players everywhere you look. Newman won the Section Championship in 2023 and ‘24 – that tells you all you need to know about his game. Fun fact: His wife, Cary, is also a PGA of America Member.

Brandon Bingaman, PGA

Lead Assistant Professional

Gleneangles Country Club

Plano, Texas

What to know: A Division II Collegiate All-American at Colorado Mesa University, Brandon has chased his dream of flipping his title from golf professional to professional golfer. His journey is one of hard work. Starting in outside services, moving into the pro shop and gaining PGA of America Membership – all the while keeping his game sharp for moments just like this. He’s competing in his second PGA Championship.





Ryan Lenahan, PGA

Director of Instruction

Walnut Creek Country Club

South Lyon, Michigan

What to know: Ryan is an encyclopedia of golf swing knowledge. Wait, do people still use encyclopedias? He’s like a walking YouTub rabbit hole of golf instruction videos from the game’s greatest teachers. Over the course of his career, as a teacher and player, Ryan has had the opportunity to learn from the likes of Butch Harmon, Todd Anderson and Dr. Jim Suttie.





Andre Chi, PGA

Assistant Professional

Deepdale Golf Club

Manhasset, New York

What to know: Deepdale has a deep history of great players. Current PGA Director of Golf, Darrell Kestner, is the only PGA of America Golf Professional to compete in a major championship in five different decades in the last 80 years. Is he passing the baton to the 24-year-old Chi? Andre Monday Qualified for the Valspar Championship early this year, and now he competes in his first PGA Championship.





John Somers, PGA

Head Professional

Southern Hills Plantation Club

Brooksville, Florida

What to know: The game is in John Somers DNA, quite literally. His grandmother, Helen Hartman, was the first woman to play in the Pro-Am at the Greater Greensboro Open, now the Wyndham Championship. His earliest golf memory was teeing it up alongside her.





Justin Hicks, PGA

Teaching Professional

Stonebridge Golf & Country Club

Boca Raton, Florida

What to know: With more than 100 PGA TOUR starts, 150 Korn Ferry Tour starts and over $3 million in career earnings, Justin Hicks, PGA, knows a thing or two about playing at the highest level. These days, he’s traded in tour life for teaching – sharing his hard-earned knowledge and passion with the next generation of golfers.





Rupe Taylor, PGA

Teaching Professional

Virginia Beach National Golf Club

What to know: If you’re looking for someone to root for this week, put Rupe Taylor at the top of your list. He’s celebrating 12 years of sobriety – a journey he’s open about, marked by turning his life around both on and off the course. His story is proof that the comeback is stronger than the setback.





Tom Johnson, PGA

Director of Instruction

Meadow Club

Fairfax, California

What to know: Back in college, Johnson shared the fairways at Northwestern with none other than former World No. 1 and Ryder Cup Captain Luke Donald. Fast forward to 2023, and the old teammates caught up when they were paired together at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.



Johnson’s had a solid playing career of his own – 33 PGA TOUR starts, 14 cuts made and a career-best T18 at the 2007 Bob Hope. Not bad for a guy who spends his days teaching the game.





Nic Ishee, PGA

Director of Golf

Old Waverly Club

West Point, Mississippi

What to know: Nic Ishee took his talents to the historic Old Waverly Club earlier this year after six years as Head Golf Professional at Preston Trails Golf Club in Dallas. The membership there? Stacked with legends – Lee Trevino, David Graham and Lanny Watkins – all golfers who hoisted the Wanamaker. For Nic, advice on playing a PGA Championship is just a text away.





Eric Steger, PGA

Teaching Professional

Pebble Brook Golf Club

Noblesville, Indiana

What to know: Steger has the second-most PGA TOUR starts (88) than any club professional in the field this week. In addition, he’s the son of a 38-year PGA of America Member, Scott Steger, who competed in the PGA Championship more than 20 years ago. He’ll have lots of insights and experience to pull from.





Bob Sowards, PGA

Director of Instruction

Kinsale Golf & Fitness Club

Powell, Ohio

What to know: When it comes to the PGA Championship, Bob Sowards is practically a regular. This year marks his 12th appearance – matching the record for most starts by a PGA of America Golf Professional.



And when it comes to trophies, his case is getting crowded. With nine national PGA awards (the most in history), the 56-year-old Sowards has done his fair share of winning.





Bobby Gates, PGA

Director of Instruction

Summit Golf School

The Woodlands, Texas

What to know: If you’re looking for a PGA of America Golf Professional to watch this week, Bobby Gates might just be your guy. He’s logged 101 PGA TOUR starts, made 35 cuts and earned $1.6 million as a pro. His best finish? A solid T4 at the 2013 Zurich Classic of New Orleans.



Golf is hard – and even though hip and back injuries threw him off course, for some, it’s like riding a bike.





Greg Koch, PGA

Assistant Professional

Ritz Carlton Golf Club – Grand Lakes

Orlando, Florida

What to know: Greg is part of one of golf’s most elusive clubs – the albatross crew. Back in 2014, during the North Florida PGA Section Professional Championship, he pulled off the ultra-rare feat. Double eagles don’t happen every day, and the stats say they’re harder to come by than a hole-in-one. He’s a player, too. With 12 career starts on the PGA TOUR and a cut at the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational under his belt.





Timothy Wiseman, PGA

Director of Instruction

Old Capital Golf Club

Corydon, Indiana

Timothy Wiseman, PGA.

What to know: Wiseman birdied his final hole of the 2025 PGA Professional Championship to lock in his spot this week at Quail Hollow. He was a collegiate standout at Ball State, where he as a 2019 All-MAC Second Team selection.





Larkin Gross, PGA

Assistant Professional

Westwood Country Club

Fairfax, Virginia

What to know: He made his PGA Championship debut in 2021 – after being the youngest player in the field at that year’s PGA Professional Championship and finishing T4 that year to get there. He had his dad, Butch, on the bag for the big moment. Since then, he’s kept the momentum going, racking up multiple Middle Atlantic PGA Player of the Year awards and playing on the victorious 2022 U.S. PGA Cup team.





Michael Kartrude, PGA

Assistant Professional

The Bear’s Club

Jupiter, Florida

What to know: Michael has won open championships in three different states: Florida (Ft. Lauderdale Open), Massachusetts Open (2022) and New Hampshire Open (2019). Being at The Bear’s Club, you can bet that Jack has wished him luck and offered advice ahead of his first PGA Championship appearance.