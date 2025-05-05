Leaderboards iconLeaderboards Become a Member iconBecome a Member Shop iconShop , external transformedLinkTrade In iconTrade In , external transformedLink
Category - Major Events

2025 PGA Championship: Top Places to Eat, Drink & Explore in Charlotte

By Randy Stutzman
Published on

Whether you're swinging by Charlotte, North Carolina for the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club or you call the Queen City your hometown, you should absolutely be eating good food while you're here.
Thanks to our friends at The Infatuation and Chase, we've been making our way through Charlotte's best restaurants—the new spots, the classics, the restaurants to get a little fancy, and places where we can eat right after a round on the green.
Think of The Infatuation as your restaurant-obsessed friend—they've got all the local intel to recommend the perfect spots for any occasion, whether you want ritzy steak or Southern comfort food.
So, dive into these picks – our favorites are Beef n’ Bottle, Supperland, Haberdish, and Customshop—from the Charlotte Guide on theinfatuation.com
Beef 'n' Bottle
And while you're at it, snag your tickets to the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.

