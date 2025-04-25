Best Golf Courses in the Carolinas: Top Picks in North & South Carolina

Did you know that North and South Carolina have more than 600 public courses? 600!

To say the least, this total may be overwhelming to you. How do you even determine which course to visit next, especially as you plan a future golf trip?

No worries though — we have you covered with the help of a few PGA of America Golf Professionals, experts when it comes to golf travel, to shed some insight on top spots. And as the golf world gets ready to descend upon Charlotte, North Carolina, and Quail Hollow for the PGA Championship, what better time to talk courses golfers should visit.

While conducting research on both states’ public courses, the following ones especially stand out.

Olde Beau Resort & Golf Club

According to PGA Head Golf Professional Kent Shumate, the mountain views on Olde Beau’s back nine are among the United States’ best.

“No two holes are the same either,” he says of the gorgeous layout located in Roaring Gap, North Carolina . “Even after just one round, the holes will all be very memorable and distinct in your mind.”

Overlooking the Blue Ridge Mountains, Olde Beau will enable you to witness every season transition into the next. While doing so, you’ll test yourself on its numerous risk/reward holes, which provide “a variety of shots for a mountain course.”

“It’s not a long course by today’s standards, but it doesn’t need to be,” Shumate adds. “It will challenge you to think your way around it.”

The signature par-4 15th hole will likely test you the most, from the rock wall that’s in front of the green, to the large gorge that’s behind it.

“You’ll want to play it — and the course — over and over again,” Shumate emphasizes.

The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort

As proven during the 1991 Ryder Cup, The Ocean Course is highly formidable, even for the world’s best golfers. However, the legendary Pete Dye design in Kiawah Island, South Carolina, is also surprisingly approachable for amateurs.

No. 12 at The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island.

“If any golfer of any skill level plays from the correct tees, they’ll discover that the course is extremely fair,” stresses Brian Gerard, Kiawah Island Golf Resort's PGA Director of Golf and Activities.

Aside from using the most apt tee boxes, Gerard believes you shouldn’t overlook the course’s highly unpredictable wind conditions either. Since the winds can shift dramatically all day long, The Ocean Course will play differently from one moment to the next.

Also, you may become so focused on each shot that you forget to soak in the views. After all, The Ocean Course — host of multiple PGA Championships and a Ryder Cup — is one of the world’s most challenging courses.

“Don’t forget to take time to appreciate your surroundings though,” he adds. “The course is stunningly beautiful, too!”

Norman Course at Barefoot Resort & Golf

Few resorts offer four championship golf courses in gorgeous settings, all within minutes of each other. But Barefoot Resort & Golf in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina is a rarity in this regard.

“Without question, the ability to play four championship courses out of one location is pretty special,” says PGA of America Golf Professional James Gillespie, Barefoot's Head Golf Professional.

As the resort celebrates its 25th anniversary, Gillespie advises you to play the Norman Course , as its back nine runs along North Myrtle Beach’s Intracoastal Waterway, leading to amazing views.

The 10th hole at the Norman Course.

“Hole 10 is the course’s signature hole,” Gillespie says. “The Intracoastal Waterway is on the right-hand side, and the wind is always challenging. Par is a great score!”

To fully enjoy your experience, Gillespie believes you should play from whichever set of tees is the most suitable for you though. Bear in mind that you’ll be golfing at sea level and in high humidity.

“If you take these variables into consideration, you’ll have an extremely enjoyable experience,” he adds.

Mid Pines Golf Course

Much like The Ocean Course, Mid Pines in Southern Pines, North Carolina, is difficult for everyone. Yet, average golfers can also enjoy it.

Why? Two words: Donald Ross. Simply put, Ross created a layout that will challenge all golfers and lead them to become more creative shot makers.

The fifth green at Mid Pines. (Photo by Matt Hahn)

“There are holes where you have to hit a cut shot off of a hanging right-to-left lie,” says Brett Harless, PGA Head Golf Professional. “Other holes require you to draw off of a hanging left-to-right lie.”

This variety will likely persuade you to come back time after time. Perhaps you’ll want to determine which side of each fairway is the most ideal, resulting in better angles to greens.

Or maybe you’re determined to successfully hit your approach shots into the dome-shaped greens. Whatever your goals are, Mid Pines offers each of these common Ross “traits.”

“The par 3s are among North Carolina’s best too,” Harless adds. “They not only provide yardage variance but elevation changes as well.”

Pinehurst No. 2

This list simply wouldn’t be complete without featuring Pinehurst No. 2 in Pinehurst, North Carolina, arguably the both states’ most renowned and respected course.

If you’re seeking a true test — of your ball striking and short game, in particular — look no further than this Donald Ross design.

No. 13 at Pinehurst No. 2.

“No approach shot is guaranteed to stay on a green, unless it is solidly struck and lands in the right spot on the green,” says Eric Alpenfels, PGA Director of Instruction. “The possibilities for how to play shots around the green are seemingly endless. Yet, they can vary so much from hole to hole.”

Pinehurst No. 2 is such a unique test, in fact, that Alpenfels believes it can be just as challenging for a professional like Payne Stewart (known for his spine-tingling 1999 U.S. Open victory) as it is for an amateur.

The first hole at No. 2. (John Mummert/USGA)

“Enjoy the experience,” he adds. “And, while you’re at it, relish Pinehurst’s nine other 18-hole courses, which are all unique, too.”

