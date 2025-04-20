Best Courses to Play in South Carolina: Palmetto Dunes Oceanfront Resort

For decades, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina has been referred to as the “Golf Island.”

The main reason? Since 1969, Sea Pines Resort’s Harbour Town Golf Links has hosted The Heritage, an annual PGA TOUR tournament.

But Hilton Head Island’s golf options aren’t just limited to the renowned Pete Dye design. About 15 minutes away, golfers can challenge themselves at three other championship courses, each of which has been designed by a legendary course architect.

Condé Nast Traveler in 2024, Named among the top 15 “Best Resorts in the South” byin 2024, Palmetto Dunes Oceanfront Resort has become one of The Palmetto State’s most renowned golf resorts.

As you prepare to explore the Hilton Head Island area and witness the beauty of Palmetto Dunes Oceanfront Resort firsthand, here is some key information you should know about its trio of golf courses.

Spectacular Ocean Views

Designed by one of the most famous architects of all time, the Robert Trent Jones Oceanfront Course will first pique your interest with its unbelievable oceanside views.

The 10th green of the course is right next to the Atlantic Ocean.

As you begin playing the 18-hole, par-72 course, you’ll feel fairly comfortable, as it has been designed for all golfers, regardless of their skill levels. Offering an open layout, the Oceanfront Course will allow you to breathe, relax and truly treasure the beauty that surrounds you.

To further improve your experiences, the course’s clubhouse has recently been completely renovated as well: the course provides innovative technology, which will enable you to simultaneously improve your game and socialize.

“Through the Toptracer Range, which has 15 covered bays, golfers of all ages can play a variety of games and compete against their families and friends,” says Clark Sinclair, PGA Director of Golf. “They can also see shot trace and receive instant shot feedback on interactive game screens.”

Course Management is Key

If you consider yourself a more advanced golfer that prefers a challenge, rather than an open layout, Palmetto Dunes Oceanfront Resort has an ideal course for you: the Arthur Hills Course

An 18-hole, par-72 course, Arthur Hills’ design requires golfers to focus more on accuracy and course management, rather than power. After all, they’ll frequently encounter a wide array of dunes, palmetto trees and water hazards that will lead to high scores if golfers aren’t careful.

"It’s the ideal location for generations of families to create long-lasting memories." Clark Sinclair, PGA

Not to mention, golfers will have to contend with various lagoons too (which are situated on 10 of its holes), along with rolling terrain, resulting in frequent off-balance lies. When golfers aren’t focused on their next shot, there are plenty of views to relish on the course — and beyond.

“It’s also home to the Lowcountry’s most historic lighthouse, the Hilton Head Rear Range Lighthouse,” Sinclair says. “Built between 1879 and 1880, the lighthouse is located behind the Arthur Hills Course’s 5th and 15th greens.”

A Fader’s Paradise

Finally, the resort’s George Fazio Course may be its most challenging of all, as it’s Hilton Head Island’s only par-70 course.

Described as a “fader’s paradise,” due to its pushed up, Diamond Zoysia greens, the course only has two par 5s, along with four par 3s and 12 par 4s.

“It offers an exhilarating experience, as it’s revered as Hilton Head Island’s truest championship challenge,” Sinclair emphasizes.

The 16th hole on the resort's George Fazio Course.

As Sinclair reflects on the George Fazio Course, as well as the resort’s two other championship courses, he stresses that “guests come back year after year.”

“They love everything Palmetto Dunes Resort has to offer, especially the memories created on our golf courses,” he adds. “It’s the ideal location for generations of families to create long-lasting memories.”

Other Fun Courses Near Palmetto Dunes Oceanfront Resort:

Atlantic Dunes: Modernized by 1997 PGA Champion Davis Love III, this par-72, 7,065-yard layout is one of the Sea Pines Resort’s three championship courses. Modernized by 1997 PGA Champion Davis Love III, this par-72, 7,065-yard layout is one of the Sea Pines Resort’s three championship courses.

Old South Golf Links: Located in nearby Bluffton, this 18-hole course has four sets of tees to choose from, ranging from 4,776 to 6,772 yards. Located in nearby Bluffton, this 18-hole course has four sets of tees to choose from, ranging from 4,776 to 6,772 yards.

For more information about Palmetto Dunes Oceanfront Resort, including its hospitality options, visit palmettodunes.com, and for your next golf travel experience, contact Premier Golf.