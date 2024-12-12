These States Have the Best Golf Courses

Golfers love a good debate. Best player ever. Best destination. Club you couldn't go without. The list goes on and on about the topics we love to discuss.

One of those on the list is most certainly this: Which state has the best golf courses? It's a slightly nuanced question; this isn't which state has the single best spot but, instead, a bounty of spots that makes it stand out as the best in the union.

So, we asked the online golf community:

Here's a brief primer on each state's top spots, along with the comments from golfers as to why these six states are the best.

South Carolina

No. 12 at The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island.

Michigan

"Michigan is pretty solid!!!"

— Michael Rey, on Facebook

"There's nothing like golf in northern Michigan"

— Jason Smith, on Facebook

"If I took the top 50 state by state, Michigan would be very strong."

— Rick Wiker, on Facebook

North Carolina

"North Carolina in general and the Pinehurst area specifically! Moderate temperatures here all year. Golf courses seldom close due to weather conditions!"

— Mary Joy, on Facebook

"North Carolina #Pinehurst"

— golferchick.28, on Instagram

"North Carolina. They got like 50 courses just in the Pinehurst area"

— Kyle Mahaffey, on Facebook

California

A lot of states have a wealth of variety when it comes to golf courses, but none may top that of California, which boasts an equal amount of Top 100 spots that border the ocean, use the rolling topography and are Golden Age gems. The easiest way to understand how the Golden Bear State is No. 2 on golfers' list is by taking a trip from north to south. Start with the Northern California classics around San Francisco down to the Monterey Peninsula where Pebble Beach and Cypress Point reign supreme. Keep going into SoCal and the variety just keeps expanding. Los Angeles mirrors San Francisco in Golden Age beauties like Rivieria and LACC, and San Diego has perhaps the best muni (our next state may have something to say) in the country with Torrey Pines

Check it out what golfers had to say:

"Three top courses in CA-Pebble Beach, Riviera and Torrey Pines."

— Marilyn E. Jess, on Facebook

"California doesn't take a back-seat to anyone. Torrey Pines, Spyglass, Pebble, Cypress Point, Olympic, Bel-Air, to say nothing of the desert tracks."

— Greg Longphee, on Facebook

"California. No contest."

— kimballsounds on Instagram

New York

Bethpage Black warning sign.

The Empire State was tied with California as the second most popular answer by golfers and for good reason. Its golf has an old soul, as a lot of the oldest and most famous courses in the country, but they're not all private. The battle for best muni we were talking about in California's section with Torrey Pines? Yeah, Bethpage Black would like a word. It's an A.W. Tillinghast haymaker that's arguably the toughest course in the country but also stunning in scale and beauty. Did we mention its hosting the Ryder Cup ? Bethpage only is the tip of the iceberg when it comes to golf. Long Island also has Shinnecock Hills, National Golf Links of America, Fishers Island and more. And then you go outside of New York City and there's iconic Winged Foot. Upstate has an equal share of goodness, with Oak Hill, which hosted the 2023 PGA Championship, the big favorite for top spot.

Take it from golfers:

"No brainer….New York."

— Robert Fraioli, on Facebook

"We do."

— New York State Golf Association, on Facebook

"NY, not close. Shinnecock, Winged Foot, National, Fishers Island, Bethpage, Oak Hill, Friar's Head, Sleepy Hollow among many more."

— Alexander Simpson, on Facebook

"NY without a doubt."

— krash, on X

"The metropolitan NY,NJ & Long Island is very hard to beat."

— dsten3, on Instagram

Wisconsin

The finishing hole at Sand Valley. (Brandon Carter)

Sand Valley, We've made it to golfers' favorite state with the best golf courses: Wisconsin. Yes, Wisconsin, where it's cold and snowy half the year but where the plethora of golf available to play and quality of courses is like no other state. Resorts and destinations like Whistling Straits Erin Hills and SentryWorld lead the pack as favorites with their award-winning courses and amenities. Yet there's also hidden (or maybe not so much anymore) gems like Lac La Belle, Lawsonia and the old-school private tracks like Blue Mound and Milwaukee C.C. Wisconsin's golf scene has seriously taken off in the last decade, and golfers can see it firsthand:

"Wisconsin!!!!!!!! Without a doubt!"

— Johnny Kov, on X

"I gotta give the nod to Wisconsin here"

— Dennis, on X

"Wisconsin!!!! 🔥🔥🔥"

— Vibez Golf, on Instagram