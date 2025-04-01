Golf Tips: 5 Ways to Shake the Winter Rust Off Your Swing

As the snow melts and temperatures rise, I see the same thing every year at the course – eager golfers rushing out for their first rounds, only to walk away frustrated. After months of winter hibernation, your golf muscles and mechanics need a proper wake-up call before you can expect to play your best.

After 29 years in the business and 16 as a PGA Coach , I've developed a simple approach to help my students transition smoothly from winter to spring golf. Here's what I recommend as you prepare for those first swings of the season.

Warm Up Your Body First

Start with a proper warm-up routine. This isn't optional, folks. Your body needs time to prepare, especially after a winter break. Begin with arm circles – small at first, then gradually larger. Roll your shoulders forward and backward. Twist your torso gently from side to side. Finish with some knee bends and ankle rotations.

For a more golf-specific warm-up, I recommend positional stretches from my friend Scott Shepard, a nationally recognized sports fitness coach and three-time winner of the Golf Digest Top 50 Golf Fitness Trainers Award:

Torso Rotations

Why: Improves trunk rotation for a better backswing position

Torso Tilts

Why: Enhance core flexibility and posture

Trail External Stretch

Why: Focus on trail shoulder external rotation

Lat Stretch

Why: Increase lead arm lat mobility

Hip Post Stretch

Why: Improves lead-side hip rotation for better follow-through

Shepard recommends using a PVC pipe or wooden dowel rod for these stretches. Hold each position for 5-8 seconds and perform 3-5 repetitions of each. Give yourself at least 10 minutes of warming up before even thinking about swinging a club.

Trust me, your body will thank you, and you'll avoid those early-season injuries I see every spring. As with any fitness program, consult with your doctor before beginning new stretching routines.

Rebuild Your Fundamentals

Next, reconnect with your fundamentals. I always tell my students to start their season with grip, stance, and posture checks. Stand in front of a mirror and grip your club. Ask yourself the following questions:

Are your hands positioned correctly?

Is your stance width appropriate?

How’s your posture?

These fundamentals erode during the off-season and rebuilding them first will save you strokes immediately.

Progress Gradually on the Range

When you finally make it to the range, resist the urge to start with your driver. I know it's tempting but start with half-swings using a wedge or 9-iron. Focus on solid contact rather than distance. Make 20-30 easy swings, gradually increasing to three-quarter swings. Only then should you work through your bag to longer clubs. This progression helps your body remember the proper sequence and prevents you from developing early-season compensations.

Prioritize Your Short Game

Your short game deserves special attention early in the season. Spend time on basic putting drills – start with straight 3-footers until you can make 10 in a row. Then move to 6-footers. For chipping, practice the clock drill: Place balls in a circle around a hole about 10 feet away and work your way around. These simple drills rebuild touch faster than anything else.

Manage Your Expectations

Finally, manage your expectations for those first few rounds. The pros I work with don't expect perfection after a break, and neither should you. Focus on the process rather than your score. Make clean contact your goal, not breaking 80. Keep a positive attitude and remember that early-season struggles are temporary.

The golfers who start their seasons with patience and proper preparation are invariably playing better golf by May than those who rush the process. Take your time, trust these fundamentals, and you'll be back in mid-season form before you know it.

PGA of America Golf Professional Brendon Elliott is an award-winning coach and golf writer. You can check out his three weekly columns on RG.org, and to learn more about Brendon, visit OneMoreRollGolf.com.