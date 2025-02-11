Improve Your Swing: 3 Essential Tips for Better Ball Striking

Thomas Detry’s recent triumph at the WM Phoenix Open was nothing short of a masterclass in elite golf performance. Detry's ball-striking prowess, leading the field with an astounding 86% in greens in regulation, showcased the seamless fusion of technical skill and mental confidence.

For golfers aspiring to elevate their game, cultivating this dual mastery of ball striking and self-belief is invaluable. Here's how you do it:

Tips for Exceptional Ball Striking

1. Master the Basics. Start by ingraining the golf swing fundamentals—grip, stance, posture, and alignment. Consistency is key; constantly check and recheck these elements to ensure a solid foundation. Still not convinced that the pros focus on these things? Just look at what World #1 Scottie Scheffler does before each swing: he checks his grip.

2. Improve Ball Contact. Focus on achieving solid contact with the ball. A crisp, clean connection ensures that your shots have the desired carry distance and accuracy. Practice hitting off a tee with a mid-iron to train your hands and eyes to coordinate effectively.

3. Work on Your Swing Path. Aim for a slightly inside-to-out swing path on the downswing. This path promotes more distance and control. Use alignment rods during practice sessions to ensure your swing path stays consistent.

4. Fine-Tune Your Tempo. Speed without control can be a hindrance. Work on developing a smooth and rhythmic swing. To maintain tempo, count “one-two” during your backswing and “three-four” as you swing through the ball.

The Mental Edge: Believing in Your Swing

1. Visualization Techniques. Before hitting the ball, visualize your shot's trajectory and landing spot. This boosts your confidence by mentally rehearsing success, creating a positive frame of mind before execution.

2. Positive Self-Talk. Internal dialogue impacts performance. To avoid negative thoughts, practice reinforcing phrases like “I strike the ball well” or “I am in control.”

3. Stay Present. Focusing on the present shot is crucial. Dwelling on past mistakes or worrying about future holes dilutes your concentration. Use a pre-shot routine to ground yourself in the moment.

4. Trust in Experience. Confidence comes from trust—trust in your practice, skills, and ability. Recall past successful shots to build a reservoir of confidence that you can draw upon under pressure.

The Complete Golfer Drill

1. Setup: Place a target on the range to simulate an actual shot. Use alignment rods to ensure proper alignment and swing path.

2. Visualization & Pre-shot Routine: Stand behind the ball and take a few deep breaths. Visualize the perfect shot while reciting a positive affirmation. Step into the shot confidently.

3. Controlled Swing Practice: Focus on a smooth tempo during practice swings. Emphasize a full shoulder turn and solid lower body stability.

4. Ball Striking & Feedback: Hit ten balls while focusing solely on achieving solid contact. Note the trajectory and landing of each shot, aiming for consistent results.

5. Mental Rehearsal: After each shot, mentally review what felt right. Reinforce those sensations with affirmations to embed confidence and routine.

6. Adjust & Repeat: If any shot deviates from your intended path, calmly assess and adjust, focusing on the physical and mental cues that support good shot production.

Detry's performance at the WM Phoenix Open exemplifies how you can pave your path toward excellence by mastering ball striking fundamentals, while cultivating a robust belief in your abilities.

Remember, greatness in this game, however you may define it for you personally, isn’t just about hitting great shots—it’s about having the unfaltering belief that you can and will hit them when it counts.

PGA of America Golf Professional Brendon Elliott is an award-winning coach and golf writer. You can check out his three weekly columns on RG.org, and to learn more about Brendon, visit OneMoreRollGolf.com.