A "Winning Moment" at the PGA Championship for Atrium Health Patient & Family

It’s a truly special story for a truly special family.

The eldest of two boys, Brantley, an 11-year-old from Charlotte, North Carolina, and an Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital heart patient, has spent his whole life defying the odds.

Born with a congenital heart defect, Brantley was given only a 25% chance of survival. But thanks to his fighting spirit and the care of his team at Levine Children’s Hospital, he’s conquered all nine surgeries he’s had in his young life.

Now, he's thriving at school, making friends and loving golf. To celebrate his resilience, he and his family got to experience the PGA Championship in a unique way this week as part of a 'Winning Moment' at Quail Hollow.