Golf Nutrition Guide: 4 Key Strategies for Staying Healthy On and Off-Course

In July 2024, I reached the highest weight of my life. So, I decided to do something about it.

I did not want to go on a diet or any fad way of trying to lose pounds and get healthier. Instead, I wanted to start making better decisions, get more steps in and build habits to being healthier overall.

I am happy to say that I have lost nearly 40 pounds so far in my new quest. I use apps that track my food and water intake, my steps, and any physical activity I do each day. Nothing stressful, just being cognizant of what I am doing.

Your nutritional strategy is one of the most significant factors impacting your overall health and athletic performance. It's surprising how often people overlook this aspect of their fitness regime. Many rely on convenience foods that, while quick, usually compromise quality. Making informed dietary choices daily is essential to truly support your health and enhance your golf game.

My good friend Scott Shepard, a top golf fitness professional globally, is usually my go-to for anything health and fitness-related. Let's delve into how you can transform your nutritional habits for better performance both on and off the course.

The Importance of Planning Your Meals

Many individuals don't have a clear meal plan, or their existing plan is built around convenience rather than nutrition. While grab-and-go options are appealing, they often involve processed foods packed with sugars and unhealthy fats. This approach can lead to fluctuating energy levels and inconsistent performance during your rounds.

Here are some practical tips for making smarter choices, especially when time is limited, to optimize your health and performance.

Kickstarting Your Day with a Healthy Breakfast

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, especially for golfers. Your morning meal sets the tone for your energy levels and concentration throughout your day. Aim for a combination of protein and healthy carbohydrates to fuel your morning.

Consider beginning your day with:

Eggs, scrambled or poached

Greek yogurt topped with fresh fruit

Overnight oats made with whole grains

It doesn't have to be elaborate; even a simple meal will energize you and prepare you for the challenges ahead. Ready-to-drink smoothies or protein shakes can be convenient options if you're short on time. Just check the label to ensure they are low in sugar! If you need a snack idea, try these easy protein balls from Abby Parsons, PGA:

And don't forget to hydrate! A glass of water in the morning, ideally around 12-20 ounces, can work wonders in rehydrating your body after a night's sleep.

Smart Snacking on the Course

Pistachios are a healthy on-course snack.

Once you're out on the golf course, it's crucial to have a plan to avoid poor food choices. Those tempting greasy or sugary options might be alluring, but they often lead to a crash in energy that can derail your game.

Instead, pack your golf bag with healthy snacks to keep your energy levels stable, such as:

Nuts: a great source of healthy fats and protein

Jerky: opt for low-sugar varieties

Dried fruit: a natural source of energy

Healthy protein bars: look for those with minimal ingredients

It is a simple exchange: choose "this" over "that." With healthy snacks on hand, you can resist the lure of candy bars or chips that are all too tempting at the halfway house.

Refueling After Your Round

After you finish your round of golf, it's essential to reward yourself with a balanced meal to aid recovery. Focus on meals that combine lean proteins, fresh vegetables, and healthy carbohydrates. Examples include grilled chicken with a side of roasted veggies and quinoa or a robust salad topped with chickpeas.

While enjoying post-round gatherings, remember to prioritize hydration. If you're indulging in adult beverages, make sure to drink water as well to replenish what your body lost during play. Staying hydrated is vital for recovery and will help you feel your best for your next outing on the course.

By taking a proactive approach to your nutrition, you can enhance your health and golf performance. It's not just about playing well; it's about feeling great while you do it.

PGA of America Golf Professional Brendon Elliott is an award-winning coach and golf writer. You can check out his three weekly columns on RG.org, and to learn more about Brendon, visit OneMoreRollGolf.com.