A Beginner's Guide to Golf Fitness

Over the past 55 days, I’ve embarked on my own fitness journey, shedding nearly 20 pounds in the process. This isn’t just about weight loss for me—it’s about transforming my health and wellness as I approach 50 years old. My ultimate goal is to improve my overall fitness, but improving my golf game and starting to compete in PGA Section events in 2025 is also on my agenda.

So, the question is . . . how do you get started?

It's all about making fitness part of your routine, so I've tried to spell out below some key areas of focus for golfers like you and me. Don't forget the importance of consulting your physician before starting any workout routine.

Golf might appear leisurely, but it demands cardiovascular endurance, muscle strength, flexibility, and mental focus. A well-rounded fitness regime enhances these areas, leading to better performance, injury prevention, and a healthier lifestyle!

Areas of Focus

Here are the primary areas of focus for a new fitness regimen tailored to golf:

1. Flexibility and Mobility: Golf requires a full range of motion, especially in the hips, shoulders, and spine.

2. Core Strength: A strong core contributes to stability and power in your swing.

3. Balance and Stability: Essential for maintaining form throughout your swing.

4. Strength Training: Improves muscle endurance and reduces injury risk.

5. Cardiovascular Fitness: Enhances stamina for those long rounds on the course.

Getting Started

1. Flexibility and Mobility: Start with stretching exercises focusing on the key muscle groups used in golf.

Examples:

Dynamic Stretches: Leg swings, arm circles, and torso twists can loosen up your muscles before playing.

Static Stretches: Post-round stretches like hamstring stretches, quad stretches, and the seated crossover stretch to enhance flexibility.

2. Core Strength: Your core is the powerhouse of your golf swing. A strong core will aid in generating more power and maintaining form.

Examples:

Planks: Hold a plank position for 30 seconds to a minute. Gradually increase the duration.

Russian Twists: Sit on the floor, lean back slightly, lift your feet off the ground, and twist your torso from side to side.

3. Balance and Stability: Good balance ensures a consistent swing and helps prevent injuries.

Examples:

Single-Leg Balance: Stand on one leg and hold for 30 seconds. Switch legs and repeat. To increase difficulty, close your eyes or stand on an unstable surface.

Lunges: Perform forward and backward lunges to strengthen legs and improve balance.

4. Strength Training: Focus on functional exercises that mimic movements in golf.

Examples:

Deadlifts : These strengthen the hamstrings, glutes, and lower back.

Kettlebell Swings: Perfect for building explosive power and simulating the swinging motion.

5. Cardiovascular Fitness Incorporating cardio exercise provides the stamina to play through several rounds without tiring.

Examples:

Walking or Jogging: Simple, effective, and can be done virtually anywhere. Try brisk walking or a light jog for 20-30 minutes a few times a week.

Cycling: An excellent low-impact cardio workout that’s gentle on the joints.

Try This Weekly Routine

Here’s a sample weekly routine to get you started:

Monday: Dynamic stretches + Core workout (Planks and Russian Twists)

Tuesday: Light jog or brisk walk for 30 minutes

Wednesday: Balance exercises (Single-Leg Balance and Lunges) + Strength training (Deadlifts)

Thursday: Rest or light stretching

Friday: Dynamic stretches + Strength training (Kettlebell Swings)

Saturday: Cycling for 30 minutes

Sunday: Rest or play a round of golf

Consulting Your Physician

Before starting any workout regimen, it’s essential to consult with your physician. They can provide personalized advice based on your medical history, current fitness level, and any existing health conditions. This step ensures you start your fitness journey safely and effectively.

My Take

As a PGA of America Golf Professional who has recently dedicated myself to a health and wellness journey, I encourage any golfer who has neglected their health in the past to make it a priority moving forward.

Focus on flexibility, core strength, balance, strength training, and cardiovascular fitness. Start slowly, and always listen to your body. With consistency and dedication, you'll soon notice improvements both on and off the course!

Brendon Elliott is a PGA Coach in the Orlando area. Check out his profile here, or find a coach near you.