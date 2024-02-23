Get More Distance & Power With These Three Medicine Ball Moves

Incorporating medicine ball exercises into a golf workout routine, can significantly benefit any golfer’s performance on and off the course. They're ideal for building and boosting strength, stability and muscles necessary for a powerful golf swing.

PGA Coach Thor Parrish, the founder of Thunder Performance in Fort Myers, Florida, specializes in providing golfers with fitness routines and exercises that will improve their overall golf game and health. We asked Parrish for a few exercises that can easily be done at home or in the gym and are perfect to incorporate into any workout.

Parrish recommends the following three exercises for golfers to add to their next workout:

Medicine Ball Slam

The Medicine Ball Slam is a popular workout move, and rightfully so, because it engages many core muscle groups that are essential to the golf swing.

How to do it: Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, ensuring you have a stable base and are in a good athletic position. Hold the medicine ball with both hands in front of you. To begin this exercise, raise the medicine ball above your head and keep your feet planted on the ground. Begin the slam movement by forcefully throwing the ball down towards the ground. Be sure to use a medicine ball weight that is right for you, maintaining good form throughout the exercise. Reset to the starting position and repeat.

Duration: 3 sets of 12-15 reps.

Sit and Throw

Core strength is crucial for golfers, as it helps increase power, stability, and strength in the golf swing. This exercise actively involves the core muscles, notably the abdominals and lower back. By performing this vigorous exercise, it can boost a golfer’s power, speed, and lead to longer drives on the course.

How to do it: Begin by laying flat on your back with your feet against the wall and your knees slightly bent. Hold the medicine ball over your head, with your arms slightly bent to avoid straining your elbows. In one smooth movement, begin to sit up into a full sitting position, while forcefully throwing the ball forward towards the wall, extending your arms fully. Use your core and upper body strength to generate the power needed for the throw.

Duration: 3 sets of 12-15 reps.

Rotational Lateral Slams

Engage your core golf muscles through this dynamic and explosive move that is great for developing power, especially in the hips, core, and shoulders. By incorporating rotational slams into your next golf workout, it can significantly help improve the power, efficiency, and stability of your golf swing.

How to do it: Begin by facing sideways, a few feet from a wall. Your feet should be shoulder-width apart for stability and the medicine ball should be held with both hands, letting it hang in front of the body. Position your one leg slightly behind the other (similar to the photo demonstration) with an athletic and powerful stance. Emulating the rotation used in a golf swing, load into your front foot and launch the ball, releasing into the wall with force. Continue this motion at your pace, with a medicine ball that is right for you.

Beginner’s tip: Always start with a lighter ball to master the technique before moving on to heavier weights. This will ensure accuracy and prevent any injuries while performing these movements.

Duration: 3 sets of 12-15 reps. Switch sides to strengthen both sides of the body.