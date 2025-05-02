Closer Look at Whistling Straits, Host of the 2025 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship

Nestled along the shores of Lake Michigan, Whistling Straits – the combination of business magnate Herb Kohler’s vision and renowned architect Pete Dye’s hard work – is in a perennial state of change.

The grounds, rumpled and rolling, go from snow-covered and dormant to lush and green, ending the year fast and firm. Trees bud, bloom and turn a palate of colors. Golfers visit for a weekend, or to compete in the world’s biggest events.

While it may seem like there’s constant churning at Whistling Straits, its crowned jewel, the Straits Course – a layout that weaves itself along Lake Michigan and around its fellow track on-property, the Irish Course – is built to handle just about anything. And this month, the Straits and Irish will be tasked with hosting the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship.

The “Most Culturally Significant Championship in Collegiate Golf” features 27 teams plus 45 individuals for a total of 180 players representing Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Hispanic-serving institutions and other Minority-serving institutions who will compete across five divisions in the 54-hole, stroke-play event.

And when it comes to the Straits Course, just like those players in the PGA Championships and Ryder Cup, competitors will have to tackle some key holes, from a testy front-nine to the iconic finishing stretch. We turned to Mike O’ Reilly, PGA Director of Golf Operations for Destination Kohler; Whistling Straits PGA Head Professional Michael Aschenbach; and Destination Kohler Director of Golf Course Operations Chris Zugel, GCSAA, for answers.

The trio, with years of course experience between them, are experts on the Straits Course. What follows are their answers and why each hole stands out.

No. 1: Outward Bound (Par 4)

Michael Aschenbach, PGA: "This hole will play somewhere in the low 300 yardage, and if a longer player can catch a west wind with a high draw, they might be able to drive the green. It’ll be a great starting hole."

No. 8: On the Rocks (Par 4)

Chris Zugel, GCSAA: "Not every hole is drivable out on the Straits. This is a long par 4 that places a premium on tee shot accuracy. On the approach, the hole is visually impressive because the putting surface moves left to right out on a point, making it look like the green is dangling above the water. There’s going to be areas of the course where you can score, and where you’ll have to hold on tight. This hole will be the latter."

No. 13: Cliff Hanger (Par 4)

Mike O’Reilly, PGA: “Depending on the wind direction and how the hole is set up, you can do a lot here – which makes it exciting. If the tee box is up, it doesn’t matter where the pin is, a player might be enticed to take driver and give it a rip. They can hit the ridge, roll down the hill and have a possible eagle putt."

Aschenbach: "Mother Nature will likely play a role at the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship, since May is a time of the year where more elements, especially the wind, factor into strategy. This hole, and No. 14, will be pivotal. There’s risk/reward scenarios everywhere you look, and players may need to get creative with their wedges if they don’t pull off a bold shot."

No. 17: Pinched Nerve (Par 3)

O' Reilly: "No. 17 is a difficult, long par 3 playing into the wind. Honestly, it could play upwards of 250 yards depending on the day. It could also play easier if it’s downwind, since it’s a little downhill, too. This will be a huge hole for players."

A view from the 17th hole of the Straits Course at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

Zugel: “The 17th is actually a mirror image of No. 7, which is really cool from a design perspective. The seventh green goes left to right toward Lake Michigan, while the penultimate hole does the opposite. Both will be big holes during the Championship. No. 17 places a premium on shotmaking – it’s fun to think about the potential momentum shift this hole could have during a round."