Field Announced for 2025 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship at Whistling Straits

The 2025 PWCC field consists of 27 teams plus 45 individuals for a total of 180 players representing Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Hispanic-serving institutions and other Minority-serving institutions.

The “Most Culturally Significant Championship in Collegiate Golf” is a 54-hole, stroke-play event. The Championship rounds contested at the Straits Course will be broadcast live on Golf Channel Monday through Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. ET.

“We are incredibly proud to once again deliver a highly-competitive field for the 2025 PWCC,” says PGA of America President Don Rea Jr., PGA Master Professional and Owner/Operator of Augusta Ranch Golf Club (Arizona). “Thanks to the outstanding support of Kohler Co., these talented teams and individuals will compete at one of the nation’s finest Major Championship venues. Having attended the last four editions of the PWCC, I am really looking forward to the high level of play and sportsmanship. Additionally, we hope that the entire week at Whistling Straits will inspire these student athletes to pursue career opportunities in the golf industry.”

Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi will try for its fifth consecutive win in the Women’s Team Division following victories in 2021-24. Florida A&M University (Men’s DI Division) and Chaminade University of Honolulu (Men’s DII Team Division) will look to defend their 2024 titles.

The five PWCC divisions include the Women’s Team Division, Division I Men’s Team, Division II Men’s Team, Women’s Individual Division and Men’s Individual Division.

WOMEN’S DIVISION

Alabama State University

Howard University

Lincoln University of Missouri

North Carolina A&T State University

North Carolina Central University

Prairie View A&M University

Southern University

Texas A&M - Corpus Christi

Texas Southern University

DIVISION I (MEN’S)

Alabama A&M University

Florida A&M University

Howard University

North Carolina A&T State University

North Carolina Central University

Prairie View A&M University

Southern University

Texas Southern University

University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff

DIVISION II (MEN’S)

Bluefield State University

Chaminade University of Honolulu

Fayetteville State University

Kentucky State University

Lincoln University of Missouri

Livingstone College

Miles College

Texas A&M International University

Virginia Union University

INDIVIDUALS

The men’s and women’s individual divisions will feature 45 competitors representing 35 schools. For a complete list of the individual divisions, visit here.

“The PGA of America REACH Foundation and the PGA of America are thrilled to be conducting this year’s PWCC at Whistling Straits,” said Kennie Sims, PGA, Sr. Director of Impact for the PGA of America REACH Foundation. “We cannot wait to watch this talented group of players compete for the opportunity to join an impressive list of PGA of America champions at Whistling Straits. Additionally, we hope that this Championship will help continue our mission to shape future leaders in the business of golf.”

Exemptions into Epson Tour and Korn Ferry Tour events will be granted for the fifth consecutive year.

The top three finishers and ties in the Women’s Team and Individual Divisions will be eligible to apply for an exemption into the Epson Tour’s Hartford HealthCare Women's Championship, scheduled for July 10-13, at Great River Golf Club in Milford, Connecticut. The Championship Tournament Committee will review applications and award one exemption.

The top three finishers and ties in the Men’s Division I, Men’s Division II and Men’s Individual Division will be eligible to apply for one sponsor exemption into the Korn Ferry Tour’s 2025 Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open, taking place June 19-22, at Crestview Country Club in Wichita, Kansas.

Titleist Footjoy and Eastside Golf, two of the game's leading performance equipment and apparel brands, will be onsite providing products to the participating student-athletes.