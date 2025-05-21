Meet the PGA of America Golf Professionals Playing in the Senior PGA Championship

The 2025 Senior PGA Championship gets underway on May 22 from Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland, and will promised to deliver another exciting chapter for the oldest major in senior golf.

Similar to the PGA Championship last week and the upcoming KPMG Women's PGA Championship, the Senior PGA will feature PGA of America Golf Professionals competing alongside the world's best. Led by 2024 Senior PGA Professional Champion Alan Morin , 36 in all from across the country make up this year's Corebridge Financial Team, and if history is any indication, they're looking to get their hands on the Alfred S. Bourne Trophy.

Last year as part of the team, Jason Caron finished T-4 , the lowest since 2002 when Roy Vucinich finished T-4, and in 2021, Bob Sowards finished T-5. Who will look to replicate those performances this year?

Here's a little bit about each:

Frank Bensel

Philadelphia PGA Section

Galloway National Golf Club, Galloway, N.J.

PGA Director of Instruction at Galloway National Golf Club…Playing in his third Senior PGA Championship…Has competed in three PGA Championships (2021, '12, ’04)…T-23 in the 2024 Senior PGA Professional Championship to earn a spot on the Corebridge Financial Team…Winner, 2024, ‘23 Metropolitan PGA Senior Match Play Championship; 2013, ’11, ’10 Assistant PGA Professional Championship; 2020 Metropolitan PGA Senior Championship; 2017, ‘09 Metropolitan PGA Championship; 2015, ’05, ‘04 Metropolitan PGA Assistant Championship; 2011, '10 Metropolitan PGA Assistant Player of the Year; 2008 Metropolitan PGA Assistant Champion; 2008, '09 Metropolitan PGA Professional Champion; 2005 New York State Open; 2001 New York State PGA Championship; 2004 PGA Match Play Championship; 2007 Metropolitan Open; 2005 Metropolitan PGA Player of the Year…Made back-to-back aces, a first in the 129 years of the USGA’s championships history, on holes 4-5 at the 2024 U.S. Senior Open at Newport CC.

Greg Bisconti

Metropolitan PGA Section

The Saint Andrew’s Golf Club, Hastings-on-Hudson, N.Y.

PGA Head Golf Professional at The Saint Andrew's Golf Club…Finished T-13 in the 2024 Senior PGA Professional Championship to earn a spot on the Corebridge Financial Team in the 2025 Senior PGA Championship at Congressional…Made his Senior PGA Championship debut in 2024 at Harbor Shores…Has competed in three PGA Championships (2006, ‘07, ‘09)...Won Low PGA Golf Professional honors at the 2009 PGA Championship, finishing 74th at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota...Winner, 2013 Westchester PGA Championship; 2011 Westchester Open; 2011, ‘07 Metropolitan PGA Professional Championship; 2000 Metropolitan PGA Assistant Championship...Winner, 2023 Metropolitan PGA Senior Player of the Year; 2013, ‘12, ‘09, ‘08, ‘07, ‘01, ‘99, Metropolitan PGA Assistant Player of the Year; 2009 Metropolitan PGA Player of the Year; 2011 Metropolitan PGA Assistant Professional of the Year; 2012 Met PGA Player Development Award; 2014 Metropolitan PGA Patriot Award...Played college golf at St. John’s University where he lettered all four years.

Eric Bogar

Southern Texas PGA Section

Golfcrest Country Club, Pearland, Texas

PGA Assistant Golf Professional at Golfcrest Country Club…Finished sixth in the 2024 Senior PGA Professional Championship to earn a spot on the Corebridge Financial Team in the 2025 Senior PGA Championship at Congressional…Previously played in the 2023 and 2024 Senior PGA Championships, making the cut in 2024 at Harbor Shores and finishing 80th…Winner, 2022 Senior Series Tour Championship; 2017 Southern Texas PGA Match Play Championship; Southern Texas PGA Callaway Tradition Championship; 2018 Southern Texas PGA US Foods Spring Classic...Three-time Southern Texas PGA Section Assistants Champion...Runner-up, 2021 Energy Transfer Texas Senior Open; 2021 Tax Communications Championship; 2011 Southern Texas PGA Section Professional Championship.

Tim Cantwell

Tim Cantwell, PGA, hits his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of the 82nd KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship held at Harbor Shores Golf Club in Benton Harbor, Michigan.

South Florida PGA Section

PGA National Golf Club, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

GA Teaching Professional at PGA National Golf Club…Finished T-17 in the 2024 Senior PGA Professional Championship to earn a spot on the Corebridge Financial Team in the 2025 Senior PGA Championship…Played in the 2022 Senior PGA Championship…Winner, 2024 South Florida Senior Open; 2024 South Florida Open; 2022 South Florida PGA Professional Championship…Runner-up, 2024 South Florida Senior PGA Professional Championship…Finished T-2 in the 2023 South Florida PGA Professional Championship and Senior PGA Professional Championship…Played in the 2023 Puerto Rico Open.....Has competed on 16 different professional golf tours and won 30 events...Played college golf at Ole Miss where he served as team captain during his senior year...Won the Wisconsin State Amateur.

Dave Carr

Northern California PGA Section

Teal Bend Golf Club, Sacramento, Calif.

PGA Director of Instruction at Teal Bend Golf Club…Making his Senior PGA Championship debut…T-23 in the 2024 Senior PGA Professional Championship to earn a position on the Corebridge Financial Team…Winner, 2024, ’20, ‘18 Northern California PGA Senior Player of the Year; 2024 Northern California PGA Senior Match Play; 2023 Northern California PGA Senior Nor Cal Open; 2014, ’13 Northern California PGA Player of the Year…Has played in six career PGA TOUR events, including the 2004 U.S. Open at Shinnecock…Also competed in the 2018 U.S. Senior Open at The Broadmoor…Member of the 2002 Canadian Tour.

Jim Carter

Jim Carter, PGA

Southwest PGA Section

PGA Life Member

Appearing in his ninth Senior PGA Championship…T-57 finish in 2024 at Harbor Shores…Finished T-26 in the 2024 Senior PPC to earn a spot in the 2025 Senior PGA Championship…Winner, 2024 Southwest Senior PGA Professional Championship; 2020 Arizona Senior Open Championship…Runner-up, 2015 Senior PGA Professional Championship…Played in 461 events on the PGA TOUR with 269 made cuts, 26 top-10 finishes and one win (2000 Tucson Open)…Has competed in 78 PGA TOUR Champions events, making 72 cuts…Also played on the Korn Ferry Tour…Posted 15 top-10 finishes in 99 events including winning the 1994 New Mexico Charity Classic…Winner, 1989, ’96 Arizona Open...As a walk-on at Arizona State University, went on to win the 1983 NCAA Championship and was a two-time All-American...Winner, 1981, '84 Arizona State Amateur...Inducted in 1995 into the ASU Sports Hall of Fame.

Paul Claxton

Georgia PGA Section

Willow Lake Golf Club, Metter, Ga.

PGA Director of Golf at Willow Lake Golf Club…Competing in his seventh Senior PGA Championship…T-26, 2024 Senior PGA Professional Championship to earn a spot on the Corebridge Financial Team…T-39, 2022 Senior PGA Championship…Winner, 2024 Southeast Senior Classic; 2021 Senior PGA Professional Championship at PGA Golf Club; 2021 and '20 Georgia Senior Open…Played in the 2017 PGA Championship…Member of the PGA TOUR in 1997, 2002, 2005, and 2008...Played in 108 PGA TOUR events making 42 cuts…Finished T-3rd in the 2017 PGA Professional Championship and earned a berth on the 2017 U.S. PGA Cup Team...Competed in at least one Korn Ferry Tour event every year from 1994-2014, in which he played a total of 429 career Tour starts (made 258 cuts and had 42 T-10 finishes…Won twice on the Korn Ferry Tour: 2001 Louisiana Open, 2007 Melwood Prince George's County Open...Finished T-23 in the 2005 U.S. Open at Pinehurst...Qualified for the 2012 U.S. Open at Olympic Club and missed the cut…He was a two-time All-America selection at the University of Georgia…Played a full amateur schedule after graduating in 1991 and captured the 1991 Georgia State Amateur at Athens Country Club…Says it's just a coincidence that he lives in Claxton, Georgia (his family has no known relation to the founding name of the city).

Michael Crowley

Wisconsin PGA Section

Morningstar Golfers Club, Waukesha, Wis.

PGA Head Golf Professional at Morningstar Golfers Club…Finished T-26 in the 2024 Senior PGA Professional Championship to earn a spot on the Corebridge Financial Team in the 2025 Senior PGA Championship at Congressional…Previously played in the 2022 Senior PGA Championship…Appeared in his sixth PGA Professional Championship in 2025…Winner, 2023 Wisconsin PGA Professional Championship; 2023 and ‘22 Wisconsin PGA Player of the Year; 2022 Wisconsin PGA Senior Player of the Year; 2020 Wisconsin State Senior Open; 2001 Wisconsin Assistants Championship…2024 included T-26 finish in the 2024 Senior PGA Professional Championship, T-4 in the WPGA Professional Championship, T-2 in the Wisconsin State Senior Open, runner-up WPGA Senior Championship…Finished T-16 at the 2021 Senior PGA Professional Championship…Attended St. Ambrose University where he was a NAIA All American in 1991…WPGA Tournament Policy Board Chairman, WPGA Board of Directors.

Mike Fergin

Southern California PGA Section

Mesa Verde Country Club, Costa Mesa, Calif.

PGA Assistant Golf Professional at Mesa Verde Country Club…Competing in his second Senior PGA Championship (2021)…Posted a T-26 finish in the 2024 Senior PGA Professional Championship to earn a berth in the 2025 Senior PGA Championship…Winner, 2022 Southern California PGA Senior Match Play Championship; 2019 Southern California Senior Division Players Championship; 2018 Southern California PGA Senior Professional Championship; 2009 Southern California PGA Section/Metro Chapter Championship...Has competed in three PGA Tour events and the 2017 U.S. Senior Open...Also played on the Canadian PGA and Mexican tours...He attended Pacific Lutheran University for one year and completed his college career at Washington State University, playing on both schools' golf teams... He was born in Sri Lanka, where his father served as a missionary from 1956-77 (his family moved to Seattle, Washington, when Fergin was 11).

Tim Fleming

South Central PGA Section

Oklahoma City Golf & Country Club, Oklahoma City, Okla.

PGA Director of Golf at Oklahoma City Golf & Country Club…Playing in his fifth Senior PGA Championship…Competed in the 2023, ’22, ’18, ’17 Senior PGA Championships…T-26, 2024 Senior PGA Professional Championship…Played in five straight PGA Championships from 2001-05 (Atlanta Athletic Club/2001, Hazeltine National/2002, Oak Hill/2003, Whistling Straits/2004, Baltusrol/2005)…Winner, 2021, ’10, ’05, ’04, ’99, ‘94 South Central PGA Section Championship; 2018, ’12 South Central PGA Professional Championship; 2023, ’21, ’20, ’19,’18,’17 South Central PGA Senior Section Championship; 2021, ’20, ’18 South Central PGA Senior Hall of Fame Championship…Seven-time South Central PGA Player of the Year...1998 South Central PGA Golf Professional of the Year…Competed in the 1986 U.S. Open, 2019 Senior British Open and 2023 U.S. Senior Open…Helped Oklahoma State win the 1987 National Championship and was named an All-American.

Judd Gibb

Iowa PGA Section

Hanson's Custom Golf, Fort Dodge, Iowa

PGA Director of Instruction at Hanson's Custom Golf…Finished T-17 in the 2024 Senior PGA Professional Championship to earn a spot on the Corebridge Financial Team in the 2025 Senior PGA Championship at Congressional…Making his Senior PGA Championship debut…Played in the 2020 PGA Championship at Harding Park…Winner, 2019, ‘09 Iowa PGA Section Championship…Winner, 2021, ‘20 Iowa PGA Senior Professional Championship…Winner, 1998, ‘96, ‘95 Iowa PGA Section Assistant Championship…Winner, 2001, ‘00 Iowa PGA Section Match Play Championship…Winner, 2006, ‘05, ‘02, ‘01, ‘00 Iowa PGA Player of the Year…Winner, 2022 Iowa PGA Senior Player of the Year…Winner, 1995 Iowa PGA Assistant Player of the Year…Winner, 2005, ‘03 Iowa PGA Section Teacher of the Year…Winner, 2012, ‘97 Iowa PGA Youth Development Award…Played in the 2021, 2022 and 2024 U.S. Senior Opens and the PGA TOUR Champions’ 2023 Principal Charity Classic, making the cut in all of them except the 2022 U.S. Senior Open…Also played in the 2010 and 1999 John Deere Classic on the PGA TOUR…Inducted into the Iowa Golf Hall of Fame in September of 2020...Played collegiately at Iowa State, where he was the 1992 team captain...While with the Cyclones, lettered four times and played in two NCAA Regionals.

Jeff Gove

Jeff Gove hits his tee shot on the 10th hole during the second round of the 34th Senior PGA Professional Championship at Twin Warriors Golf Club on October 14, 2022 in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/PGA of America)

Pacific Northwest PGA Section

PGA Life Member, Sandpoint, Idaho

PGA Life Member…Finished T-3 in the 2024 Senior PGA Professional Championship to earn his second start in the Senior PGA Championship…Also played in the 2023 Senior PGA Championship at Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco…Member of Nationwide Tour in 1995-99, 2001 and 2003...Member of PGA TOUR in 2000 and 2002...Finished T-10 at the 2002 Canon Greater Hartford Open (PGA TOUR) and T-16 at the 2000 Kemper Insurance Open (PGA TOUR)...Winner, 2023, ‘22 Pacific Northwest PGA Senior Professional Championship; 2022 Oregon Open Invitational; 2012 Washington Open; 1995 Washington State Open; 1995 Nike Tri-Cities Open (Nationwide Tour); 1999 Nike Knoxville Open (Nationwide Tour)...Played in the 2022 U.S. Senior Open...Caddied for John Brodie when the former NFL quarterback won the 1991 Ralphs Senior Classic on the Champions Tour...Also caddied for Jeff Brehaut when he won the 1997 Mississippi Gulf Coast Classic...His uncle, Mike, played on the PGA TOUR from 1980-86.

Steve Holmes

Southern California PGA Section

Rustic Canyon Golf Course, Moorpark, Calif.

PGA Teaching Professional at Rustic Canyon Golf Course…Finished fifth in the 2024 Senior PGA Professional Championship to earn a spot on the Corebridge Financial Team and his first start in the Senior PGA Championship at Congressional…Played in his fourth PGA Professional Championship in 2025…Finished T-8 in 2023 PPC to earn a spot on the Corebridge Financial Team in the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill…Winner, 2024 Southern California Senior PGA Professional Championship; 2024 Southern California PGA Senior Match Play Championship; 2022 Southern California PGA Players Championship (Senior Division); 2016 Southern California PGA Match Play Championship; 2009 Southern California PGA Assistant Championship…Runner-up, 2022 Southern California PGA Professional Championship…Competed in two PGA TOUR events: 2014 Northern Trust Open and 2010 Justin Timberlake Shiners Hospitals for Children Open. . .Finished T-62 in the 2025 PGA TOUR Champions’ Hoag Classic…Has served as a Volunteer Assistant Women's Golf Coach at UCLA since 2013, during which he’s helped guide three players to No. 1 World Amateur rankings…Named to Golf Digest’s 2024-25 Best Teachers in Every State (California) List and Top-50 Instructors list and Operation36’s Top-50 Junior Instructor in the World lists in 2022…Obtained Nationwide Tour status by competing in the 2002 and 2010 PGA Q-School Final Stage…Played college golf at UC Irvine where he earned All-Conference honors.

Scott Hunter

Carolinas PGA Section

Wexford Golf Club, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

PGA Director of Golf at Wexford Golf Club…Finished seventh in the 2024 Senior PGA Professional Championship to earn a spot on the Corebridge Financial Team in the 2025 Senior PGA Championship at Congressional, his first start in the event…Competed in his fourth PGA Professional Championship in 2025…Runner-up, 2024 Carolinas Senior PGA Professional Championship…2023 Carolinas PGA Professional Championship…T-2, 2024 Carolinas PGA Professional Championship…Winner, 2005 Hilton Head Open (and was later named 2005 Hilton Head Player of the Year)...Played college golf at George Mason University.

David Hutsell

Middle Atlantic PGA Section

Baltimore Country Club, Timonium, Md.

PGA Lead Instructor at Baltimore Country Club…Finished T-17 in the 2024 Senior PGA Professional Championship to earn a spot on the Corebridge Financial Team in the 2025 Senior PGA Championship at Congressional…Also played in the 2024 and 2022 Senior PGA Championships…Appeared in his 18th PGA Professional Championship in 2025…Played in the 2011 and ’10 PGA Championships at Atlanta Athletic Club and Whistling Straits, respectively…Winner, 2022 Middle Atlantic PGA Senior Championship; 2011 PGA Professional Player of the Year; 2011 PGA Professional Championship, becoming the third Middle Atlantic PGA Member to capture the national title…Won a three-way playoff on the second extra hole at Hershey (Pa.) Country Club's East Course; 2015, ’11, ‘10 Middle Atlantic PGA Section Championship; 2015, ’11, ’10 Middle Atlantic PGA Player of the Year; 2011 Maryland State Open…Member of the victorious 2011 United States PGA Cup Team…In 2012, Became just the second reigning PGA Professional Champion to compete in the Japan PGA Championship…Has played in 10 PGA TOUR events…T-70 at the 2002 PGA Tour Booz Allen Championship…T-72, 2002 Nationwide Tour Virginia Beach Open...Medalist at 2000 U.S. Open Local Qualifying Tournament…Was a right-handed state champion high school pitcher at Havre de Grace, Md. and later played third base, first base, and pitched short relief for Towson University…Underwent corrective surgery on his right elbow that ended a baseball career, and he moved into golf… Diagnosed with Acute Promeyelocytic Leukemia in 2020 and has been cancer free since 2021…Coached by PGA Master Professional Don Trahan…PGA HOPE certified…Named to Golf Digest’s Best Teachers in Every State List for 2024-25 (Maryland).

Brennan Little

Northern Texas PGA Section

PGA TOUR

PGA TOUR caddie (Gary Woodland)…Making his Senior PGA Championship debut following a T-26 result in the 2024 Senior PGA Professional Championship…Winner, 2024 Northern Texas PGA Section Championship (Senior division); 2024 Northern Texas Senior PGA Professional Championship…Graduated from New Mexico State University’s PGM program in 1995…Has been a pro caddie since 1999…Worked with Mike Weir, Sean O’Hair and Camillo Villegas…Guided Weir to victory at the 2003 Masters and Woodland to the 2019 US Open title.

Mitch Lowe

Pacific Northwest PGA Section

Glendoveer Golf Course, Portland, Ore.

PGA Director of Instruction at Glendoveer Golf Course…Competing in his first Senior PGA Championship…Finished T-26 in the 2024 Senior PGA Professional Championship to earn a spot in the field as a member of the Corebridge Financial Team…Has played in four PGA Championships (2016, ’12, ’10, ’09)…Played in the 2023 U.S. Senior Open…Five-time Northern California Player of the Year recipient…Posted his highest career PGA Professional Championship finish (T-6) in the 2010 PPC…Played on the Nike and Canadian Tours through 1995…Played college golf at the University of the Pacific where he earned All-Conference honors in 1988.

Ryan Malby

Pacific Northwest PGA Section

PGA Life Member, Kalispell, Mont.

PGA Life Member…Finished T-10 in the 2024 Senior PGA Professional Championship to earn a spot on the Corebridge Financial Team in the 2025 Senior PGA Championship at Congressional…Also played in the 2024 Senior PGA Championship…Winner, 2023, ‘22

Senior Oregon Open; 1998, 2000, ‘05, ‘09, ‘10, ‘13 Lake City Open; 2006 Pacific Northwest PGA Professional Championship; 2014 Northwest Assistant Championship; 2005 Montana Open...Named Western Montana Chapter PGA Player of the Year 20 times and 19 straight years 1998, and (2000-2018)... Played collegiate golf at the University of Idaho.

Dick Mast

Middle Atlantic

PGA Life Member, Forest, Va.

PGA Life Member…Finished T-17 in the 2024 Senior PGA Professional Championship to earn a spot on the Corebridge Financial Team in the 2025 Senior PGA Championship at Congressional…Previously played in 13 Senior PGA Championships, with his best finish at T-11 in 2006…Also made the cut in the 2018, ‘13, ‘12, ‘10, ‘03, ‘02 Senior PGA Championships…Played in the 1993 and 1988 PGA Championships, making the cut and finishing 7st in 1988 at Oak Tree Golf Club…Made history in 2022 at the age of 71 when he became the oldest winner in the 97-year history of the Middle Atlantic PGA Section Championship…In 2024, at the age of 73, he finished fourth at the Middle Atlantic PGA Professional Championship…Played in six U.S. Opens, making four cuts…Played full-time on the PGA TOUR Champions from 2001-07 and then again 2012-13, and has played multiple events in almost every year since 2001…His best finishes on the PGA TOUR Champions are third at the 2006 Senior British Open, T-3 at the 2002 Turtle Bay Championship and T-3 at the 2012 Senior British Open…Played two PGA TOUR Champions events in 2024 at the age of 73, including the SAS Championship where he qualified by breaking his age by seven strokes…Played primarily on the PGA Tour from 1974-2001, with 344 total starts making 177 cuts…Finished in the top 10 15 times on the PGA TOUR, with his best finish a runner-up showing in 1992 Greater Milwaukee Open…Played in the inaugural season of the Korn Ferry Tour in 1990 (then the Ben Hogan Tour), winning three events…His father, a former PGA Professional, got him started in golf as a child.

Sean McCarty

Iowa PGA Section

Brown Deer Golf Club, Coralville, Iowa

PGA Head Golf Professional at Brown Deer Golf Club…Playing in his second straight Senior PGA Championship…Finished T-10 in the 2024 Senior PGA Professional Championship to earn a spot on the Corebridge Financial Team in the 2025 Senior PGA Championship at Congressional…Previously played in 11 PGA Professional Championships and the 2018 and 2022 PGA Championships…Helped the U.S. Team win the 2019 PGA Cup…13-time Iowa PGA Section Player of the Year (2007-09, 2011, 2013-15, 2017-22)…Six-time Iowa PGA Section Assistant of the Year (1999, 2002-06)…Winner, 2021, ‘12 Iowa PGA Professional Championship…Winner, 2022, ’21, ’19, ’17, ’10, ‘08, ’05, ‘01 Iowa PGA Section Match Play Championship…Winner, 2013, ’08, ’05, ’97 Iowa Open…Winner, 2023 Iowa PGA Senior Match Play Championship…Winner, 2025 PGA Senior Stroke Play Championship…Winner, 2024 Iowa PGA Deacon Palmer Award…Winner of more than 100 Iowa PGA Section championships…Also competed in the 2003 U.S. Open at Olympia Fields, Illinois…Posted 69s in the second round of both the 2018 PGA Championship and the 2003 U.S. Open, but missed both cuts…Has also played in over a dozen Korn Ferry and PGA Tour events over the past two decades…Inducted into the Iowa Golf Hall of Fame in 2019…Member of 1992 Big Ten Conference Championship team at the University of Iowa, the lone men’s golf conference title team in school history...Named a collegiate golf All-American in 1995 alongside Stewart Cink (Georgia Tech) and Tiger Woods (Stanford)…Two-time First Team All-Big Ten honoree won four individual collegiate tournaments and led the Hawkeyes to eight team tournament titles…Became the first golfer inducted into the University of Iowa Athletics Hall of Fame in 2016…Competed in the 1988 Junior PGA Championship…Three-time Iowa state high school individual and team champion at West Branch High School…Previously coached the golf team at Liberty High School in Iowa City.

Alan Morin

South Florida PGA Section

The Club At Ibis, West Palm Beach, Fla.

PGA Assistant Golf Professional at The Club At Ibis…Playing in his fifth straight Senior PGA Championship after winning the 2024 Senior PGA Professional Championship to headline the Corebridge Financial Team…Played in his 21st PGA Professional Championship in 2025, and his 13th straight dating to 2012…Has competed in eight major championships, including six PGA Championships (2002, ‘03, ‘05, ‘08, ‘12, ’15) and the 1998 and ‘03 U.S. Opens…11-time South Florida PGA Player of the Year…Four-time South Florida PGA Section Senior Player of the Year…Member of the 2003 and ‘15 U.S. PGA Cup Teams...Has played in 12 Honda Classics (now Cognizant Classic) and made the cut three times (2003, ‘07, ‘08)...Has competed in 18 other PGA Tour events, including the aforementioned eight majors…Winner, 2016, ’15, ’10, ’08, ’02 South Florida PGA Section Championship…Winner, 2024, ’22 South Florida PGA Section Senior Professional Championship…Winner, 2016 South Florida PGA Section Assistant Championship…Member of the South Florida PGA Hall of Fame…Played three years for the Ferris State University golf team and graduated from the school’s PGA Golf Management Program in 1992…Named a Ferris State University Distinguished Alumnus in 2022…Has served as a rules official or starter on the tee for the South Florida PGA Junior Tour…Has volunteered with many organizations and charities, including First Tee of Palm Beach, Bucky Dent Baseball Camp for Kids, and Multiple Sclerosis research.

Birk Nelson

Pacific Northwest PGA Section

Orange Whip Golf & Fitness, Easley, S.C.

PGA Director of Instruction at Orange Whip Golf & Fitness…Competing in his second Senior PGA Championship following his 2024 debut…T-26, 2024 Senior PGA Professional Championship…Finished T-38 in the 2023 Senior PGA Professional Championship…T-16, 2024 U.S. Senior Open Championship…Winner, 1995 Pacific Coast Amateur and Pacific Northwest Golf Association Championship…Played college golf at Oregon State University (1992-96) where he earned Division I All-American honors…Returned to golf in 2017 after taking seven years off from the game.

Rod Perry

North Florida PGA Section

Crane Lakes Golf & Country Club, Port Orange, Fla.

PGA Head Golf Professional at Crane Lakes Golf & Country Club…Making his Senior PGA Championship debut after finishing T-17 at the 2024 Senior PGA Professional Championship to earn a spot on the Corebridge Financial Team…Played in his 17th PGA Professional Championship in 2025, which includes every edition since 2009…Won the 2013 PGA Professional Championship at Sunriver Resort in Sunriver, Oregon, becoming the first left-hander and the first graduate of a PGA Golf Management University program (Mississippi State) to claim the title…Also has five other top-10 finishes at the PGA Professional Championship (T-2 in 2012, T-5 in 2014, T-4 in 2016, 8 in 2017, T-6 in 2019)…Played in seven PGA Championships, with his most-recent entry coming in 2020 at TPC Harding Park…Winner, 2013, ’12 National PGA Professional Player of the Year…Winner, 2021, ’20, ’19, ‘18 North Florida PGA Section Professional Championship…Winner, 2020, ‘18 North Florida PGA Section Match Play Championship…Member of the 2013 and 2015 U.S. PGA Cup Teams…Winner of 13 North Florida PGA Player of the Year awards, including 10 straight from 2009-18…Winner, 2024 North Florida PGA Senior Player of the Year…Six-time North Florida Section PGA Professional Champion...Nine-time North Florida PGA Match Play Champion…Winner, 2024 North Florida PGA Senior Section Championship…Was a football placekicker in high school before devoting his athletic career to golf...He is right-handed in everything, but elected to try playing golf left-handed at age 11...He was brought into golf by his late maternal grandfather, Joe Morrison, who introduced him to Slugger White, former PGA Tour vice president of rules and competitions, who helped mentor Perry…Attended the University of North Florida before transferring to Mississippi State University, where he graduated from the PGA Golf Management University Program in 1996…Has also served as a PGA Jr. League coach, and he has begun to share his love of the game with his children…Coached his son, Carson, in the 2023 Drive, Chip and Putt finals at Augusta National in April 2023.

Tracy Phillips

South Central

Cedar Ridge Country Club, Broken Arrow, Okla.

PGA Director of Instruction at Cedar Ridge Country Club…Finished T-3 at the 2024 Senior PGA Professional Championship to earn a spot on the Corebridge Financial Team in the 2025 Senior PGA Championship at Congressional…Was the low PGA of America Golf Professional and finished T-17 overall in the 2022 Senior PGA Championship at Harbor Shores…Also made the cut at the 2024, ’23 and ’14 Senior PGA Championships and played in the 2015 edition…Made his eighth career start in the PGA Professional Championship in 2025…Finished T-8 at the 2024 PGA Professional Championship, earning his first start in a PGA Championship (2024 at Valhalla) at the age of 61…Winner, 2020 South Central PGA Section Match Play Championship; 2014 South Central PGA Senior Professional Championship; 2015 South Central PGA Senior Match Play Championship; 2013, ‘11 South Central PGA Section Championship; 2011 South Central PGA Section Player of the Year; 2024, ‘15, ’14 South Central PGA Section Senior Player of the Year; 2013 South Central PGA Section Teacher of the Year; 1980 Junior PGA Championship after finishing as the runner-up in 1979…Was Golf Digest’s No.1-ranked junior golfer of 1979, then found instant success at Oklahoma State in 1981 by winning his first-ever college tournament…Was also a Second Team All-American in college…After trying to play internationally, he instructed others but did not play golf for about 20 years before playing with his friends helped reignite his love of the game…His dad, Buddy Phillips, was a PGA legend in Tulsa and worked for 40 years as the Head Professional at Cedar Ridge Country Club, where Tracy now works…His mother went into labor with him while watching his father play at Artesia Country Club in New Mexico…Spent three years caddying for Kelli Kuehne on the LPGA Tour.

Robert Russell

Robert Russell is one shot back.

Midwest PGA Section

Shamrock Hills Golf Club, Lee’s Summit, Mo.

PGA Teaching Professional at Shamrock Hills Golf Club…Finished second at the 2024 Senior PGA Professional Championship to earn a spot on the Corebridge Financial Team in the 2025 Senior PGA Championship at Congressional, his second straight appeance…Made his fifth straight start in the PGA Professional Championship in 2025…Winner, 2024, ’22, ’21, ’20 Midwest PGA Professional Championship…Winner, 2023, ’21, ‘18 Midwest PGA Section Match Play Championship…Winner, 2023, ’22, ’21, ’18, ’17 Midwest PGA Section Player of the Year…Winner, 2024 Midwest PGA Senior Player of the Year…Participated in the 1999 U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort (No. 2)…Played college golf at the University of Missouri-Kansas City and was a two-time All-American...Before UMKC, he won the National Junior College Athletic Association National Championship while attending Kansas City Community College...Inducted into the National Junior College Athletic Association Hall of Fame in 2016 and UMKC’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 2008.

Todd Sapere

Todd Sapere hits his tee shot on the 10th hole during the first round of the 34th Senior PGA Professional Championship at Twin Warriors Golf Club on October 13, 2022 in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/PGA of America)

Georgia PGA Section

Ohoopee Match Club, Cobbtown, Ga.

PGA Head Golf Professional at Ohoopee Match Club…Finished T-13 at the 2024 Senior PGA Professional Championship to earn a spot on the Corebridge Financial Team in the 2025 Senior PGA Championship at Congressional…Previously played in the 2023 Senior PGA Championship…Winner, 2022 Georgia PGA Senior Championship...Played in the 2023 and ‘22 Senior Open Championships…Winner, 2021 Georgia PGA Merchandiser of the Year-Private.

Jeff Schmid

Iowa PGA Section

Brown Deer Golf Club, Coralville, Iowa

PGA Teaching Professional at Brown Deer Golf Club…Finished ninth at the 2024 Senior PGA Professional Championship to earn a spot on the Corebridge Financial Team in the 2025 Senior PGA Championship at Congressional…Previously played in the 2024, ’23, ’21 and ’19 Senior PGA Championships, making the cut in 2023 (T63) and 2024 (T27)...Played in his ninth PGA Professional Championship in 2025…In May 2019, spent back-to-back weeks playing in the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black and the Senior PGA Championship at Oak Hill...Finished T-33 in the 2022 U.S. Senior Open…Winner, 2024, ’20 Iowa PGA Senior Player of the Year; 2021 Iowa PGA Senior Professional Championship; 2020 Iowa PGA Match Play Championship; 2020 Iowa PGA Senior Match Play Championship; 2016 Gateway PGA Professional Championship; 2012 Gateway PGA Assistants Championship...Former assistant men’s golf coach at the University of Iowa…Played in multiple tours from 1991-2008…Competed collegiately at the University of Iowa, where he was a team captain and All-Big Ten selection.

Steve Schneiter

Utah PGA Section

Schneiter's Pebblebrook, Sandy, Utah

PGA Assistant Golf Professional at Schneiter's Pebblebrook…Finished T-17 at the 2024 Senior PGA Professional Championship to earn a spot on the Corebridge Financial Team in the 2025 Senior PGA Championship at Congressional…Previously played in the 2024, ’23, ’17, ’16, ’15 and ’14 Senior PGA Championships…Played in his 27th PGA Professional Championship in 2025…Has earned spots in 12 PGA Championships, the most among those qualifying as PGA of America Golf Professionals…Finished T-40 as the low PGA Golf Professional at the 2005 PGA Championship at Baltusrol…First PGA of America Member to win both the PGA Professional Championship (1995) and the Senior PGA Professional Championship (2016)…Finished T-2 at the 1997 and 2009 PGA Professional Championships and finished in sole second place in 2003…Winner, 2022, ’18, ‘14 Utah PGA Senior Professional Championship…Winner, 2019, '17 Utah PGA Senior Match Play Championship…Winner, 2008 Utah PGA Professional Championship…Winner, 2008, ’04, ’99, ‘93 Utah PGA Section Championship…Winner, 1997 Utah PGA Section Player of The Year…Winner, 2017, ’16, ’15, ‘14 Utah PGA Section Senior Player of the Year…Inducted into the Utah Golf Hall of Fame in 2020…Enjoyed a successful amateur career, winning the Utah State Amateur, earning All-America honors at BYU and finishing eighth in the NCAA Championship…Grandson of the late George Schneiter Sr., a member of the PGA of America Hall of Fame who served as PGA Tournament Manager for the former Tournament Players Division, a forerunner of the PGA Tour…His father, George Jr., was a PGA of America Professional that played in the 1967 PGA Championship at Columbine Country Club…Brothers, Gary and Jon, are also PGA of America Members.

Mick Smith

Mick Smith, PGA

Wisconsin PGA Section

Mick Smith Golf, Summit, Wis.

PGA Director of Instruction at Mick Smith Golf…Finished T-13 at the 2024 Senior PGA Professional Championship to earn a spot on the Corebridge Financial Team in the 2025 Senior PGA Championship at Congressional…Played in the 2024 Senior PGA Championship, making the cut and finishing T-75…Played in his fifth straight PGA Professional Championship in 2025…Played in the 2023 U.S. Senior Open…Winner, 2024, ’21 Wisconsin PGA Player of the Year; 2024, ’23 Wisconsin PGA Senior Player of the Year; 2024, ’21, '20 Wisconsin PGA Professional Championship; 2024, ’23 Wisconsin PGA Senior Professional Championship; 2024, ’23 Wisconsin PGA Senior Match Play Championship; 2022 Wisconsin PGA Section Match Play Championship; 2018 Wisconsin PGA Assistants Professional Championship; 2018 Wisconsin PGA Assistant Player of the Year; 2013 Illinois PGA Section Assistant Championship; 2014 Illinois PGA Section Assistant Player of the Year…Played collegiately at Division II Columbus State in Georgia...Was once a top-ranked amateur in his native Australia (was a member of the New South Wales State Team).

Bob Sowards

Southern Ohio PGA Section

Kinsale Golf and Fitness Club, Powell, Ohio

PGA Director of Instruction at Kinsale Golf and Fitness Club…Playing in his sixth Senior PGA Championship…Finished T-10 in the 2024 Senior PGA Professional Championship to earn a spot on the Corebridge Financial Team in the 2025 Senior PGA Championship at Congressional…Finished T-5 at the 2021 Senior PGA Championship at Southern Hills after leading for portions of the second round (earned the second-largest payday of his professional career with $106,000)…Made the cut at the 2024 and ’23 Senior PGA Championships and also played in the 2022 and '19 editions…Competed in his 12th PGA Championship in 2025 at Quail Hollow, his first since 2020…Tied the record for most PGA Championship appearances by someone qualifying as a PGA of America Golf Professional…Winner, 2004 PGA Professional Championship at Longaberger Golf Club in Nashport, Ohio...Won the 2023 Senior PGA Professional Championship at PGA Golf Club, shooting a final-round 6-under 66 to finish at 15-under 272 and win by six strokes...Became the seventh PGA of America Golf Professional to win the Senior PPC twice, having previously won the event in 2018, also at PGA Golf Club…Winner, 2023, '22, '21, '19, '18 Senior PGA Professional Player of the Year...Winner, 2014, '05, '04, '03 PGA Professional Player of the Year...His nine national PGA awards are the most in the history of the Association...Member of 2005, '13, '15, and '19 U.S. PGA Cup Teams; Ignited final-day comeback victory in the 2019 PGA Cup by holing out a blind, downhill pitch on the 18th hole for eagle to secure the first U.S. point of the day...Inducted into the Southern Ohio PGA Section Hall of Fame in 2019…Has won 21 Southern Ohio PGA Section Player of the Year awards (2024, 2022, 2011-20, 2002-07, 2000, 1997, 1995), the most in the section's history…Has won the Southern Ohio PGA Section Senior Player of the Year in all seven years of his eligibility (2018-24)...11-time Southern Ohio PGA Section Champion…Won six consecutive Southern Ohio Senior PGA Professional Championships from 2018-23...Winner, 2023, '22, '21, '20, '19 Ohio Senior Open...Winner, 2024, ’20, '19, '18 Southern Ohio PGA Tour Championship; 2020, '19, '18, '17, '16 Southern Ohio PGA Match Play Championship; 2019 Southern Ohio PGA Senior Match Play Championship; 2010, '04, '02 Ohio Open...Five-time winner of PGA Stroke Play Championship (2016, '14, '13, '06, '05)...Three-time winner of PGA Match Play Championship (2013, '12, '06)...Winner, 2023 PGA Senior Stroke Play Championship and Quarter Century Championship...Competed full-time on the Korn Ferry Tour in 1998, 2004, and 2009, playing a total of 76 events and making 31 cuts (he had five top-25 finishes, best was T-12th at the 1998 Lakeland Classic)...Competed full-time on the PGA TOUR in 2008, with best finish T-9th in the 2008 Wyndham Championship...Has played a total of 41 events on the PGA TOUR...At Glenville State, he was a two-time All-American, three-time conference golfer of the year and four-time all-conference selection...Was inducted into the Glenville State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2004...Made a name for himself early in life, finishing as a co-champion of the 1986 OHSAA AA state championship…Member of the Southern Ohio PGA Tournament Committee.

Derek Stendahl

Minnesota PGA Section

Rush Creek Golf Club, Maple Grove, Minn.

PGA General Manager at Rush Creek Golf Club…Appearing in his second Senior PGA Championship…T-35, 2024 Senior PGA Professional Championship…Finished T-26 at the 2022 Senior PGA Professional Championship to earn a spot in the 2023 Senior PGA Championship…Winner, 2022 Minnesota Senior Open; 2017 Minnesota PGA Head Pro Championship...Graduated from Mississippi State’s PGM program in 1995…His wife, Jenny, played golf at the University of Minnesota...His son, Ryan, also plays golf at the University of Minnesota.

Mike Stone

Northern Ohio PGA Section

Belmont Country Club, Perrysburg, Ohio

PGA Director of Instruction at Belmont Country Club…Appearing in his second Senior PGA Championship following 2024 debut…T-23, 2024 Senior PGA Professional Championship…Winner, 2024 Northern Ohio Senior Player of the Year; 2016 Northern Ohio PGA Match Play Championship; 2014 Northern Ohio Section Assistants Championship; 2012 and '14 Toledo Open...Played in the 1999 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2...Played collegiately at the University of Toledo.

Omar Uresti

Southern Texas PGA Section

PGA Life Member, Austin, Texas

PGA Life Member…Finished T-13 at the 2024 Senior PGA Professional Championship to earn a spot on the Corebridge Financial Team in the 2025 Senior PGA Championship at Congressional…Played in three previous Senior PGA Championships, making the cut in 2022 (T-50) and 2019 (T-72)...Winner, 2020 Senior PGA Professional Player of the Year; 2021, ‘17 PGA Professional Championships…Captured the 2017 PGA Professional Championship by defeating Dave McNabb in a two-hole playoff at Crosswater Club in Sunriver, Oregon (Became the second Southern Texas PGA Member to win the title, following Tim Thelen/2000, '03)...Made the cut in the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow (finished T-73rd)...Also played in the 2021, ‘18, ‘16 and ‘15 PGA Championships…Winner, 2023, ‘20 Southern Texas PGA Senior Professional Championship; 2020 PGA Tournament Series Events No. 1 and No. 2; 2019 PGA Senior Stroke Play Championship; 2017, '15 Southern Texas PGA Section Professional Championship…Competed in the 2015 and '17 PGA Cups...Finished T-42 at the 2024 U.S. Senior Open and T-55 at the 2022 U.S. Senior Open…Competed in six U.S. Opens, finishing T-45th in 1995; T101st in 1996 and T-75th in 2005…Competed on the PGA Tour 1995 to 2000 and again from 2004 to 2010 (played a total of 382 events on the PGA Tour, making 183 cuts and finishing in the top-10 on 14 occasions)...Best Tour finish was T-3rd in the 1997 Bay Hill Invitational and 2006 Byron Nelson Classic...Also played on the Korn Ferry Tour off and on between 1993 and 2012...Played in 210 Korn Ferry Tour events and made the cut 129 times...He was an All-America selection in 1989 and 1990 at the University of Texas.

Brian Varsey

New Jersey PGA Section

Essex Fells Country Club, Essex Fells, N.J.

PGA Assistant Golf Professional at Essex Fells Country Club…Finished T-35 in the 2024 Senior PGA Professional Championship…Winner, 2020 NJPGA Senior Section Championship; 2014 SFPGA Southern Chapter Championship; 2011 NOPGA Assistants Championship…Served as the Men's Golf Assistant Coach at the University of Oklahoma during the 2002-2003 season, and the Head Coach for the Men's and Women's teams at Cleveland State University during the 2006-2007 season…Played college golf at Baldwin-Wallace University where he earned First Team All-Ohio Athletic Conference honors…Inducted into the Perry High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2012.

Tom Walters

Kentucky PGA Section

Summit Hills Country Club, Crestview Hills, Ky.

PGA Director of Golf at Summit Hills Country Club…Playing in his first Senior PGA Championship…Finished eighth in the 2024 Senior PGA Professional Championship to earn a spot on the Corebridge Financial Team in the 2025 Senior PGA Championship at Congressional…Has played in two PGA Professional Championships…Winner, 2023 Kentucky PGA Professional Championship; 2024 Kentucky PGA Senior Professional Championship; 2024 Kentucky PGA Match Play Championship; 2023 Kentucky PGA Player of the Year; 2024 Kentucky PGA Senior Player of the Year; 2023 Kentucky PGA Merchandiser of the Year (Private)...Current Secretary of the Kentucky PGA Section...Played collegiately at Northern Kentucky, earning All-America honors in 1996 after finishing as the runner-up in the National Championship...Inducted into Northern Kentucky University's Hall of Fame in 2023...Caddied for PGA Tour player Mark O'Meara in 2005...Prior to his PGA membership, he worked at Isleworth Country Club in Florida, where he developed relationships with many PGA Tour players, including Tiger Woods and Mark O'Meara.

Tim Weinhart

Georgia PGA Section

Heritage Golf Links, Tucker, Ga.

PGA Director of Instruction at Heritage Golf Links…Finished T-26 in the 2024 Senior PGA Professional Championship…Competing in his fourth Senior PGA Championship…Finished T-9 in the 2023 Senior PGA Professional Championship to earn a spot on the Corebridge Financial Team at the 2024 Senior PGA Championship…Made the cut at both the 2022 and ’23 Senior PGA Championships, including finishing T-55 as the low PGA of America Golf Professional in 2023 at Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco…Has played in six major championships: five PGA Championships (2002, ’05, ’06, ’08, ’09) and the 2012 U.S. Open...One of only four players to win the Georgia PGA Grand Slam: Georgia Open, Georgia PGA Championship, Atlanta Open, and Georgia PGA Match Play Championship…11-time winner of the Georgia PGA Player of the Year (2022, '19, '16, '15, '11, '10, '09, '05, '04, '03, '02)...Winner, 1997 Georgia PGA Assistant Player of the Year...Member of U.S. PGA Cup team in 2003...Owns more than 40 professional victories...Winner, 2019, '16, '12, '11, '09, '06 Georgia PGA Professional Championship; 2024, ’23, '20, '19 Georgia PGA Senior Professional Championship; 2012, '11, '05 Georgia PGA Match Play Championship…Winner, 2013, '10, '00 Georgia PGA Assistant Championship...Nine-time winner, Georgia PGA Gregg Wolff Award for low stroke average...Inducted into the Georgia Golf Hall of Fame in 2020...Turned professional at 19 and became one of the youngest PGA of America Members in the country at the age of 23.