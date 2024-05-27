Jason Caron Records Lowest Finish by PGA of America Golf Professional in Decades at KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship

PGA of America Golf Professional Jason Caron, the Head Golf Professional at Mill River Club in Oyster Bay, New York, claimed Low PGA of America Golf Professional honors in the 84th KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. His final-round 5-under 66 followed rounds of 69-70-67, for a 12-under total of 272 and a T-4 finish.



The Corebridge Financial Team Member and Mill River Head Golf Professional since 2015 carded seven birdies in the penultimate group Sunday. He got off to a hot start with birdies on the first and second holes, then reeled off four consecutive birdies on holes 7-10 to pull within one-stroke of the lead.



Two late bogies on 14 and 17 kept him from catching the leaders, but his T-4 finish is the best result for a PGA of America Golf Professional in the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship since 2002, when Roy Vucinich, PGA, finished T-4.



“To have it pan out the way it did is amazing really,” said Caron. “I didn't have a lot of expectations coming in to be honest. You know, I had a really good year in '19 and '20 and had some surgery on my elbow. You just never know if you're going to really come back from it, especially at a high level.

“To be able to come out here and compete definitely shows me deep down that I can hang still a little bit. And I kind of liked the fact that I'm playing with everyone around my same age. It was just a great experience. My first senior Major. My first senior or Champions event as well. It was really cool to be able to come out here and play with these guys and see some of the guys I grew up playing with.”



Caron was a PGA TOUR Member in 2000 and '03. In 65 PGA TOUR events his best finish was a T-15 at the 2003 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He also finished T-30 at the 2002 U.S. Open and played in 168 Korn Ferry Tour events, making 99 cuts with 20 top-ten finishes.



Caron enjoyed his tour experience early in his career, but now relishes in his role as Head Professional at Mill River, where he works alongside his wife, Liz, a fellow PGA of America Golf Professional, and spending time with their two young daughters.

Caron with wife Liz and two daughters.

“I love what I do,” he said. “Maybe things would be different if I didn't have kids. Maybe I would say, ‘hey, why wouldn't I go out and try to play more?’ Having little kids and being able to watch them grow up means a lot more to me than hitting a white golf ball down the fairway. It just does.”



As the Low PGA of America Golf Professional, Caron will receive a kitchen remodel courtesy of KitchenAid.



“That's going to be pretty neat. I can't wait to see what Liz comes up with when it comes to picking out stuff from KitchenAid. Again, what a great bonus it is to be a PGA of America Golf Professional and play in an event where KitchenAid is the sponsor.”

Among the 41 PGA of America Golf Professionals who competed this week under the umbrella of the Corebridge Financial Team, 11 others made the weekend.

Jeff Schmid, PGA Teaching Professional at Brown Deer Golf Club in Coralville, Iowa, was the front runner for the Corebridge Financial Team until a 3-over 74 in the final round. He finished T-27 overall at 3-under. He claimed one of the highlights of the week with a hole-out eagle in the third round on the par-4 14th.

Corebridge Financial Team Results