Why Costa Navarino Is Greece’s Premier Golf Destination

Costa Navarino, nestled in the sun-kissed region of Messenia on Greece’s southwest coast, has quickly emerged as a premier destination for luxury travel – and world-class golf.

The inception of Costa Navarino traces back to the late 1990s when Greek shipping magnate Vassilis Constantakopoulos envisioned transforming his native Messenia into a sustainable luxury destination.

Acquiring land overlooking the Bay of Navarino, he embarked on a mission to create a resort that would boost the local economy while also preserving the region's natural and cultural integrity.

The resort itself is about six miles end-to-end and unlike other city-specific destinations where maybe there is one hotel and two or three golf courses within driving distance, the whole of Costa Navarino goes up and down the coastline.

Costa Navarino's Bay Course.

As the story goes, Constantakopoulos grew up in an olive-picking family near Kalamata. He would go away to university and become a billionaire in the shipping industry and wanted to leave a legacy before he passed away.

Constantakopoulos bought this six miles of stunning coastal land and since then, the development has grown to feature four hotel resorts and four golf courses.

The first phase of Costa Navarino materialized in 2010 with the opening of The Romanos (a Luxury Collection Resort), The Westin Resort Costa Navarino, and the Dunes Golf Course.

“He wanted to create jobs and make a future or people in the Kalamata area other than just picking olives,” says Bill Hogan, a golf-travel industry expert and manager at Premier Golf, the official travel partner of the PGA of America. “And boy has he accomplished something. The place is phenomenal.”

Greek golf excellence

Costa Navarino now boasts four signature 18-hole golf courses, each offering unique challenges and breathtaking views.

“The golf courses aren’t just good for Greece,” Hogan says, “they are good for anywhere in the world.”

"Think of the best golf resort you’ve ever been to, and this is exactly like that. It’s first class with everything, all the way. There are courses, like Valderrama in Spain, that people make a bucket-list trip out of. But there are four of those here." Bill Hogan, golf travel expert

When the team from Costa Navarino was starting to build out the golf courses, Hogan says they sent many of their key personal to America and looked at how the American, full-service, five-star resorts do what they do best – and how they differ from European offerings.

From the practice facilities to the bunkers to the restaurants to yes, even ice for the bottled water, you can expect things to be done well at Costa Navarino.

“This place has it down, like a top American country club,” Hogan explains. “Think of the best golf resort you’ve ever been to, and this is exactly like that. Maybe better. It’s first class with everything, all the way.

“There are courses, like Valderrama in Spain, that people make a bucket-list trip out of. But there are four of those here.”

The Bay Course, rightly-named, offers stunning views of the Bay of Navarino.

The Bay Course: Crafted by Robert Trent Jones II and opened in 2011, this par-71 course sees golfers treated to panoramic views of the Bay of Navarino – with several holes playing directly along the water's edge. Hogan says the opening tee shot at the Bay is actually located on top of the clubhouse and the end of the hole is at the sea.

The Dunes Course: Designed by two-time Masters Champion Bernhard Langer (in collaboration with European Golf Design) this was Greece's first signature golf course. Opened in 2010, it features links-style elements near the sea, expansive fairways, and large greens, weaving through olive and fruit groves with stunning sea and river vistas.

The Hills Course at Costa Navarino.

The Hills Course: One of two courses designed by Ryder Cup legend José María Olazábal, The Hills Course presents a challenging par-72 layout set amidst the rugged terrain of Navarino Hills, offering sweeping views of the surrounding countryside.

International Olympic Academy Golf Course: Also designed by Olazábal, this course provides dramatic vistas of the Ionian Sea and the historic Bay of Navarino. Hogan explains that this course “could host a PGA Tour event tomorrow,” since it’s always in great condition.

Accommodations for every traveler

Golf is the central attraction at Costa Navarino, but there are a plethora of other cultural experience, outdoor adventures, and wellness and relaxation opportunities for travelers of all kinds.

There is also a range of tremendous accommodations to suit everyone’s interests, preferences, and budget. There is also a complimentary shuttle offered throughout the four resorts – a key asset considering there 38 restaurants to choose from!

The Romanos, a Luxury Collection Resort: This award-winning resort combines traditional Greek architecture with modern amenities, offering elegant rooms and suites with private infinity pools.

The Westin Resort Costa Navarino: Ideal for families, this resort features spacious rooms, a variety of dining options, and numerous recreational activities, including a water park and kids' club.

The W's stunning lounge.

W Costa Navarino: This resort features contemporary design, vibrant social spaces, and proximity to the Navarino Agora, a hub for dining, shopping, and entertainment. Not only that, but Hogan says almost every room (a good 70 percent) has its own pool.

Mandarin Oriental: The most premium of offerings (think, soccer superstar looking for some privacy) opened in 2023. This 2,500-acre resort offers 99 guest lodgings, including suites and pool villas, alongside a world-class spa, diverse culinary experiences, and direct access to The Bay Course

How to get to Greece

Travelers from the U.S. can reach Costa Navarino by flying into Athens directly from many major American airports, or via a connection from over 30 European cities to Kalamata International Airport. From Athens it’s about a 3.5-hour scenic drive whereas the drive from Kalamata is about 40 minutes.

The International Olympic Academy Golf Course's perched on the cliffs.

Most travelers, Hogan says, will fly to Athens and spend upwards of three days there enjoying the history and the sites before heading onwards to the coast. The resort, Hogan explains, has an entire fleet of premium vehicles with professional drivers to take any number in your party to the resort.

And as you can tell, there's plenty to experience at a place like Costa Navarino.

In 2026, Costa Navarino in partnership with Premier Golf will be hosting a PGA Pro-Am for interested parties.