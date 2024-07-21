Best Golf Courses to Play in Scotland

Scotland is renowned for its breathtaking views, rich history and world-class golf courses.

From the rugged coastline to rolling hills, Scotland offers some of the most spectacular golf experiences in the world. Here are a few to add to your next itinerary:

The Old Course at St Andrews

St. Andrews is often referred to as the "Home of Golf," and for good reason. This historic town has several stunning golf courses, but the Old Course is arguably the most famous.

Old Course at St Andrews. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

It has a rich history dating back to the 15th century and offers a challenging yet unforgettable experience for golfers of all skill levels. The Swilcan Bridge and Hell Bunker are iconic features of this course that add to its allure.

Royal Dornoch Golf Club

Located in the Scottish Highlands, Royal Dornoch Golf Club is renowned for its natural beauty and challenging links. The course offers stunning views of the Dornoch Firth and the surrounding mountains, providing a truly memorable golfing experience.

(David Cannon/Getty Images)

Golfers navigate through undulating terrain, strategically placed bunkers, and the ever-changing coastal winds, making each round at Royal Dornoch a unique and exciting challenge.

Muirfield

Muirfield, located in East Lothian, is a classic links course known for its challenging layout and strategic design. The course has hosted numerous prestigious tournaments, including the Open Championship, and continues to be a favorite among golf enthusiasts.

(Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

The unique circular layout of the course presents a variety of challenges and requires strategic shot-making, promising an engaging round for golfers of all levels.

Royal Aberdeen Golf Club

The Balgownie Links Course at Royal Aberdeen Golf Club, founded in 1780, provides a true test of skill with its undulating fairways and strategically placed bunkers.

(David Cannon/Getty Images)

Situated amidst expansive dunes and offering stunning coastal views, this historic course offers a compelling and picturesque golfing experience. The club's rich legacy and the challenging nature of the course make it a highly sought-after destination for golf aficionados.

Cruden Bay Golf Club

Nestled along the North Sea, Cruden Bay Golf Club offers a unique and exhilarating golfing experience. The course features rugged dunes, dramatic elevation changes, and stunning ocean views, making it a favorite among those seeking a true links golf experience.

(David Cannon/Getty Images)

With blind shots, natural hazards, and breathtaking panoramas, Cruden Bay presents an exceptional and unforgettable golfing adventure.

Royal Troon Golf Club

We save this year's Open Championship venue for last! Royal Troon is another iconic Scottish course that has hosted the Open Championship not just this year but on multiple occasions. The Old Course is known for its challenging layout, especially with its notorious "Postage Stamp" hole.

Golfers navigate through the formidable "Railway" hole and the prevalent coastal winds, adding an extra layer of complexity to the golfing experience. Royal Troon's rich history and challenging design make it a must-play for any avid golfer.

These are just a few examples of the incredible golf courses that Scotland has to offer. Whether you're teeing off on a historic links course or enjoying the stunning natural beauty of the Scottish countryside, a golf trip to Scotland will surely be an unforgettable experience for any enthusiast of the game.