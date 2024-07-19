How to Play the Postage Stamp at Royal Troon

When you see a 123-yard par 3 on the scorecard, it can be easy to overlook and think par is a given and birdie is likely.

Rest assured none of the competitors in the field this week at Royal Troon for the 152nd Open Championship are thinking that way about the Postage Stamp – the par 3 eighth hole is the shortest on the course and in the entire Open Championship rota.

Though she be but wee, she is mighty. Guarded by the infamous Coffin Bunker in the back left and four other surrounding bunkers, this 123-yard menace presents a tiny landing area – hence its name.

Danger lurks. Despite being the shortest hole in Championship history, it played over par for the field the last time The Open came to Royal Troon in 2016.

How do you prevent big problems on little holes? We turned to PGA Professionals for advice and tips for taking on short par 3s with the Postage Stamp and this week’s tournament in mind.

When you step to the tee box on a short par 3, it can be easy to lose sight of your starting line. It’s natural to be a little more lackadaisical when you have a wedge in your hand – you have to fight that tendency, especially when you have a penalizing landing area like the Postage Stamp.

Stick to your routine and select a conservative starting line you can make an aggressive swing to. Don’t be influenced by the desire to hit it close to the hole just because it’s a wedge shot. Be smart. Hit it to the right section of the green and make sure you leave unscathed. You don’t want to give up strokes to the field on the shortest hole.

Tony Martinez

PGA Director of Golf

Keeton Park Golf Course

Dallas, Texas



I think every course should have a good short par 3. While they may lull you to sleep with the distance, the landing areas are minuscule and the penalties are big – such is the case with the Postage Stamp at Royal Troon.

When the winds get heavy, it becomes even more difficult to hit your target. Luckily for us spectators, not so much for the players, the forecast is calling for some wind this week. We’re going to see a lot of punchy shots with guys trying to control the peak height, speed, and spin of the golf ball. That can be a tricky feat with a wedge or 9 iron in your hand, but what I teach my students to do with that shot is grip down, position the ball back in your stance, take one extra club, and slow down the swing speed.

That combination of things will help you flight the ball lower with reduced spin, so the ball doesn’t get eaten up by the wind.

The Postage Stamp will play a pivotal role in who hoists the Claret Jug on Sunday.

Mike Carbray

PGA Director of Instruction

Butterfield Country Club

Oak Brook, Illinois





At Rancho Santa Fe, we have tiny turtleback greens and get heavy winds whipping through the valley. It’s not links golf, but it presents a similar challenge.

For me, it always starts with what the wind is doing and then knowing your cover distances – both actual and adjusted for conditions. Going at the flag on short holes with small greens can get you in trouble. Middle of the green with controlled spin is your friend. I’d imagine any player would take green in regulation and two putts for four days at the Postage Stamp.

Mitch Stout

PGA Assistant Professional and Director of Junior Golf Development

Rancho Santa Fe (California) Country Club

One of my keys to short par 3s is making sure you keep the ball below the hole. That doesn’t just mean short of the flag.

Below the hole can be the left, right or even behind your target. You want to know the slope of the green to give you an opportunity to putt uphill, be aggressive with your roll and walk away with a birdie.

With the size and contours of the green at the Postage Stamp, that’s a challenging proposition – even for the best players in the world. But for the players needing to be aggressive on that hole and convert birdies coming down the stretch, they’ll be looking at the landing areas that give them a chance to putt with authority and confidence.

Ira Molayo

PGA General Manager

Cedar Crest Golf Course

Dallas, Texas