2024 Open Championship: How to Watch, Featured Groups

Set your alarm clocks, get the coffee ready . . . The 152nd Open Championship is here!

In the last men's Major Championship of 2024, the world's best players will tackle Royal Troon Golf Club in Troon, South Ayshire on Scotland's golf-rich west coast. It's the first time The Open has been contested at Royal Troon since 2016, when Henrik Stenson outdueled Phil Mickelson.

The networks of NBC will be broadcasting all four rounds, and coverage will also be on Peacock and TheOpen.com . The NBC channels will carry the main broadcast, while Peacock and TheOpen.com will carry streaming and Featured Groups coverage. The Open site will also carry a stream of play on No. 8, the Postage Stamp.

To watch all the action live from Royal Troon, check out the coverage times and details below (all times Eastern). Check back on the weekend for the Featured Groups of Rounds 2-4.

Thursday, July 18

1:30-4 a.m., Peacock

4 a.m.-3 p.m., USA Network

3-4 p.m., Peacock

Featured Group AM

Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre, 4:30 a.m.

Featured Group PM

Tiger Woods, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay

Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young

Postage Stamp Live

Coverage begins at 2:30 a.m. ET

Friday, July 19

1:30-4 a.m., Peacock

4 a.m.-3 p.m., USA Network

3-4 p.m., Peacock

Featured Group AM

TBD

Featured Group PM

TBD

Postage Stamp Live

Coverage begins at 2:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, July 20

5-7 a.m., USA Network

7 a.m.-3 p.m., NBC

Featured Group AM

TBD

Featured Group PM

TBD

Postage Stamp Live

Coverage begins at 4:45 a.m. ET

Sunday, July 21

4-7 a.m., USA Network

7 a.m.-2 p.m.

Featured Group AM

TBD

Featured Group PM

TBD

Postage Stamp Live