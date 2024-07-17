Leaderboards iconLeaderboards Become a Member iconBecome a Member Shop iconShop , external transformedLinkTrade In iconTrade In , external transformedLink
Category - Major Events

2024 Open Championship: How to Watch, Featured Groups

Published on

Set your alarm clocks, get the coffee ready . . . The 152nd Open Championship is here!
In the last men's Major Championship of 2024, the world's best players will tackle Royal Troon Golf Club in Troon, South Ayshire on Scotland's golf-rich west coast. It's the first time The Open has been contested at Royal Troon since 2016, when Henrik Stenson outdueled Phil Mickelson.
The networks of NBC will be broadcasting all four rounds, and coverage will also be on Peacock and TheOpen.com. The NBC channels will carry the main broadcast, while Peacock and TheOpen.com will carry streaming and Featured Groups coverage. The Open site will also carry a stream of play on No. 8, the Postage Stamp.
To watch all the action live from Royal Troon, check out the coverage times and details below (all times Eastern). Check back on the weekend for the Featured Groups of Rounds 2-4.
Thursday, July 18
  • 1:30-4 a.m., Peacock
  • 4 a.m.-3 p.m., USA Network
  • 3-4 p.m., Peacock
Featured Group AM
  • Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre, 4:30 a.m.
Featured Group PM
  • Tiger Woods, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay
  • Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young
Postage Stamp Live
  • Coverage begins at 2:30 a.m. ET
Friday, July 19
  • 1:30-4 a.m., Peacock
  • 4 a.m.-3 p.m., USA Network
  • 3-4 p.m., Peacock
Featured Group AM
  • TBD
Featured Group PM
  • TBD
Postage Stamp Live
  • Coverage begins at 2:30 a.m. ET
Saturday, July 20
  • 5-7 a.m., USA Network
  • 7 a.m.-3 p.m., NBC
Featured Group AM
  • TBD
Featured Group PM
  • TBD
Postage Stamp Live
  • Coverage begins at 4:45 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 21
  • 4-7 a.m., USA Network
  • 7 a.m.-2 p.m.
Featured Group AM
  • TBD
Featured Group PM
  • TBD
Postage Stamp Live
  • Coverage begins at 3:45 a.m. ET

