One of the most desirable golf locations in the country, San Diego has many options for courses you can play if you are in the area. From PGA TOUR hosts like Torrey Pines to some local favorites like Coronado and Admiral Baker, San Diego has a lot to offer in the name of public golf.

Below is a list of five gems within 45 minutes of city center, plus a bonus course if you can't get enough while you're visiting Southern California.

Torrey Pines Golf Course

North of San Diego in beautiful La Jolla, 17 minutes from city center, Torrey Pines Golf Course is a yearly stop on the PGA Tour for the Farmers Insurance Open and its name speaks for itself.

With two standout courses, the North and South, this municipal golf mecca is one of the best options if you are a local resident. The host of the 2021 U.S. Open, and 2008 U.S. Open won famously by Tiger Woods, offers amazing views of the Pacific Ocean with plenty of holes along the cliffs.

San Diego residents can play the South for for $69 on the weekdays and $85 on the weekends. If you are not a resident the prices jump to $234 and $292 for weekdays and weekends. The North, however, is reasonable for non-residents at $148 and $185 for weekedays and weekends (it's $48 and $64 for residents!) Torrey Pines is not only one of the best public golf courses in San Diego, it is one of the best public golf courses in the entire United States. With its views and history, it's easy to see why.

Coronado Golf Course

Just a short drive south of downtown San Diego across the causeway, you will find the wonderful Coronado Golf Course, a local favorite that has quite a reputation. It opened back in 1957 on Coronado, an island community that sits between San Diego Bay and the Pacific Ocean, and has emerged as one of the best value courses in the country.

Coronado has magnificent downtown and harbor views, plus wonderful conditions year-round for the amount of play it gets. The best part? It's $59 for prime time slots, $50 for any time else and under $40 for twilight (Coronado residents pay under $50!). If you're in San Diego, this is a CAN'T MISS golf course, but be sure to book plenty ahead of time as the course gets busy.

Singing Hills Golf Club at Sycuan

The Oak Glen Course at Singing Hills.

Tucked in the hills of Dehesa Valley in El Cajon 25 minutes away, Singing Hills Golf Club at Sycuan has a lot to offer with two championship golf courses, Oak Glen and Willow Glen, as well as an 18 hole par-3 course. Each course has their own unique features, including tricky layouts with challenging approach shots. You can make a trip out of it and stay at the resort to make sure you enjoy all that these courses has to offer.

Riverwalk Golf Club

(Photo Credit: Riverwalk Golf Club)

Located in Mission Valley, Riverwalk Golf Club offers tree lined fairways and a golf course that is always in great shape. It is very accessible as it is right off the trolley line and has a double sided lit driving range if you are looking to work on your game. Continuing the trend of great golf at affordable prices, greens fees are under $60.

Goat Hill Park

(Photo Credit: Goat Hill Park)

North of San Diego in Oceanside sits this 18-hole, par-65 muni gem that's another local favorite. The course was in disarray for sometime, but in 2014 a management group led by Linksoul co-founders John Ashworth and Geoff Cunningham came in to lift the course into a new stratosphere.

The reenergized Goat Hill Park has the 18-hole course, excellent practice range, and plenty of social events that anyone can take part in. Their 9-hole Mandatory Golf Friday events are truly unique, but even outside of Fridays, the rates are affordable, and the ocean views, interesting design and laidback vibes provide a great hang.