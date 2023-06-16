Where to Play Golf in Los Angeles

While the world’s best players will be teeing it up at the venerable Los Angeles Country Club in the 2023 U.S. Open, outside the club’s gates, plenty of good golf also exists.

Yes, there’s the heavy hitting private clubs nearby of Riviera and Bel-Air — designed by George C. Thomas like LACC’s North Course — as well as Wilshire and Hillcrest down the street in Beverly Hills, but golf has been played for over a century in Los Angeles, benefitting the city with a bevy of public-access Golden Age gems and some emerging

Here are four great options, in and around Los Angeles:

(Photo courtesy of Los Angeles City Golf)

Rancho Park Golf Course

The closest option of the four to Los Angeles Country Club, Rancho Park is similar to the U.S. Open venue in its Golden Age roots. The course also used to host the Los Angeles Open — now the Genesis Invitational — and oozes with championship history: Bill Casper, Charlie Sifford and Arnold Palmer all won the tournament at Rancho Park in th 1950s and ‘60s. The course was co-designed by William Johnson and William “Billy” P. Bell, who worked closely with Los Angeles Country Club’s architect George C. Thomas. Rancho Park’s rates are some of the best in the city, too: weekdays, it’s $39 while on the weekend, it’s $50-55. Juniors pay $8 for nine holes and $15 for 18, making it a perfect stop for a family outing. More on this course here

(Photo courtesy of Los Angeles City Golf)

Griffith Park: Harding & Wilson Courses

Another course that shares some connection with LACC are Griffith Park’s Harding and Wilson Courses. The two layouts were Thomas’ first in Los Angeles — he designed the Harding (named after President Warren D. Harding) in 1923 and the Wilson layout (named after President Woodrow Wilson) in 1927. Prior to Thomas’ work, the first Griffith Park course opened on November 1, 1914, with the support of members from LACC and the Southern California Golf Association. It was a sand green links designed by Tom Bendelow — and also the location where Babe Ruth signed his New York Yankees contract in 1920. That sand links was grassed over in 1934 and is now the charming Roosevelt Memorial par-3 course. For Harding and and Wilson, the value is stupendous and similar to Rancho Park: $35 for weekdays, and under $55 on weekends. Juniors also pay $8 and $15. More details here

Rustic Canyon Golf Course

GOLF magazine. Golfers seeking quality value golf will find it, with weekend 18 holes (Thursday-Sunday, booked 14 days in advance or closer) at $89 and weekday rates at $59. Junior and senior rates are all less than $40 any day of the week, too. About 45 miles north of LACC sits Rustic Canyon — and, yep, you guessed it, there’s a connection to the U.S. Open host venue again. The course, located in Moorpark, was co-designed by the flourishing architect duo of Gil Hanse and Jim Wagner and golf writer Geoff Shackelford, who’s penned several books on course architecture — as well as Thomas’ biography. Rustic Canyon is lauded for its wide fairways, rolling and free-flowing greens, and strategic shotmaking; all at a very affordable price that’s given it the No. 1 Best Value title bymagazine. Golfers seeking quality value golf will find it, with weekend 18 holes (Thursday-Sunday, booked 14 days in advance or closer) at $89 and weekday rates at $59. Junior and senior rates are all less than $40 any day of the week, too.

Los Verdes Golf Course