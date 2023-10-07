Top Five Golf Courses in Austin

Austin, Texas, is one of the hottest cities in America right now, but we’re not talking about the weather.

Forbes named Austin as one of the “15 Best Cities for Young Adults,” and for good reason. The state capital has quickly become known as the tech hub of Texas, and boasts one of the lowest unemployment rates and highest job growth rates. This self-proclaimed Music Capital of the World loves to “Keep Austin Weird,” which is evident while exploring south Austin, or the up-and-coming east side. What's the golf scene like in Austin though?

A city without snow means a lot of opportunity to play golf, and Austin golf is littered with some pretty amazing courses! Here's five of the best:

Avery Ranch Golf Club

Located 20 minutes northwest of downtown, Avery Ranch was carved and blasted out of the rocky ranchlands along Brushy Creek. This historically significant area was once home to Native Americans and robbers, who were drawn to this beautiful setting, thick with dense oaks, meandering creeks and abundant wildlife.

The golf course was designed by former Jack Nicklaus designer Andy Raugust, who literally had to use dynamite to blast rock out of the landscape for five holes. The back nine offers a unique mix of three par 3s, three par 4s, and three par 5s. Avery Ranch truly is one of Austin’s premier daily fee golf courses.

Grey Rock Golf Club (formerly Circle C Golf Course)

Grey Rock is located in southwest Austin, on the way to the Salt Lick for famous Texas barbecue! Designed with either the weekend novice or the seasoned golfer in mind, Grey Rock Golf Club offers a wide range of play for all skill levels.

Lined with beautiful, big oak trees, but reasonably wide fairways makes Grey Rock challenging enough for a low handicapper, but manageable for the weekend warrior. The course was designed by Jay Moorish, and has been cited in both regional and national golf magazines as one of Texas' best daily fee courses. The 18 hole championship course used to operate as a semi-private golf club for Circle C residents and their families, but is now also a part of the City of Austin golf membership program.

Falconhead Golf Club

L ocated just west of Austin in the Texas Hill Country, this course was laid out by the PGA TOUR Design architects, so you can expect the same type of quality golf course as tour players face. Falconhead is difficult enough to give you a challenge, but reasonable enough to allow you to post a low score on a good day.

Wolfdancer Golf Club

Not for the faint of heart. Known as one of the toughest tests in Texas, Wolfdancer boasts a high rating and lightning-fast undulating greens. Good luck getting your ball to hold on these greens. This course is sure to humble even the scratch golfer. However, it’s a must play!

Located within the Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort, along the Lower Colorado River, Wolfdancer offers the amenities that you would expect at a five-star resort. And with green fees often under $100, it’s the best bang for your buck if you’re looking to play a premier course in the greater Austin area.

Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa

Located in the heart of Texas Hill Country, Omni Barton Creek is home to some of the best golf courses in Austin, where the beauty of the peaceful landscape offers up its natural challenges across four distinct courses. Over the years, the resort — which hosted the 2022 PGA Professional Championship — Omni Barton Creek has developed the reputation as one of the best golf destinations in Texas, as its well-maintained greens, challenging layouts, and stunning vistas come together in perfect harmony.

The Coore Crenshaw Cliffside course at Omni Barton Creek.

The Fazio Foothills, Fazio Canyons and Coore Crenshaw Cliffside courses at the resort, plus the Palmer Lakeside Course nearby, give golfers options for weekend trips or weeklong stays. Plus, multiple tee boxes keep Barton Creek difficult for the low handicapper, yet friendly to the resort golfer. The golf course is a private facility, but open to resort guests for public play.

Bonus: Butler Pitch & Putt

While this isn't a full 18 holes, Butler Pitch & Putt is another must stop on any Austin golf trip. In the heart of downtown, the 9-hole, par-3 pitch 'n' putt course is iconic for its accessibility and playability. The undulating greens, collars and grass fairways were renovated by Austin's own Ben Crenshaw and his design firm, and the most someone will pay is a measly $15.

The vibes are high at Butler Pitch & Putt, so if you need an emergency nine to settle some bets (and then go try the barbeque nearby), this is the spot to do it.