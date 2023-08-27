Golf in Atlanta is made easy because of the many public options available in all parts of the city that offer great value and quality.

If you are thinking about getting out and playing golf, we did some research for you and developed this list of the top five best public golf courses in Atlanta. To be considered for the list, courses need to be, at most, 45 minutes from city center since that is our barometer on how far someone would drive on a normal day to play a round of golf.

Echelon Golf Club

(Photo courtesy of Rees Jones, Inc.)

In Alpharetta and 40 minutes from city center, the Rees Jones designed course has been on an upwards trajectory for years now with their facility. Although semi-private, public play is welcome and can be a great experience for daily fee golfers. Featuring big elevation changes and terrific views of the surrounding 600-acre property, Echelon is one of the finest golfing experiences in the Atlanta area and an absolute must-play.

Chateau Elan Golf Club

(Photo courtesy of Troon Golf)

In Braselton, 45 minutes from city center is Chateu Elan, a beautiful resort situated on a vineyard and a perfect place for a weekend getaway or just a round of golf situated on a tremendous piece of property. Featuring two 18 hole courses and 45 holes of total golf, you can easily get lost by playing all the holes in a weekend or short trip. Chateau Elan is a favorite of the best public golf courses in Atlanta because the staff is top notch and they really focus on providing a first-class experience for golfers. If you are just heading out for the day, the 18-hole Chateau Course is a favorite with many recent renovations to improve the already great experience.

The Frog Golf Club

(Photo courtesy of The Frog Golf Club)

If The Frog didn’t already have enough accolades, they deserved to be on this list of best public golf courses in Atlanta without hesitation. Located in Villa Rica and 40 minutes from city center, the course has a bevy of Top 10s, best in state and a 4.5 star rating from Golf Digest and is one of the most most popular courses in the area. Designed by Tom Fazio and host of the Georgia Open, The Frog has also attained Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary status. It will challenge you but provide a world-class experience at the same time.

Stone Mountain Golf Club

(Photo courtesy of Stone Mountain Golf Club)

Built by Robert Trent Jones Sr. in Stone Mountain 30 minutes from Atlanta, Stone Mountain is a public golf course which offers onsite accommodations and recent renovations, making it a standout option for every type of golfer. Stone Mountain offers great rates and tremendous value but make sure to budget the $20 dollar parking fee for your next round. Both courses are great, but if you have the option, the Stonemount Course is just a bit better.

Bear's Best Atlanta

(Photo courtesy of Bear's Best Atlanta)

One of the higher end and experience driven courses in the Atlanta area, Bear's Best offers a truly remarkable experience for the daily fee golfer. Forty-five minutes away in Suwanee, Bear's Best takes 18 holes from the best Jack Nicklaus-designed courses across the world like Sherwood Country Club, Shoal Creek, PGA National and Muirfield Village. Bears Best offers a robust practice facility, great dining onsite and a private club experience for a daily fee.