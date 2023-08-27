Indoor Golf: Five Places to Play Around Atlanta

Atlanta summers can get hot, so why not take your practice session indoor to some of the local facilities? There are some great options to play indoor golf or get lessons and clubfitting advice local to the Atlanta area.

So when you're not playing one of the best public golf courses near the city , below are five options for indoor golf near the city and a few comments about each facility.

Good Game

Good Game is a great option if you are looking for a fun time with friends or just having a beer after work. The indoor facility has a Topgolf Swing Suite, excellent food & drink and can serve as a host for any event. It's a good way to tune up the swing indoors, too, if it's too hot out.

Swing Pros Atlanta

Swing Pros specializes in lessons and they use top technology (like FlightScope) to help golfers improve. They also offer practice time and have a large indoor putting green with plenty of space. You're able to book lessons directly online and golfers can visit their two locations in Atlanta to help stay consistent with practice.

GOLFTEC Buckhead

GOLFTEC is primarily known for golf lessons from PGA Professionals, but they also have the opportunity for golfers to get fit and play and practice indoors. If you are looking to improve your game and get in some swings during the off-season or when the weather is poor, you can check out GOLFTEC. They provide you with access to advanced golf training technology including motion measurement and video analysis. GOLFTEC also has a pretty neat tool called the Clubhouse which offers an online tool for accessing all your golf lessons, coach notes and instruction, suggested drills as well as the ability to schedule future lessons and practice.

Topgolf Atlanta

Ok so this is not technically "indoor" but Topgolf gives its visitors one of the best golf experiences available. Sit and enjoy some food and drinks while in the comfort of your covered, air-conditioned or heated hitting bays. If you're a serious golfer, this is a great spot to go on those rainy or overly hot days. Topgolf is also one of the best driving ranges in Atlanta to learn, practice or just have some fun!

Georgia Golf Center

This Golf Center has it all, outdoor range, indoor TrackMan to see measurements of club angle, swing speed and much more. Affordable family fun for the whole family.