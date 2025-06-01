Golf in Wisconsin: Why Geneva National Is a Must-Visit Destination

For over 30 years, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin’s Destination Geneva National has been a golf haven for thousands upon thousands of Midwesterners.

54 holes of golf. 214 on-site guest rooms. 6-bedroom cottages. Luxury suites.

Is there any wonder why so many Midwesterners have considered it a beloved destination?

They are certainly not alone though, as Geneva National has recently begun to draw golfers from across the United States, too. In particular, golfers from the South and the West have found Lake Geneva’s summer weather — along with the resort’s “vibe” — to be very appealing.

“The resort’s ownership hailed originally from Southern California, and that vibe has been brought to Wisconsin, intermixed with a Midwest-friendly staff,” explains PGA of America Golf Professional Glen Murray, the Chief Operating Officer at Geneva National.

Three Championship Courses

While golfing at Geneva National’s three 18-hole championship courses (designed by Arnold Palmer, Gary Player and Lee Trevino), guests will enjoy very distinct layouts — without ever having to leave the property.

“A famous golf developer once said 18 holes is a curiosity, but variety is often the spice of life,” Murray emphasizes. “Geneva National’s three courses offer that variety, making it a true destination golf resort.”

The 16th green on the Palmer Course.

First, the Palmer Course is renowned for its three finishing holes, which are situated along Lake Como. Featuring some of Wisconsin’s best and most demanding green complexes, the course will challenge all golfers.

Providing seven sets of tees, ranging from 4,753 to 7,083 yards long, the Palmer Course’s signature hole is the 17th, one of Arnold’s favorite holes. A long par-5 (568 yards from the back tees), the 17th is a demanding test for every golfer, as Lake Como surrounds the hole’s entire left-hand side.

The Player Course at Geneva National.

Meanwhile, the Player Course is Geneva National’s most undulating course. Traversing through wetlands and woodlands, the risk-reward layout requires accuracy from tee to green. Nonetheless, since its back nine features three par-3s and three par-5s, golfers can record good scores though, as long as they avoid the wetlands and woodlands.

The Trevino Course.

Finally, the Trevino Course was designed with Lee’s left-to-right fade in mind, as many of its par-4s and par-5s dogleg slightly to the right. Therefore, a premium is placed on shot making. Situated along the property’s ridgeline, the course also winds through oak trees that frame nearly every hole.

Renovating for the Future

With the future in mind, Brandon Johnson, a longtime associate of Arnold Palmer Design, renovated the Palmer Course in 2023.

“Greens were restored to accommodate modern green speeds, while adding more pin locations,” Murray says. “Tee boxes were expanded and added to accommodate a significant increase in play, as the resort’s popularity continues to increase.”

Book your next golf experience with Premier Golf! Experiences include world-class destinations, Major Championships, the Ryder Cup and more. Learn More

Additionally, Wisconsin-based architect Craig Haltom renovated the Trevino Course in 2024, while enhancing fairway landing zones and mow lines, improving cart paths, adding new trees and expanding tee boxes.

“Finally, every course has been updated with Billy Bunker systems for improved aesthetics and playability,” Murray adds.

A Perfect Place to Gather

Aside from its three championship courses, Geneva National provides several other amenities, leading to a true destination golf trip.

The Dance Floor is a busy place at dusk at Geneva National.

For instance, while many other Wisconsin-based golf destinations are “walking only,” the resort offers “souped up” golf carts with bucket seats, drink coolers and GPS. Furthermore, it has a lighted, Himalayan-style putting course (known as the “Dance Floor”) that everyone can enjoy from dawn until well after dusk.

Located less than 75 minutes from four airports, the resort is also very accessible for travelers from across the United States. Yet, despite being so close to cities like Chicago and Milwaukee, guests can truly unwind through the resort’s relaxed vibe.

To provide this vibe, staff members go above and beyond to ensure guests have incredible experiences. Not to mention, the resort’s natural lakefront setting is very laid back, too.

“Many of life’s most important moments are spent with friends, family members and colleagues,” Murray says. “Our resort is a perfect place for them to connect and treasure their time with one another.”

Other Fun Courses Near Destination Geneva National:

Abbey Springs Golf Course: Renovated in 2021, Abbey Springs offers guests spectacular Lake Geneva views. Renovated in 2021, Abbey Springs offers guests spectacular Lake Geneva views.

Hawk’s View Golf Club: A public club, Hawk’s View has two courses: the 18-hole, par-72 Como Crossings and the 18-hole, par-54 Barn Hollow. A public club, Hawk’s View has two courses: the 18-hole, par-72 Como Crossings and the 18-hole, par-54 Barn Hollow.

For more information about Destination Geneva National, including its hospitality options, visit destinationgn.com.