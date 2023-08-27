Course Spotlight
Best Driving Ranges in Atlanta
The range at The Charlie Yates Golf Course at East Lake Golf Club.
Below showcases some of the best driving ranges in the Atlanta, Georgia area. All of these facilities offer golf lessons and are highly equipped with multiple different amenities. If you are looking to take your practice sessions out to the course, check out this article with the five best public golf courses in Atlanta for some recommendations.
Charlie Yates Golf Course at East Lake
Address: 10 Lakeside Dr. Atlanta, GA 30317
Cost: $9.50-13 per bucket
A quick drive away from both downtown Atlanta and the famous East Lake Golf Club, Charlie Yates Golf Course provides a full driving range and short game facility . Here, you'll hit off natural grass tees with beautiful surroundings in the historic East Lake area. They also offer discount range plans and a full slate of individual and group lessons from their PGA Professionals.
Bobby Jones Golf Course
Address: 2205 Northside Dr. NW, Atlanta, GA 30305
Cost: $11-14 per bucket
This is a unique venue where you actually reserve range time instead of purchasing buckets. The VIP driving range experience includes a staff escort to the tee area and range attendants present to tend to your golfing needs. The facility was recently renovated and also features a 9-hole "reversible" golf course for a new golf experience.
Looking to meet other golfers in the Atlanta area? Check out PGA Team Golf which hosts fun weekend tournaments throughout the summer. You can sign-up as a free agent or start your own golf squad!
Northcrest Golf
Address: 3545 Northcrest Rd. Atlanta, GA 30340
Cost: $9-16 per bucket
Northcrest is the perfect place to get your game into shape, as it's a full state-of-the-art practice facility complete with 125 station driving range and an 8,000-square-foot short game area. Northcrest offers single buckets as well as monthly memberships and discounts to students and seniors. It's also open late on weekends, so come here to hit balls all the way up until 10 p.m.
Topgolf Atlanta
Address: 1600 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd., Atlanta, GA 30310
Cost: Hitting bay fees fluctuate from $14-50 per hour
Topgolf gives its visitors one of the best golf experiences available. Sit and enjoy some food and drinks while in the comfort of your covered air-conditioned or heated hitting bays. If you're a serious golfer, this is a great spot to go on those rainy or overly hot days but also perfect for some more casual golf practice or a meet-up with some friends. Topgolf is also conveniently located between Midtown and Buckhead.
And if you're in need of some practice and want to beat the heat, try these great indoor golf options around Atlanta.