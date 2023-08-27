Best Driving Ranges in Atlanta

Below showcases some of the best driving ranges in the Atlanta, Georgia area. All of these facilities offer golf lessons and are highly equipped with multiple different amenities. If you are looking to take your practice sessions out to the course, check out this article with the five best public golf courses in Atlanta for some recommendations

Charlie Yates Golf Course at East Lake

Address: 10 Lakeside Dr. Atlanta, GA 30317

Cost: $9.50-13 per bucket

A quick drive away from both downtown Atlanta and the famous East Lake Golf Club, Charlie Yates Golf Course provides a full driving range and short game facility . Here, you'll hit off natural grass tees with beautiful surroundings in the historic East Lake area. They also offer discount range plans and a full slate of individual and group lessons from their PGA Professionals.

Bobby Jones Golf Course

Address: 2205 Northside Dr. NW, Atlanta, GA 30305

Cost: $11-14 per bucket

This is a unique venue where you actually reserve range time instead of purchasing buckets. The VIP driving range experience includes a staff escort to the tee area and range attendants present to tend to your golfing needs. The facility was recently renovated and also features a 9-hole "reversible" golf course for a new golf experience.

Northcrest Golf

Address: 3545 Northcrest Rd. Atlanta, GA 30340

Cost: $9-16 per bucket

Northcrest is the perfect place to get your game into shape, as it's a full state-of-the-art practice facility complete with 125 station driving range and an 8,000-square-foot short game area. Northcrest offers single buckets as well as monthly memberships and discounts to students and seniors. It's also open late on weekends, so come here to hit balls all the way up until 10 p.m.

Topgolf Atlanta

Address: 1600 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd., Atlanta, GA 30310

Cost: Hitting bay fees fluctuate from $14-50 per hour

Topgolf gives its visitors one of the best golf experiences available. Sit and enjoy some food and drinks while in the comfort of your covered air-conditioned or heated hitting bays. If you're a serious golfer, this is a great spot to go on those rainy or overly hot days but also perfect for some more casual golf practice or a meet-up with some friends. Topgolf is also conveniently located between Midtown and Buckhead.