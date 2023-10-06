A Top Myrtle Beach Golf Destination: Barefoot Resort & Golf

Located in one of the United States’ premier golf destinations, North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Barefoot Resort & Golf offers golfers four championship golf courses to choose from, designed by Pete Dye, Tom Fazio, Davis Love III and Greg Norman.

“More often than not, groups of golfers will play all four courses so that they can experience designs by some of the greatest architects of all time,” says James Gillespie, the PGA of America Head Professional for Barefoot Resort & Golf.

Of this quartet, one is a semi-private facility: the Dye Course. Nonetheless, public golfers can experience the course’s beauty and challenges firsthand. Roughly 7,300 yards long from the back tees, the par-72 course — a host site of Golf Channel’s Big Break Myrtle Beach — features GN-1 bermudagrass fairways, Tifdwarf bermudagrass approaches, Champion ultradwarf greens and rough comprised of centipedegrass and zoysiagrass.

Barefoot's beautiful Fazio Course.

Aside from the Dye Course, another Barefoot Resort & Golf course was designed by a legendary golf architect too: the Fazio Course. Regularly rated as one of South Carolina’s best public courses, the course is shorter than Pete Dye’s (approximately 6,800 yards from the back tees), yet nearly as challenging. Featuring a variety of trees that will test even the most accurate drivers, the course also has numerous lakes, which can be seen on 15 of its 18 holes.

“As golfers enjoy their rounds on the Dye and Fazio Courses, they’ll be able to use golf carts with touchscreen GPS units, along with built-in Bluetooth speakers, leading to even further enjoyment and enhanced experiences,” Gillespie adds.

The Norman Course.

In addition to the Dye and Fazio courses, the resort features two courses designed by major champions, as well: Love III, the 1997 PGA Championship, and the 1986 and '93 Open Championship winner in Norman.

A par-72, roughly 7,000-yard course, the Love Course enables golfers to score well —as long as they’re hitting accurate approach shots, that is — as it has large Champion ultradwarf greens, along with large TifSport bermudagrass approach areas. In fact, some compare it to Pinehurst No. 2, arguably the most popular course in Love III’s native North Carolina.

Much like the Love Course, the Norman Course is nearly 7,000 yards long, too. Not to mention, it also has relatively large Champion ultradwarf greens (averaging 6,300 square feet in size). Featuring sloping, white-faced bunkers, which are similar to some of Alister MacKenzie’s golf courses, the course is known for its usage of waste areas and natural vegetation, as well.

The Love Course at Barefoot Golf & Resort.

“Barefoot Resort & Golf also has a 30-plus-acre practice facility that features a short game area, along with an additional putting green,” Gillespie says. “It’s a great place to warm up or settle any bets that may not have been resolved on one of the courses.”

Along with Barefoot Resort & Golf’s four championship courses, golfers will enjoy its 35,000-square-foot clubhouse, various dining options and fitness complex. Additionally, the resort has several two- and three-bedroom villas, which are located alongside its golf courses. Finally, they can receive lessons at the Dyer Golf Academy, overseen by professional golfer Alasdair Dyer.

“Barefoot Resort & Golf’s customer service especially stands out — above everything else,” Gillespie emphasizes. “Our staff members are focused on treating guests as well as possible, leading them to come back again, year after year.”

