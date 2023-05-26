Travel
Where to Play Golf in the Dallas-Fort Worth Area
By Vinnie Manginelli, PGA
The eyes of the golf world turn from Upstate New York to North Texas this week, as the PGA Tour stops at Colonial Country Club for the Charles Schwab Challenge, and the PGA Tour Champions christens the Fields Ranch East Course at PGA Frisco for the second major of the year, the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.
If you’re in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, make time to play some golf and enjoy all that North Texas has to offer. It’s frankly some of the best golf in the country.
Here’s a short list of places to play, straight from some of the best PGA Professionals in the Northern Texas PGA Section:
Stevens Park Golf Course
- Located in Dallas, Texas
- 18 holes, 6,285 yards; par 70
- Redesigned in 2011
- Excellent grill room and views of the course
Keeton Park Golf Course
- 18 holes just south of downtown Dallas
- All-grass driving range
- Pitching and putting practice facilities
- Finn scooters
- A very cool golf shop and a great vibe all around
Pecan Hollow Golf Course
- Located in Plano, Texas
- 18 holes; 7,026 yards from the tips
- Short course with holes between 33 and 62 yards — bring the kids!
The Bridges Golf Club
- Located in Gunter, Texas
- 18 holes of great golf
- Shop and eat while you’re there!
Grapevine Golf Course
- Located in Grapevine, Texas
- 27 holes of golf
- Great rates.
- Nice range and practice facility, plus a bar & grille
Coyote Ridge Golf Club
- Located in Carrollton, Texas
- 18 holes — 7,003 yards from the tips
- Close to the highways
- Try the wings at Grill19.
Indian Creek Golf Club
- Located in Carrollton, Texas
- 36 holes of golf
- Finn Scooters
- Callaway Fitting Day is on Saturday, May 27. Sign up in advance.
And if these courses are full or you need more golf, I have it on good authority from a big-name PGA Professional in Dallas that the municipal golf options in DFW are some of the best in the country and very underrated and affordable. Visit cities like:
- Allen
- Arlington
- Dallas
- Fort Worth
- Garland
- Grapevine
- Plano
- Richardson