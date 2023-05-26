Where to Play Golf in the Dallas-Fort Worth Area

The eyes of the golf world turn from Upstate New York to North Texas this week, as the PGA Tour stops at Colonial Country Club for the Charles Schwab Challenge, and the PGA Tour Champions christens the Fields Ranch East Course at PGA Frisco for the second major of the year, the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.

If you’re in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, make time to play some golf and enjoy all that North Texas has to offer. It’s frankly some of the best golf in the country.

Here’s a short list of places to play, straight from some of the best PGA Professionals in the Northern Texas PGA Section:

Stevens Park Golf Course

Located in Dallas, Texas

18 holes, 6,285 yards; par 70

Redesigned in 2011

Excellent grill room and views of the course

Keeton Park Golf Course

18 holes just south of downtown Dallas

All-grass driving range

Pitching and putting practice facilities

Finn scooters

very cool golf shop and a great vibe all around

Pecan Hollow Golf Course

Located in Plano, Texas

18 holes; 7,026 yards from the tips

Short course with holes between 33 and 62 yards — bring the kids!

The Bridges Golf Club

Located in Gunter, Texas

18 holes of great golf

Shop and eat while you’re there!

Grapevine Golf Course

Located in Grapevine, Texas

27 holes of golf

Great rates.

Nice range and practice facility, plus a bar & grille

Coyote Ridge Golf Club

Located in Carrollton, Texas

18 holes — 7,003 yards from the tips

Close to the highways

Try the wings at Grill19.

Indian Creek Golf Club

Located in Carrollton, Texas

36 holes of golf

Finn Scooters

Callaway Fitting Day is on Saturday, May 27. Sign up in advance.

And if these courses are full or you need more golf, I have it on good authority from a big-name PGA Professional in Dallas that the municipal golf options in DFW are some of the best in the country and very underrated and affordable. Visit cities like: