Ben Polland Wins 2024 PGA Professional Championship

Ben Polland sat on the 54-hole lead overnight on April 30 in Frisco, Texas, likely wondering what the next day would hold for him at the PGA Professional Championship.

We have the answer: He's the 2024 Champion.

The PGA of America Director of Golf at Shooting Star of Jackson Hole in Wyoming shot a final round 76 on May 1, to win the first-ever PGA Professional Championship contested at Fields Ranch at PGA Frisco. Polland tackled windy conditions on Fields Ranch East to seize victory over Jared Jones and Andy Svoboda by three shots.

After an early bogey-double bogey on holes four and five, Polland settled in with a birdie on No. 7. A clutch par putt on the challenging 13th hole at Fields Ranch East gave him some momentum, and a birdie at the par-5 14th gave Polland the cushion he needed to get through the cauldron of leading the final round.

More to come on Polland's win, and additional takeways - including who punched a ticket to the PGA Championship as part of the Corebridge Financial Team - from the 2024 PGA Professional Championship.