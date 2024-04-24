PGA of America and CBS Sports Present “We Love to Play this Game”

In partnership with the PGA of America and CBS Sports, the CBS Television Network will air the half-hour special “We Love to Play this Game” on Saturday, April 27th at 2:30 p.m. ET.

The PGA of America consists of more than 30,000 PGA of America Golf Professionals who dedicate their careers to coaching, managing and growing the game of golf—all while playing it at a high level. Each year, Members of the Association take advantage of numerous opportunities to qualify for PGA of America major championships and compete with the world’s best in the men’s and women’s game.

Narrated by Amanda Balionis, the special presentation highlights the unique stories of six PGA of America Golf Professionals and their respective journeys to compete in the PGA Championship, KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship or KPMG Women’s PGA Championship as part of the Corebridge Financial Team.

“The PGA of America is excited to share the stories of six incredible PGA of America Golf Professionals who shine a positive light on our entire Association,” said PGA of America President John Lindert, PGA Director of Golf at the Country Club of Lansing (Michigan). “The special will expound on their impressive accomplishments such as Michael Block, PGA, finishing in the top-15 at the PGA Championship, Kim Paez, PGA, becoming the first female professional to win the Southwest PGA Section Championship and much more. Thanks to the platform CBS provides, their efforts on and off the course will be displayed front and center. We’re grateful for our partnership with CBS Sports, who will broadcast a 34th consecutive PGA Championship next month."

PGA of America Golf Professionals Featured in “We Love to Play this Game” include:

Michael Block, PGA

Michael Block, PGA, Head Professional at Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club in Mission Viejo, California, experienced a storybook 2023 that included a T-15 finish at the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in May. His performance captivated the sports world and was highlighted by a final-round hole-in-one on the par-3, 151-yard 15th hole. His performance earned him a spot in the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla next month.

Stephanie Connelly-Eiswerth, PGA/LPGA

Stephanie Connelly-Eiswerth, PGA/LPGA, Teaching Professional at San Jose Country Club in Jacksonville, Florida, won the 2023 Women’s PGA Professional Player of the Year Award. She became the first woman to win a PGA Tournament Series event in its 46-year history and in her four years as a PGA of America Coach she's become a shining example of competing at a high level. She now prepares to compete in her fifth-straight KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in June.

Jerry Haas, PGA

Jerry Haas, PGA, Men’s Golf Coach at Wake Forest University, was an All American at Wake Forest, and in 1985 finished 31st in the Masters as an Amateur. With initial plans to follow in the footsteps of his uncle and Masters champion Bob Goalby, and his older brother Jay, a 9-time winner on the PGA Tour and two-time KitchenAid Senior PGA Champion, Jerry’s golf journey instead led to coaching at his alma mater, where he’s become one of the most successful college golf coaches in the country.

Kim Paez, PGA

Kim Paez, PGA, Player Development Director for Ping and Teaching Professional at Cave Creek Golf Club’s Reid West Golf Academies in Phoenix, Arizona, became the first woman to win the Southwest PGA Section Championship, earning an exemption into the 2024 PGA Professional Championship. Thanks to a 4th-place finish in the 2024 PGA Women's Stroke Play Championship, she secured the last remaining spot on the Corebridge Financial Team and will showcase her talent at Sahalee Country Club in June to compete in her first Major at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Braden Shattuck, PGA

Braden Shattuck, PGA, Director of Instruction at Rolling Green Golf Club in Springfield, Pennsylvania, was on track for a career as a Touring professional when a car accident sidelined his plans with injuries. Now a PGA of America Golf Professional, he’s considered one of the best young teachers in the Philadelphia PGA Section, and his love for competing lives on. He won the 2023 PGA Professional Championship and earned his way into the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club. As PGA Professional Champion, Shattuck earned six PGA Tour starts for the 2024 season.

Bob Sowards, PGA

Bob Sowards, PGA, Director of Instruction at Kinsale Golf & Fitness Club in Powell, Ohio, is one of the most decorated players among the ranks of PGA of America Golf Professionals. He has won nine national PGA of America Awards, including four PGA Professional Player of the Year (2003-05, ‘14) and five Senior PGA Professional Player of the Year (2018, ‘19, ’21-‘23) recognitions. His play continues to shine as a frequent member of the Corebridge Financial Team at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.





Additionally, the special will re-air five times between April 30 and May 11 on CBS Sports Network (CBSSN) in primetime on the following days (all ET): April 30 at 6:30 p.m., May 2 at 8:00 p.m., May 3 at 6:30 p.m. and May 11 at 7:00 p.m.