Three Things to Know About the 2024 PGA Championship

The title of 2024 Masters Champion belongs to Scottie Scheffler, and now it's time to look ahead to the next major championship on the men's professional golf calendar: the 2024 PGA Championship.

Making its return to Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, May 13-19, the 2024 PGA Championship is back in the Bluegrass State a decade after Rory McIlroy beat darkness and the field to capture his second PGA Championship.

Valhalla, like the Masters, will bring another set of unique storylines all its own: can Scheffler go two-for-two on major wins? Can Brooks Koepka win his fourth PGA Championship, tying Tiger Woods for second all-time? Does Rory repeat 10 years later? Can Spieth get his own personal Grand Slam?

Here are three things to know about the upcoming PGA Championship.

The return to Valhalla

Built in 1986, Valhalla Golf Club is a relatively new host venue (last year's site, Oak Hill Country Club, opened in 1901) but it already has a roster of memorable moments.

Mark Brooks winning in a playoff over Kentucky native Kenny Perry in 1996. Tiger Woods' playoff win in 2000 over Bob May that got him 75 percent of the way to his "Tiger Slam." The dominant U.S. Team victory over Europe in the 2008 Ryder Cup. McIlroy's second straight major in 2014 after a dramatic final hole.

When Valhalla hosts, drama ensues. The question is: What's planned for this year?

Twenty spots on the line in Frisco

One of the cool storylines of the PGA Championship is the field being the only all-professional men's major each year. Instead of amateurs like you'd see at the Masters or U.S. Open, PGA of America Golf Professionals from across the country compete alongside tour players, vying for Low Club Professional honors.

Or, in Michael Block's case last year, capture the country's attention with an amazing Cinderella story performance. Block will be back again at Valhalla, where he shot a course-tying 63 last summer, as a result of his top 15 finish at Oak Hill in 2023. Alongside him will be 20 other PGA of America Golf Professionals who punch a ticket this month at the PGA Professional Championship in Frisco, Texas.

Tune in to Golf Channel on May 1 to see one of the best days in golf as the Corebridge Financial Team is decided!

Who hoists the Wanamaker Trophy?

The quick and easy answer is Scottie Scheffler. No one has been playing better golf this year, and it's not even really that close.

However, the PGA Championship is a different major. It's a stacked field. Valhalla will be set up by PGA of America Chief Championships Officer Kerry Haigh, who's a wizard when it comes to creating a stern but fair test every year. Those two factors alone combine to make the PGA Championship perennially interesting, where it seems anyone has a chance.

But since the Championship was at Valhalla last, the Wanamaker Trophy has been hoisted by some of the sports biggest names: Koepka, times three; Justin Thomas, times two; Collin Morikawa, Phil Mickelson, Jason Day and McIlroy.

If history says anything, the 2024 PGA Championship in Louisville is setting up to be just as it should in the hometown of the Kentucky Derby: a good ol' fashion horse race.