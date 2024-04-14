It's Opening Day ... at the Next Home of the Ryder Cup, Bethpage Black

As the 2024 Masters comes to a close, the golf season in many places across the country is now in full swing… including Bethpage State Park and the Black Course on Long Island.

With the Ryder Cup on the horizon, those lucky enough to get a chance to play on Saturday, April 13, the official opening day of the Black Course, had a few extra surprises in store when they arrived on the 1st Tee - including the one and only Ryder Cup Trophy!

So enjoy some smiles, some swings and a few laughs from Farmingdale, New York.

The 2025 edition of the Ryder Cup visits Bethpage Black, September 22 -28.

