Scottie Scheffler Shares How His Love for Golf Began with Randy Smith, PGA

After his latest victory at the 2024 Masters, Scottie Scheffler is on an historic role, dominating the men's professional golf scene as of late.

Much like a lot of the golfers who watched his win yesterday, Scheffler's journey began with a PGA of America Golf Professional. Randy Smith, the 2002 PGA of America Teacher & Coach of the Year, has served as Scheffler's longtime PGA Coach since the World No. 1's junior golf days at Royal Oaks Country Club in Dallas.

Here's Scheffler on the personal impact Smith has made on him through the years.

"Randy and I started working together when I was probably 7 or 8 years old. He's pretty much taught me everything I know about the game of golf.

I would say Randy inspired me from a young age . . . he made sure golf was always fun. I have a tendency to take things really seriously, whether or not we're going out to play for fun or playing in a major championship.

Randy's always done a good job keeping things loose for me, especially from a young age. It was more important for him to emphasize how much fun the game is versus the competition stuff. He definitely keeps things very loose. Everybody seems to love Randy because he's got a great sense of humor and is basically a 10-year-old kid wrapped up in a 70-year-old man's body. He hasn't grown up yet . . . I'm still waiting on 'em."