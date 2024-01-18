Three Friends Versus Scottie Scheffler in a 9-Hole Scramble — Who Wins?

Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
Imagine.
You're with two friends about to head out for a day at the links. But then one of the world's best golfers shows up, and wants to join the fun.
That's what happened to these three Cadillac Iconic Experience contest winners at Fields Ranch at PGA Frisco in Texas, when Scottie Scheffler joined them for a day at the course — and some fun competition.
See how the friends did at The Swing, Fields Ranch's short course, in a 9-hole scramble versus Scheffler:

