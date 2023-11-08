Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
Game Changers

Scottie Scheffler Shares How His PGA Coach Randy Smith Makes Golf More Fun

Published on

Scottie Scheffler has known PGA of America Golf Professional Randy Smith since he was a little kid.
And since their first lesson together, the relationship has only grown, with Scheffler becoming a Major Champion and World No. 1. It's in part to Smith's relaxed nature of teaching, putting an emphasis on fun versus seriousness around Scheffler that keeps the vibes positive in golf's biggest arenas.
Hear more about why Smith has played a huge role in Scheffler's love for the game in the video below as part of the PGA of America's "We Love this Game" campaign:

We also recommend

Scottie Scheffler's short game was dialed-in at TPC Sawgrass, leading him to a 2023 Players Championship win. (Getty Images)
quick coaching
Use a Tee to Copy Scheffler's Greenside Touch
Scottie Scheffler plays his shot from the 17th tee during the final round on March 12 of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
quick coaching
Two Tips From Scottie Scheffler's Dominant Players Championship Victory at TPC Sawgrass
Scottie Scheffler’s PGA Coach Randy Smith is a Guru of the Game
Game Changers
Scottie Scheffler’s PGA Coach Randy Smith is a Guru of the Game
PGA Home Page
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA of America Golf Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

Follow Us
FacebookXLinkedinInstagramYouTubeTikTok
ExploreFind a Coach Find a Course PGA Events Leaderboard Stories PGA Shop , external transformedLink
ContactContact About Media Center , external transformedLinkPartners
JoinBecome a PGA Member , external transformedLinkWork In Golf PGA Sections PGA of America Careers , external transformedLink
ImpactPGA REACH , external transformedLinkPGA Inclusion Make Golf Your Thing , external transformedLink
© Copyright PGA of America 2022.
Privacy Policy California Privacy Notice Terms of Service Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information , external transformedLink
Official Technology Services AgencyCapTech