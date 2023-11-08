Scottie Scheffler Shares How His PGA Coach Randy Smith Makes Golf More Fun

Scottie Scheffler has known PGA of America Golf Professional Randy Smith since he was a little kid.

And since their first lesson together, the relationship has only grown, with Scheffler becoming a Major Champion and World No. 1. It's in part to Smith's relaxed nature of teaching, putting an emphasis on fun versus seriousness around Scheffler that keeps the vibes positive in golf's biggest arenas.

Hear more about why Smith has played a huge role in Scheffler's love for the game in the video below as part of the PGA of America's "We Love this Game" campaign: