Use a Tee to Copy Scheffler's Greenside Touch

Scottie Scheffler's short game was dialed-in at TPC Sawgrass, leading him to a 2023 Players Championship win. (Getty Images)

Well, doesn’t this feel familiar.

Scottie Scheffler — in similar fashion to 2022 — is on another heater, winning the 2023 Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass by five shots over Tyrell Hatton.

Five strokes is just a handful but it really felt like the final round was all Scheffler, especially around the greens. The Texan displayed some serious skill with difficult pitches and chips, holing out once for eagle in the third round, and then again for birdie in the final round.
In the video below, PGA Coach Jimmy Wisinski shares how you can use a tee to work on replicating Scheffler's masterful touch for your own short game.

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

